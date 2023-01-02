ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hill County, TX

KCEN

Deputies: Bosque County homeowner shoots intruder in leg

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas — A Valley Mills man was arrested Tuesday after a homeowner shot him during an attempted burglary in Bosque County, according to the Bosque County Sheriff's Office (BSCO). A little before 7 p.m., deputies were called out to a home on County Road 3505. There, they...
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Truck Crashes Into Fort Worth Home, Suspects Leave Scene

A loud noise woke up Michael Garcia and his girlfriend Savannah Boggs early Sunday. However, it was not due to New Year's Eve celebrations. "Roughly between 2:30 and 3 o'clock, my girlfriend and I had just gotten home from a party," Garcia said. "We had just fallen asleep. The next thing I know is I hear crashing noises."
FORT WORTH, TX
fox44news.com

Would-be burglar shot by homeowner

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A would-be burglar is in jail after being shot by a Bosque County homeowner. Bosque County Deputies responded at approximately 6:50 p.m. Tuesday to a call from a resident on County Road 3505 regarding an attempted burglary. The homeowner shot the intruder. When...
BOSQUE COUNTY, TX
dfwscanner.net

UPDATE: One killed, one arrested after racing vehicle crashes off I30 in Arlington

The Arlington Police Department says one driver was killed and another arrested following a racing-related crash. At around 5:14pm Sunday evening, Arlington Fire, Police, and EMS responded to the scene of a major accident on westbound Interstate 30 near Fielder Road. First arriving crews located an overturned vehicle off the highway submerged in a small body of water. The department’s Technical Rescue Team from Station 8 and Dive Team from Station 7 all responded to assist in the rescue.
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Driver Killed, Passenger Critical in Street Racing Crash Along I-30, Man Arrested

A man was killed and another was critically injured in a street racing crash along Interstate 30 in Arlington Sunday afternoon. An uninjured driver was also arrested. Arlington Police told NBC 5 Monday morning that two vehicles were apparently racing westbound along I-30 near Fielder Road at about 5:15 p.m. when one of the drivers lost control of his car and crashed into a creek.
ARLINGTON, TX
bestsouthwestguide.com

Driver fires gun at Italy firefighter during argument over speeding, police say

Italy, TX - The Italy Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver who is suspected of firing a gun at a local firefighter. According to Italy police a man was driving a black Cadillac at a high rate of speed on College Street and Park Street near Italy High School between 12:15 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
ITALY, TX
CBS DFW

WB I-30 lanes in Arlington closed after vehicle drives off roadway

ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Several lanes of I-30 in Arlington were shut down on Sunday night after a vehicle drove off the roadway and fell into the water below, leaving one person dead and another critically injured.Police said that at about 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, officers responded to calls about a wreck in the westbound lanes of I-30 near Fielder Rd. They found that a vehicle had gone off of the road, down an embankment, and into the water. Rescue crews were called out to help, but one person was confirmed to be deceased. Another was critically injured and rushed to the hospital. There was no information available about their identities.The crash caused police to shut down the westbound lanes of I-30 near Fielder Rd. while crews investigate and work to clear the wreck.The investigation is ongoing.
ARLINGTON, TX
fox4news.com

New information released in stabbing death of North Texas 8-year-old

RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - New information was released about Brenym McDonald, the 8-year-old stabbed and killed in his grandfather's Richland Hills home on New Year's Day. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled McDonald's cause of death was sharp force injuries to the boy's neck and chest. The ME said that...
RICHLAND HILLS, TX
CBS DFW

Man in police custody after standing on roof of a home in Dallas, shooting at people below

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been taken into police custody after firing a weapon at people from the roof of a home.At around 12:50 p.m., police responded to a disturbance call at the 2800 block of Valentine Street in Dallas. When officers arrived, they found the man standing on a roof of a home, firing a weapon at people below. It was not clear if the home was his or not.Police said while they were present, they did not return fire. There were no injuries reported and the man was taken into custody.
DALLAS, TX

