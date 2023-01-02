HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz said that progress will continue in 2023 on the renovations to the Bison Arena at the fairgrounds. "We were able to secure an architect," Schulz said. "This architect company has come in and has done an evaluation on the Bison Arena and they have done some structural analysis of it. We're hoping to have a full report here, kind of giving us an idea. Then, at the end of January, we are going to do some focus groups with some community people, some of our commodity groups, to kind of lay out what that facility is going to look like and then our fundraising side will start on it."

