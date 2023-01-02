Read full article on original website
The spider plant, which is justifiably among the most well-liked houseplants, is also a tough plant that does well in virtually any space. It can withstand a variety of growth circumstances, is simple to grow, and can withstand occasional periods of neglect. It makes sense why the spider plant is so beloved by beginner plant parents. In addition to its appeal, it also has another benefit: It is a superb air purifier, and one plant can purify the air in an entire bedroom or bathroom.
Leaf mold! Ick. Just the sound of "leaf mold" makes germaphobes grimace. But when the process of making it is done right, leaf mold can be gold in the garden. Another term for leaf mold would be composted leaves. All that’s needed for the gardener to turn fallen autumn leaves into a rich source of organic matter is a small, unobtrusive space for storage. And at this time of year there is a seemingly inexhaustible supply of leaves.
Lance Roberson of PLance.org joined Steph to help identify plants that look rough now but have quite possibly survived the recent freeze. Avocado Tree In A Pot (brought into the garage during severe weather)- There are 3 kinds Indian, Guatemalan, Mexican have different cold tolerances. Mexican Avocado tree has the lowest around 19 degrees so it’s likely this tree will survive. As a reminder, water potted plants well before a freeze.
A mini, micro, or small-footprint forest is a resilient alternative to the convention of lawn and trees. Don’t let the word “forest” put you off; the modest scale of this approach to re-balancing your backdoor ecology is eminently achievable. Also known as the Miyawaki Method, a mini forest can work within a more conventional garden or park when it is planted into an area of at least 12 by 12 feet, or ideally a bit bigger, the size of a former tennis court or a section of parkland. The point is to implement an ecosystem that is cooling, self-sustaining, and nourishing to the soil—as well as the animals below and above ground (including us).
Cold temperatures slow down many garden pest problems, but the season is also a key time for gardeners to take action to prevent certain pests from becoming problems next spring. One of the most important of these preventative practices is application of dormant treatments for peach leaf curl. It is particularly important where we live because of the abundance of commercial peach and nectarine orchards in our area.
Evergreen lantana plants are a beautiful addition to the ornamental garden. Available in a wide range of color, these stunning flowers are highly attractive to pollinators of all types, and even make a valuable addition to hummingbird gardens. Though the plants are relatively low growers, gardeners can expect a profusion of blooms throughout the entirety of the summer growing season. Lantana performs as a perennial in frost-free regions. However, those living outside of the plant’s native range can enjoy it as an annual. Because of this, gardeners may become interested in learning whether or not their lantana plants can be overwintered indoors. So, can you bring lantana in for the winter?
Living fences are a fabulous way of bordering your property. Not only are they lively, but if you choose blooming shrubs, they brighten the garden with their flowers. You might also add some “wow” factor by growing flowering plants on an existing fence. The effect will add vivid color and texture, especially on old, ugly fences. Flowering fences work in a variety of sites, provided they are suitable for your zone, lighting, and soil type.
Lichens are fascinating. Not really plants at all, though they frequently look like plants, these are crusty or moss-like composite organisms that grow on a huge range of surfaces and in many different environments. They are made up of fungi and algae or cyanobacteria that have formed a mutualistic relationship.
I’d argue that jasmine is perhaps one of the best choices for indoor growing. Its deep green, attractive foliage and ethereal, star-shaped, white blossoms entice the senses with good looks and a strong, pleasant, heady fragrance. We link to vendors to help you find relevant products. If you buy...
Ramial chipped wood is different from arborist wood chips or other forms of wood chips. Unlike arborist’s chips, ramial chips are taken from slender green branches, usually less than 7 cm or ¼ inch in diameter. Ramial chipped wood can include organic matter like green leaves along with these young green shoots.
As vegetation is removed to make way for urban development, wild species experience a dramatic loss of habitat, making it more difficult for city dwellers to interact with wildlife. Studies show a lack of connection to nature might lead to anxiety and depression for people in cities. Birds are among the most accessible and aesthetically attractive connection points. Hence, thriving bird communities in cities can have a positive effect on people’s health and wellbeing. Feeding birds is popular in Aotearoa. About half of New Zealand households feed birds in their gardens, predominately with bread and seed. Unfortunately, this mainly attracts introduced...
