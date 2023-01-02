ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Police Investigating Shooting Of 16-Year-Old Boy At Curtis Hixon Park

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mDprp_0k0v0VIF00 TFP File Photo

TAMPA, Fla. – Tampa Police are investigating a shooting that took place at Curtis Hixon Park on Sunday.

Just before 9 PM, officers were dispatched to the report of someone who had been shot.

Officers arrived to find a 16-year-old male with a gunshot wound and Good Samaritans providing first aid to the teen.

The male was transported to a nearby hospital, where he is currently listed in critical condition.

In the news: Tom Brady And Mike Evans Lead Bucs To Win And NFC South Title

Early reports describe an altercation between two groups that escalated to a shot being fired, striking the teen.

While it is early in the investigation, detectives do not believe this to be a random act.

Officers will continue to develop leads in the case and are asking anyone with information to contact Tampa Police at 83.231.6130 or send a tip through the TampaPD app.

