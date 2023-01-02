Read full article on original website
Owner returned cat to a pet store in Virginia because the cat had a habit of cuddling
Black cat like ElliePhoto byNathan RileyonUnsplash. Ellie, a four-year-old black cat in Virginia was returned to the pet store because her owner got tired of her wanting to cuddle all the time, according to Fox News.
Chihuahua Meets Her Tiny Baby Sister and Maximum Cuteness Ensues
One of our favorite Chihuahuas is little Lou that belongs to TikTok user @LoutheChichi. Lou has just the cutest videos ever and we are so happy to learn that Lou has a new baby sister that comes from the same littler that Lou did.
Behaviorist reveals top 3 breeds for your first dog
Will Atherton, a Canine Behaviorist and Instagram famous dog trainer lists the best breeds for first time owners in his experience
Owner Reveals What a Bernese Mountain Dog and Toy Poodle Cross Looks Like
Newsweek spoke to the dog owner who said they are sharing his story to show "what can happen with dogs that are unethically bred."
Cat's Unusual Favorite Sleeping Spot Is Downright Comical
Pets are downright entertaining, but it takes a true champ to keep the laughs coming even while they're asleep. Clearly, though, Kream the calico cat has this talent in the bag. She went viral on TikTok for her odd, in-the-way sleeping spot, though we have a feeling she doesn't care one bit!
French Bulldog Has Toddler-Style Meltdown Over His 'Pup Patty' Taking Too Long
TikTok user @WalterGeoffrey recently uploaded a truly tragic video showing how her French Bulldog Walter reacts when his special restaurant treat is late being served to him. If you have children, you're going to realize their hungry meltdowns are no match for Walter's.
Dog Turns to a Blanket for Comfort After Adoption Event Where No One Wanted Him
Darrell is a loving, 1-year-old Pit Bull boy who's looking for his forever home at Darlington Humane Society in South Carolina. He's captured the hearts of his rescuers, to say the least, but his heartbreaking reaction after not being chosen at an adoption event is gaining traction on TikTok, too. Commenters just adore the sweet rescue dog!
Adopted Stray Cat's Instant Bond with Little Boy Is So Full of Love
Some people just have a special touch when it comes to animals. Cats and dogs will flock to them, even if it's not their pet. It just comes naturally to them. We'd even say they're born with it.
Little Dog Gathers Her 'Babies' for a Nap in Total Cuteness Overload
We know we can't be the only ones who would sleep with dozens of stuffed animals on our beds as a kid. It was part of our bedtime routine. We couldn't sleep without them. And now, after watching this clip from TikTok user @nancyandlexxi, we definitely weren't the only ones.
French Bulldog's 'Sympathy Cries' for Toddler Are So On-Point
There's a reason why people say dogs are a man's or woman's best friend. Dogs are there with us through it all. The good, the bad, the happy, the sad. And yes, they're even there for all their tiny human besties.
Video of Dog Sleeping In Pajamas With Owner Is Just So Wholesome
There is something so peaceful about settling in for the evening — and experiencing a good night's sleep. It turns out that our canine buddies appreciate some quality rest as much as anyone else. In this sweet video, the caption tells us, "I came home and found my...
Rottweiler's Pure Joy Over Playing in Swimming Pool Is Simply the Best
TikTok user @Megatronliv is basically the best dog sitter ever for this hilarious video she uploaded while babysitting some beautiful Rottweilers. When you have someone care for your kids, human or fur babies, you want them to be well-cared for, have fun, and completely exhausted by the time you come home! Mission accomplished!
French Bulldog Sweetly 'Adopts' Newborn Puppy Mom Found on the Streets
Our hearts usually break when we hear about someone finding a baby animal that was left behind. We get nervous because they need so much time and attention to be nursed back to life. But thank goodness there are kind humans who take of these animals when they stumble upon them.
'Lonely' Golden Retriever's Reaction to Meeting New Puppy Melts Hearts
"Ugh, so precious," said one TikTok user, while another dubbed the Retrievers as the "The cutest thing ever."
Brother surprised with puppy of his dreams
Chris Maestrallis surprised his brother, Matt Maestrallis, with a French Bulldog for his birthday named Gizmo.
Tiny Red Squirrel's Winter Photoshoot Is the Gift That Keeps on Giving
TikTok account holder @Julianradwildlife is an amazingly talented wildlife photographer and they recently had one of the cutest and most magical photoshoots ever, involving a beautiful red Squirrel and a tiny snowman they built for him.
Dog's Fancy Handstand Skills on a Walk Are Downright Impressive
There is no shortage of impressive dog tricks. And thanks to our smartphones and social media, people are able to share all those incredible tricks with the world. The latest trick to truly blow us away comes from PetHelper reader Tom Spann.
Great Pyrenees Who Didn't Get a Home for Christmas Is Breaking Hearts
Over the holidays we saw so many wonderful, heartwarming stories of adoption, and it breaks our heats to think of all the animals in shelters who still need their forever homes. Foster homes do such a wonderful job of filling the gap between caring for an animal that is yet to be adopted before they can go home to their new owners. It can be such a heartbreaking labor of love for those fosters who can't seem to find the right home for their dog or cat.
Couple Goes Above and Beyond to Rescue Neighbor's Dogs Trapped in Buffalo Storm
Winter Storm Elliott has made the 2022 holiday season a time to remember--for better or for worse--but no one would've gotten through it without a little help from their friends. Just ask @chefmamarita! When her neighbors became stranded at work, unable to care for their dogs who were at home, she and her partner pulled off a fantastic feat.
