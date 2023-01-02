Pasco Sheriff Searching For Missing-Endangered 41-Year-Old Man

Michael Russell (Source: PSO)

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. – Pasco Sheriff’s deputies are currently searching for Michael Russell, a missing-endangered 41-year-old man.

Russell is 5’10”, around 200 lbs., and is bald with blue eyes. He was last seen on Jan. 1 around 7 p.m. in the Villa Dr. area of Hudson.

If you have any information on Russell’s whereabouts, please call the Pasco Sheriff’s Non-Emergency Line at 727-847-8102, option 7, or report tips online at PascoSheriff.com/tips.

