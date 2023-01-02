Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Damar Hamlin collapse felt eerily similar for Olathe East family
There's never a moment in James McGinnis' life there aren't obvious reminders of what happened on the football field back in 2014.
Tee Higgins sends heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after routine tackle at Buffalo Bills game saw him collapse
CINCINNATI Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins sent a heartbreaking message to Damar Hamlin after a routine tackle during a Buffalo Bills game led to a scary injury. Hamlin collapsed on the field during the Bills game leaving players and coaches from both teams visibly shaken. “My prayers and thoughts go...
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
🏈 Sluggish Chiefs beat Broncos for 15th straight time, 27-24
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw for 328 yards and three touchdowns, two of them to Jerick McKinnon, and the Kansas City Chiefs overcame another sloppy start to hold off the Denver Broncos 27-24 on Sunday. Isiah Pacheco and Blake Bell also scored for the Chiefs (13-3),...
AP Sports Headlines
NFL players, communities rally for Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The NFL and its fans are rallying in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital after going into cardiac arrest on the field. Players and coaches from around the league were overcome with emotion while watching Hamlin be resuscitated back to life Monday night during Buffalo’s game at Cincinnati. Hamlin's uncle, Dorrian Glenn, told CNN that his nephew had to have his heart re-started twice — once on the field, and once at the hospital. Glenn says there were some encouraging signs Tuesday, including doctors reducing the amount of oxygen Hamlin was receiving.
Cardiac arrest on field: Bills' Hamlin remains in critical condition
CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo defensive back Damar Hamlin was in critical condition early Tuesday after the Bills say he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field following a tackle hours earlier, leading to the indefinite postponement of Buffalo's pivotal Monday night showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals. “Damar Hamlin suffered...
🏈 Damar Hamlin was resuscitated twice after collapse
CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained in critical condition Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest when he collapsed in the first quarter of Monday night's game against the Bengals. A national TV audience saw medics performing CPR on the field and an automatic external defibrillator (AED)...
Draymond Green Made A Big Announcement On Wednesday
Golden State Warriors All-Star Draymond Green made an announcement on Wednesday.
Royals to play in Las Vegas March 18 and 19
KANSAS CITY, Mo.—In conjunction with the Las Vegas Aviators and the Colorado Rockies, the Kansas City Royals today announced two games for the 2023 Big League Weekend (Part 2) at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Royals will now have two additional split squad dates on Saturday, March 18 and Sunday,...
Herb Jones, Jose Alvarado Trying To Break Shooting Slumps
Herb Jones and Jose Alvarado are both suffering through shooting slumps at the wrong time for the New Orleans Pelicans.
76ers overcome Embiid's absence to outlast Pacers in OT
De'Anthony Melton hit a go-ahead 3-pointer late in overtime and James Harden scored 26 points to help a Philadelphia 76ers team playing without Joel Embiid beat the Indiana Pacers 129-126 on Wednesday night.
Royals Considering 14 Downtown Sites for New $2B Stadium
The Kansas City Royals announced plans in November to build a $2 billion downtown stadium and district, but exactly where the team will land is still unknown. “We have looked at 14 different sites in downtown Kansas City,” said Earl Santee, global chair and founder of Populous. “It needs to be more than a ballpark. It’s about what happens before and after the game that makes a community.”
Fair GM: Process continues on Bison Arena
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz said that progress will continue in 2023 on the renovations to the Bison Arena at the fairgrounds. "We were able to secure an architect," Schulz said. "This architect company has come in and has done an evaluation on the Bison Arena and they have done some structural analysis of it. We're hoping to have a full report here, kind of giving us an idea. Then, at the end of January, we are going to do some focus groups with some community people, some of our commodity groups, to kind of lay out what that facility is going to look like and then our fundraising side will start on it."
Hutch Post
Hutchinson, KS
19K+
Followers
23K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0