Driver shot and killed after collision at north Fort Worth shopping center
Fort Worth Police tell us that this all started as a hit and run in the parking lot of the Olive Garden across the parking lot from Dick’s Sporting Goods. The victim began to follow the driver who hit him.
Deputies: Bosque County homeowner shoots intruder in leg
BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas — A Valley Mills man was arrested Tuesday after a homeowner shot him during an attempted burglary in Bosque County, according to the Bosque County Sheriff's Office (BSCO). A little before 7 p.m., deputies were called out to a home on County Road 3505. There, they...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Truck Crashes Into Fort Worth Home, Suspects Leave Scene
A loud noise woke up Michael Garcia and his girlfriend Savannah Boggs early Sunday. However, it was not due to New Year's Eve celebrations. "Roughly between 2:30 and 3 o'clock, my girlfriend and I had just gotten home from a party," Garcia said. "We had just fallen asleep. The next thing I know is I hear crashing noises."
Three people hurt in North Richland Hills crash
Three people are in the hospital following a grinding crash in North Richland Hills Monday. Two cars smashed into one another in the intersection of Precinct Line Road and Rumfield
fox4news.com
Shootout outside Fort Worth shopping center after hit-and-run leaves 1 dead
FORT WORTH, Texas - Two drivers got into a shootout after a hit-and-run crash in Fort Worth, and of them was killed. Police say the other driver was detained at the scene Tuesday afternoon by Dick's Sporting Goods at Alliance Town Center at I-35W and Heritage Trace Parkway. Police will...
fox44news.com
Would-be burglar shot by homeowner
BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – A would-be burglar is in jail after being shot by a Bosque County homeowner. Bosque County Deputies responded at approximately 6:50 p.m. Tuesday to a call from a resident on County Road 3505 regarding an attempted burglary. The homeowner shot the intruder. When...
dfwscanner.net
UPDATE: One killed, one arrested after racing vehicle crashes off I30 in Arlington
The Arlington Police Department says one driver was killed and another arrested following a racing-related crash. At around 5:14pm Sunday evening, Arlington Fire, Police, and EMS responded to the scene of a major accident on westbound Interstate 30 near Fielder Road. First arriving crews located an overturned vehicle off the highway submerged in a small body of water. The department’s Technical Rescue Team from Station 8 and Dive Team from Station 7 all responded to assist in the rescue.
fox4news.com
3 arrested in connection to Kennedale car wash shooting that killed 1, injured juvenile
KENNEDALE, Texas - The Kennedale Police Department announced three arrests have been made in a shooting at a car wash that killed 18-year-old Hayden Scarlato and injured a juvenile in October 2022. Nicolas Luebano was arrested in Ellis County on Nov. 9, 2022 for capital murder and aggravated assault with...
fox4news.com
One dead, one arrested after car crashes into body of water in Arlington during possible street race
ARLINGTON, Texas - One person is dead and another is under arrest after a car believed to be racing drove off of I-30 in Arlington and into a body of water below. Arlington police say the single car wreck happened around 5:15 p.m. on Sunday. Officers spotted a white Infiniti...
Motorcyclist injured in White Settlement crash
A motorcyclist is recovering from injuries suffered in a White Settlement crash over the weekend. Police report the motorcycle operator was heading east on Clifford near Las Vegas trail
Kennedale murder suspect located, arrested in Collin County
en weeks after a man was gunned down at a Kennedale car wash, the man police have been looking for is now behind bars. Kennedale police and the US Marshals Service have been tracking down Emmanuel Bear
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Driver Killed, Passenger Critical in Street Racing Crash Along I-30, Man Arrested
A man was killed and another was critically injured in a street racing crash along Interstate 30 in Arlington Sunday afternoon. An uninjured driver was also arrested. Arlington Police told NBC 5 Monday morning that two vehicles were apparently racing westbound along I-30 near Fielder Road at about 5:15 p.m. when one of the drivers lost control of his car and crashed into a creek.
One dead, one injured after a car crashed into a pond in Arlington
One person has died in an Arlington crash that closed a stretch of I-30 for hours Sunday evening. Just past 5 p.m. a west-bound car veered off the freeway, down an embankment and into the pond at Randol Mill Park
bestsouthwestguide.com
Driver fires gun at Italy firefighter during argument over speeding, police say
Italy, TX - The Italy Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a driver who is suspected of firing a gun at a local firefighter. According to Italy police a man was driving a black Cadillac at a high rate of speed on College Street and Park Street near Italy High School between 12:15 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Arlington police identify driver arrested in fatal street racing crash
Arlington police have now identified the driver they arrested following a fatal crash on Sunday. Police claim Vincent Ybarra was one of the drivers involved in an illegal street race on I-30.
WB I-30 lanes in Arlington closed after vehicle drives off roadway
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Several lanes of I-30 in Arlington were shut down on Sunday night after a vehicle drove off the roadway and fell into the water below, leaving one person dead and another critically injured.Police said that at about 5:15 p.m. on Jan. 1, 2023, officers responded to calls about a wreck in the westbound lanes of I-30 near Fielder Rd. They found that a vehicle had gone off of the road, down an embankment, and into the water. Rescue crews were called out to help, but one person was confirmed to be deceased. Another was critically injured and rushed to the hospital. There was no information available about their identities.The crash caused police to shut down the westbound lanes of I-30 near Fielder Rd. while crews investigate and work to clear the wreck.The investigation is ongoing.
fox4news.com
New information released in stabbing death of North Texas 8-year-old
RICHLAND HILLS, Texas - New information was released about Brenym McDonald, the 8-year-old stabbed and killed in his grandfather's Richland Hills home on New Year's Day. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner ruled McDonald's cause of death was sharp force injuries to the boy's neck and chest. The ME said that...
KRLD North Texas traffic alerts: January 3 - 8
RED ALERT - FORT WORTH - SB 121 between Hwy 10 and Handley-Ederville Road ALL LANES WILL BE CLOSED from 9 pm on Friday, 1/6 through 6 am on Monday, 1/9, traffic will be diverted to SB E. Loop 820 to the Trinity Blvd exit.
Man in police custody after standing on roof of a home in Dallas, shooting at people below
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been taken into police custody after firing a weapon at people from the roof of a home.At around 12:50 p.m., police responded to a disturbance call at the 2800 block of Valentine Street in Dallas. When officers arrived, they found the man standing on a roof of a home, firing a weapon at people below. It was not clear if the home was his or not.Police said while they were present, they did not return fire. There were no injuries reported and the man was taken into custody.
Victim in hospital after being hit by apparent 'falling projectile,' Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — A person was hospitalized shortly after the new year arrived after being hit by an apparent "falling projectile," Fort Worth police said. Police said they responded to a reported shooting around 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of Bright Street, which is in the southeastern area of the city.
