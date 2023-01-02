ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
AP Sports Headlines

NFL players, communities rally for Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The NFL and its fans are rallying in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital after going into cardiac arrest on the field. Players and coaches from around the league were overcome with emotion while watching Hamlin be resuscitated back to life Monday night during Buffalo’s game at Cincinnati. Hamlin's uncle, Dorrian Glenn, told CNN that his nephew had to have his heart re-started twice — once on the field, and once at the hospital. Glenn says there were some encouraging signs Tuesday, including doctors reducing the amount of oxygen Hamlin was receiving.
🏈 Damar Hamlin was resuscitated twice after collapse

CINCINNATI (AP) — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin remained in critical condition Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest when he collapsed in the first quarter of Monday night's game against the Bengals. A national TV audience saw medics performing CPR on the field and an automatic external defibrillator (AED)...
Royals to play in Las Vegas March 18 and 19

KANSAS CITY, Mo.—In conjunction with the Las Vegas Aviators and the Colorado Rockies, the Kansas City Royals today announced two games for the 2023 Big League Weekend (Part 2) at Las Vegas Ballpark. The Royals will now have two additional split squad dates on Saturday, March 18 and Sunday,...
Front Office Sports

Royals Considering 14 Downtown Sites for New $2B Stadium

The Kansas City Royals announced plans in November to build a $2 billion downtown stadium and district, but exactly where the team will land is still unknown. “We have looked at 14 different sites in downtown Kansas City,” said Earl Santee, global chair and founder of Populous. “It needs to be more than a ballpark. It’s about what happens before and after the game that makes a community.”
Fair GM: Process continues on Bison Arena

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Fair General Manager Bryan Schulz said that progress will continue in 2023 on the renovations to the Bison Arena at the fairgrounds. "We were able to secure an architect," Schulz said. "This architect company has come in and has done an evaluation on the Bison Arena and they have done some structural analysis of it. We're hoping to have a full report here, kind of giving us an idea. Then, at the end of January, we are going to do some focus groups with some community people, some of our commodity groups, to kind of lay out what that facility is going to look like and then our fundraising side will start on it."
