ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Why O’Reilly, Tarasenko, and Krug Injuries Could Affect Bruins

Could the recent injury news from the St. Louis Blues could have a direct effect on the Boston Bruins and the NHL trade market?. In the shadow of the Winter Classic dominating the NHL news cycle this past Sunday and Monday, the St. Louis Blues pulled a perfect news dump on Monday morning. The team announced that center Ryan O’Reilly would be out a minimum of six weeks with a broken foot, and that Vladimir Tarasenko would miss at least four weeks with a hand injury.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Sabres beat Capitals in OT with Bills' Damar Hamlin on mind

WASHINGTON (AP) — Damar Hamlin was forefront in the minds of the Buffalo Sabres from the time they woke up on a game day through the end of their 5-4 overtime victory at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. It was evident from the “LOVE FOR 3” shirts players wore into the arena to Hamlin’s jersey number in Bills colors on the lapel of general manager Kevyn Adams, who did not even want to talk about Tage Thompson’s hat trick and his team’s seventh victory in eight games. He and the Sabres were entirely focused on Hamlin, the Bills safety...
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Bruins, Penguins arrive in baseball style for Winter Classic

Teams wear old style Red Sox, Pirates uniforms heading in to historic Fenway Park. The Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins didn't just take a bus to Fenway Park for the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic. They took a trip back in time. The Bruins arrived in throwback Boston Red Sox...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

What Bruins, Penguins players say about playing at Fenway Park

"That's still top 10, maybe even a top 5 moment in my hockey career." Within the last decade, the standard ice hockey rink became a winter staple at Fenway Park. The memorable 2010 Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Philadelphia Flyers sits near the top of every list ranking the NHL’s greatest outdoor games. The image of Marco Sturm’s overtime winner with the Green Monster backdrop remains etched in Bruins’ lore.
BOSTON, MA
NHL

Rinne talks transition to coaching at WJC in Q&A with NHL.com

Retired Predators goalie says hockey 'still my passion in some way'. In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. Today, we feature former NHL goalie and current Finland National Junior Team goalie coach Pekka Rinne.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS News

Penguins Perspectives: Winter Classically The Same

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The new year brings a lot of traditions – resolutions, sauerkraut, champagne, and of course, the Winter Classic. Today, our Penguins will take the ice at Fenway Park to take on the Bruins in their third Winter Classic appearance since its inception in 2008. You...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Boston

Bruins, Penguins face off in warmer than usual Winter Classic at Fenway Park

BOSTON - The Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins will face off Monday afternoon in the Winter Classic at Fenway Park, one of the biggest games of the NHL season.The Bruins come into the game with the best record in the league while the Penguins have lost four in a row.There are some concerns how the ice will hold up with temperatures expected to be in the 50's, well above average for January in Boston. Both teams practiced at Fenway Sunday with no issues. A reflector cover was put on the surface Monday to keep the ice chilled.The Bruins arrived at...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Red Sox players react to Devers' reported contract extension

Red Sox Nation finally was given something to cheer about as Boston locked up Rafael Devers to a long-term contract extension. Devers, originally scheduled to hit free agency after the 2023 season, reportedly signed an 11-year, $331 million deal with the Red Sox on Wednesday. That means the star third baseman will remain in Boston through his age-37 season.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Beam Team fastest Kings squad to reach 20 wins since '04-05

The 2022-23 Kings team is more than just hype illuminated by purple lasers shot out of Golden 1 Center. It is backing up those lights with on-court success and something that's been missing in Sacramento for the longest: A winning culture. After Sacramento’s thrilling 117-115 win over the Utah Jazz...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy