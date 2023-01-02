Tampa Police Investigating Shooting Of 16-Year-Old Boy At Curtis Hixon Park
TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police are investigating a shooting that took place at Curtis Hixon Park on Sunday.
Just before 9 PM, officers were dispatched to the report of someone who had been shot.
Officers arrived to find a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound and Good Samaritans providing first aid to the teen.
The male was transported to a nearby hospital, where he is currently listed in critical condition.
In the news: Tom Brady And Mike Evans Lead Bucs To Win And NFC South Title
Early reports describe an altercation between two groups that escalated to a shot being fired, striking the teen.
While it is early in the investigation, detectives do not believe this to be a random act.
Officers will continue to develop leads in the case and are asking anyone with information to contact Tampa Police at 83.231.6130 or send a tip through the TampaPD app.
Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. Follow Us On Facebook Here Or Twitter Here . Signup for our free newsletter by clicking here .Advertisement
Comments / 2