Woman with Heart of Gold Rescues 9 Terrified Doodle Puppies

Determined to Rise is an absolutely wonderful animal rescue organization run by TikTok user @CaseyRiveter and their partner. These two are devoted to the rescue and rehabilitation of injured, lost, abandoned and neglected animals.
Golden Retriever's Attempt to Open Door for Another Dog Is Priceless

One of the reasons we love dogs so much is because of how selfless they are. Well, minus the part when they want treats. LOL! But it's true. They'll be there for you no matter what and that includes their friends too.
Dogs' Pitiful Reactions to Their New Sister Are Just Priceless

Bringing home a new fur sibling for your pet might seem like a great idea, but you can never truly predict how your buddy will react. Some introductions are filled to the bring with excitement, but others are a little less than thrilling. For these pups, though--the word 'standoffish' comes to mind.
Little Dog Gathers Her 'Babies' for a Nap in Total Cuteness Overload

We know we can't be the only ones who would sleep with dozens of stuffed animals on our beds as a kid. It was part of our bedtime routine. We couldn't sleep without them. And now, after watching this clip from TikTok user @nancyandlexxi, we definitely weren't the only ones.
Why Do Dogs Smell Your Crotch? (And How to Get Them to Stop)

If you've ever defended your nether regions from a sniffing dog, you've probably thought: why do dogs want to smell your crotch? It's awkward and embarrassing. Or what about when guests come over and your pup's bullet nose zeroes in on everyone's bums? Talk about awkward. We asked Alison Gerken, DVM, a veterinarian who treats behavioral disorders in pets at the San Francisco SPCA, what it means when a dog sniffs your bum and how you can stop it.
Maya Devi

How Do Dogs Act When They Smell Cancer

Dogs are renowned for having an extraordinary sense of smell, and this trait has been proven useful in the field of medicine. Dogs have a keen sense of smell, and they can be trained to find cancer cells in people.
Pampered Pooch's Funny Way of Coming Inside the House Is Priceless

Ask anyone who owns a little dog and they can tell you that on occasion, when you try and bring your small dog inside, they take off like it's party-fun-run-around-the -yard-time. We are sure this isn't behavior specific to little dogs, but we have noticed they are champions at this not-really-a-game game.
Certain Actions Might Actually Hurt a Dog's Feelings

TikTok user @petlabco is an amazing account that shares expert pet advice that you might've not heard before. For example, they recently posted a clip about 5 surprising things that might hurt your dog's feelings. And trust us, you'll want to listen to this one.
Ceebla Cuud

The Woman With the Largest Lips in the World

A self-proclaimed “Balkan Barbie,” 24-year-old Andrea Ivanova has spent the better part of her adulthood cultivating this image. She claims to have the “largest lips in the world” after 26 lip injections and is not through with her quest to achieve this goal.
Rare St. Bernard-Poodle Mix Puppy Is a Sight to Behold

St.Bernard and poodle mixes are a relatively new breed also known as the Saint Berdoodle. These floofy babies are gentle and can grow up to be 200 pounds. They are described as not overly playful and energetic. These lazy dogs would rather take a long nap with you during the day than go for a strenuous run. Their energy comes in short bursts throughout the day and can easily be expelled with a short walk or quick play session. A giant floofy dog that mainly wants to nap or curl up on the sofa with you? Sign us up!
Whiskey Riff

Polar Bear Taking Out A Walrus Is Just An Absolute Bloodbath

Only the strong survive, and most of the time, to be strong you have to be violent. Polar bears are the definition of strong and violent. The are the largest carnivore in North America with no natural predators. Nothing hunts them and they will hunt anything that is edible and...
Sweet Husky Who's Been at Rescue for Over 400 Days Is Breaking Hearts

Rebel might have a chaotic name, but he seems like the sweetest boy! One of his human friends at the @husky_house rescue of Matawan, New Jersey posted a video of his loving antics, and TikTok is loving him already. Somehow, though, this gorgeous Husky has been in the shelter for 405 days!
Senior Dog Who Was Just Surrendered to Shelter Is Absolutely Heartbreaking

We will never, ever understand how someone can bring home a dog and then days, or maybe years later, decide they don't want the fur baby anymore. It breaks our hearts to hear about it. And you'd be surprised how often it does happen.
