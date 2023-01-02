Read full article on original website
Cubs Part Ways With Reliever in Trade With Phillies
The Chicago Cubs parted ways with relief pitcher Erich Uelmen, sending him to the Philadelphia Phillies for cash considerations on Wednesday. The 26-year-old right-hander appeared in 25 games for the Cubs last season, going 2-1 with a 4.67 ERA and one save. Uelmen limited right-handed hitters to a .210 average in 71 plate appearances.
Ranking the White Sox's Best Second Base Options for 2023
Ranking the White Sox's best second base options for 2023 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Editor's Note: "Ranking the White Sox's best second base options for 2023" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Tim Moran of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
2 notable NL teams reportedly battling for Johnny Cueto
Though it is 2023 and not 2016, Johnny Cueto still has teams duking it out for his services. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the San Diego Padres and Miami Marlins are vying for the free-agent right-hander Cueto. Rosenthal also reports the Cincinnati Reds, Cueto’s old team, have interest. Since the Reds... The post 2 notable NL teams reportedly battling for Johnny Cueto appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Evan Longoria Joins Diamondbacks
Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported on Friday that the Diamondbacks had reached an agreement with free agent third baseman Evan Longoria on a one-year, $4 million contract. It had been reported previously that up to five teams had expressed interest in the 37-year-old slugger – and that his preference was to play for a contender. Ultimately, it appears as though he settled for his best shot at regular playing time rather than playing a complimentary role on a club with its sights set on the postseason.
TRADE: Baltimore Orioles, Kansas City Royals Make a Deal
The Baltimore Orioles acquired infielder Ryan O'Hearn from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for cash considerations, the Royals announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.
Cubs, First Baseman Eric Hosmer Agree to Deal
Cubs agree to deal with Eric Hosmer originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs are adding a veteran first baseman to the mix, having agreed to a deal with Eric Hosmer, ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported Wednesday. It’s a low-risk move for the Cubs, who are only on the hook...
Mets Rumors: Carlos Correa's Contract to Be 'Dramatically Different' If He Signs
The ongoing saga between the New York Mets and shortstop Carlos Correa doesn't appear to nearing a conclusion, but a bit of clarity was provided on Tuesday. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported that if Correa eventually signs with New York, it likely will not be the 12-year, $315 million contract he originally agreed to prior to the holdup caused by his physical examination.
Rafael Devers, Aaron Judge, Mike Trout and Largest Contracts in MLB History
One day after agreeing to a $17.5 million contract for the 2023 season to avoid arbitration, Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers received an eye-popping extension that puts him in rare company. According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Devers agreed to an 11-year, $331 million contract extension that begins...
Rafael Devers, Red Sox Reportedly Agree to 11-Year, $331M Contract Extension
The Boston Red Sox and star third baseman Rafael Devers are finalizing an 11-year, $331 million contract, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan and Joon Lee. Devers and the BoSox agreed to a one-year, $17.5 million deal for the 2023 campaign on Tuesday to avoid arbitration. Per ESPN, Devers' 11-year deal will go into effect this year and run through the 2033 season.
MLB free agency: Five rebound candidates on new teams
By the time the holidays rolled around, there weren’t many free-agent presents left to place in suitors’ stockings. The top options this offseason signed their deals expeditiously. As of Thursday, 30 of the top 33 free agents (based off last season’s FanGraphs WAR totals) had already signed.
The best baseball players born on Jan. 3
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Jan. 3:. From 1990-95, Daulton led all MLB catchers with 99 home runs. A three-time All-Star with the Phillies who led the National League with 109 RBIs in 1992, he battled knee injuries throughout his 14-year career. Daulton wrapped his playing days with a half-season as a role player with the Marlins, posting a slash line of .389/.455/.667 in Florida’s World Series victory over Cleveland. He died in 2017 at age 55 after battling brain cancer.
Guardians Sign Touki Toussaint, Cam Gallagher To Minor League Deals
The Guardians announced Wednesday that they’ve signed right-hander Touki Toussaint, catcher Cam Gallagher and righty Michael Kelly to minor league contracts with invitations to Major League Spring Training. Cleveland also confirmed its previously reported signing of outfielder Roman Quinn. Toussaint, 26, is the most recognizable and most experienced name...
Braves News: Recent minor league signings, potential shortstop candidates, more
With 2023 just beginning, Atlanta Braves news is running thin as the offseason trudges on. The most recent Braves moves came on New Year’s Eve, as two minor leaguers agreed to contracts. The Braves signed second baseman Mitchell Tolman to a minor league deal on December 15. On December...
Marlins Inquired About New York Mets 3B Eduardo Escobar
As we continue to await the outcome of the Mets' deal with Carlos Correa, New York could potentially trade their current third baseman if the deal goes through. According to the Miami Herald, the Miami Marlins inquired about Eduardo Escobar earlier in the offseason. However, with the Correa deal in...
The Top 10 Landing Spots for Marlins' Pablo López amid MLB Trade Rumors
With the Miami Marlins benefitting from excess starting pitching, Pablo López is one of their expendable arms currently on the trade market. What the Marlins really need is drastic improvements at the plate. So, parting ways with López, who turns 27 in March and is under team control through the 2024 season, is a reasonable idea.
Report: Padres, Marlins, Reds interested in veteran Cueto
Johnny Cueto's market is beginning to take shape. The San Diego Padres, Miami Marlins, and Cincinnati Reds are all interested in signing the veteran right-hander, sources told Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Cueto would be a welcome addition for all three clubs, who are searching for depth at the back...
Four Marlins pitchers Red Sox could acquire in Casas trade
On paper, the Boston Red Sox and Miami Marlins are perfect trade partners. The Red Sox have a glaring need for controllable starting pitching at the top of their rotation and the Marlins could use a big bat. Both have the assets to make such a deal happen. In fact,...
Padres, Eric Hanhold Agree To Minor League Deal
The Padres signed righty Eric Hanhold to a minor league contract last month, according to his transactions log at MLB.com. He’ll be assigned to Triple-A El Paso. Hanhold didn’t pitch in MLB last year. Claimed off waivers by the Pirates from the Orioles last offseason, he was passed through waivers by Pittsburgh in Spring Training. Hanhold accepted an assignment to Triple-A Indianapolis and wound up spending the whole season there. Working solely in relief, he posted a solid 3.40 ERA across 53 innings. His 21.2% strikeout rate and 10.4% walk percentage were each a bit worse than average, but he racked up ground balls at an excellent 62.7% clip.
Nationals To Sign Michael Chavis To Minor League Deal
The Nationals and infielder Michael Chavis are in agreement on a minor league deal, reports Andrew Golden of The Washington Post. Chavis will receive an invitation to major league Spring Training and will earn a $1MM salary if he cracks the roster, with a further $500K available in incentives. If he’s not in the majors by June 1, he can opt out and return to free agency.
Halos Add Catcher, Two Relievers on Minor League Deals
The Angels continued their busy offseason in the minor leagues, adding three players to their Triple-A squad. Catcher Jose Godoy, left-handed pitcher Cam Vieaux and right-handed pitcher Gerardo Reyes were all added on minor league pacts, and will look to make contributions to the team throughout the season. Godoy has...
