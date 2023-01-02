Read full article on original website
Cat's Unexpected Reaction to Meeting Baby Is Total Cuteness Overload
We all know that cats can be very independent animals. They rule the house and think only of themselves. So winning over their affection is no simple task. But sometimes, cats will surprise you and they'll instantly fall in love with a human.
Fox's Cute Reaction When Mom Stops the Pets Is Too Adorable
The more videos we see of animals, the more we realize every animal is so similar. They all just want some love and affection. We know this is very true with cats and dogs, your typical pets, but we're starting to see it more with horses and cows. And this video from TikTok user @arcticfoxdaily is showing us another unexpected animal who loves getting pets.
Basset Hound Puppy's Cute Reaction to Seeing a Horse Is the Best
The only thing better than watching babies and toddlers discovering new things in life is seeing puppies go through it too. Watching their faces light up in amazement at something new warms our hearts. And other times, their discoveries also make us laugh.
Cat's Unusual Favorite Sleeping Spot Is Downright Comical
Pets are downright entertaining, but it takes a true champ to keep the laughs coming even while they're asleep. Clearly, though, Kream the calico cat has this talent in the bag. She went viral on TikTok for her odd, in-the-way sleeping spot, though we have a feeling she doesn't care one bit!
French Bulldog's Pitiful Reaction to Dad Going Into Coffee Shop Without Him Is Priceless
Some dogs are known for being a tad overdramatic, but Cheeseburger the French Bulldog takes it to a whole new level. The poor pup shed actual tears when his dad went into a coffee shop without him, and TikTok is having a field day over it. Clearly, his mom did, too!
Cockatoo's Adoration of Home Repair Man Is Too Cute to Resist
We know we aren't the only ones who have curious pets that want to inspect every single person that enters the house. Normally, it's just dogs who want to run up and greet the guests, but not always.
The three doomed zodiac signs destined to die alone
In the lauded, drippin with daddy issues play, “Hamlet,” Taurus and suspected charlatan William Shakespeare espoused, “Thou know’st ’tis common; all that lives must die, Passing through nature to eternity.” You said it there, Bill. As the bard notes, from nature to eternity is a journey and shedding the mortal coil is always a solo act, unless of course, you strike blood gold and are lucky enough to be made into a vampire #goals. With that fanged and notable exception, we are born to die and folks, you heard it here, we all die alone. Yet, a spin through the zodiac...
Precious Chihuahua Requires Everyone Say 'Goodnight' To Her
Oh this video is just too precious and funny! A tiny little Chihuahua that belongs to TikTok user's @Cheesecaseacita sister won't go to bed until everyone in the house has wished her a "goodnight."
Horrified mom finds creepy black eyes staring at her from inside her Christmas tree
A mom has made a ‘horror’ discovery when she peered through the branches of her Christmas tree. A woman named Gina shared the clip, which now has over 2.5 million views and 3.8k comments and TikTokers are completely spooked. The eerie moment In the video, which is captioned simply, ‘Help!!!!!’ the mum shared the exact moment she made the shocking discovery. She gently and cautiously uses the end of a broom to pull back the branches of her tree to reveal the two eyes peering back at her. An unidentified creature sits still within the tree and looks (almost) as terrified as Gina is. Michael Buble’s ‘It’s Beginning...
Dog Owner Slammed For 'Insensitive' And 'Offensive' Name She Gave Her Pet
When getting a new pet, there are many decisions that need to be made. First, you have to figure out what kind of creature you want, then, the specific type or breed that matches with your lifestyle, and finally, you have to decide what you will be calling your new family member. Some pet owners choose a typical name like Spot or Whiskers, while others go a different route and pick something more unique. That's the path one new dog owner went with, but all it has gotten her is shamed.
Rare St. Bernard-Poodle Mix Puppy Is a Sight to Behold
St.Bernard and poodle mixes are a relatively new breed also known as the Saint Berdoodle. These floofy babies are gentle and can grow up to be 200 pounds. They are described as not overly playful and energetic. These lazy dogs would rather take a long nap with you during the day than go for a strenuous run. Their energy comes in short bursts throughout the day and can easily be expelled with a short walk or quick play session. A giant floofy dog that mainly wants to nap or curl up on the sofa with you? Sign us up!
Man mortified when perfume he gives daughter as gift is actually feminine hygiene spray
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. My grandfather was the most wonderful man in the world, but he was a horrible gift giver. Even though he made you feel like he looked into your soul and really knew you, he was clueless when it came to what people may want as a gift.
Woman with Heart of Gold Rescues 9 Terrified Doodle Puppies
Determined to Rise is an absolutely wonderful animal rescue organization run by TikTok user @CaseyRiveter and their partner. These two are devoted to the rescue and rehabilitation of injured, lost, abandoned and neglected animals.
8-Month-Old Maine Coon Cat's Massive Size Has People in Awe
Time to open up the Genius Book of World Records and find out the size of the largest Maine Coon cat. Because we think we accidentally stumbled upon a contender to beat the record! Trust us, your jaw will drop once you see this cat.
Dog goes viral for being amazing helper to her family’s newborn twins
When Josh and Kelly Rheaume brought their newborn twins home earlier this year, they weren't sure how their dog of almost seven years, Lucy, would react. The two rescued Lucy when they were just dating and say that the dog has "always been a daughter to us." So when they...
Golden Retriever's Attempt to Open Door for Another Dog Is Priceless
One of the reasons we love dogs so much is because of how selfless they are. Well, minus the part when they want treats. LOL! But it's true. They'll be there for you no matter what and that includes their friends too.
Dogs' Pitiful Reactions to Their New Sister Are Just Priceless
Bringing home a new fur sibling for your pet might seem like a great idea, but you can never truly predict how your buddy will react. Some introductions are filled to the bring with excitement, but others are a little less than thrilling. For these pups, though--the word 'standoffish' comes to mind.
My Deceased Cousin Fell Out of the Mortician's Canvas Wrapper and Down the Stairs
*This story is based on actual witnessed events; it is not fiction*. As far back as I can recall, cousin Della was a part of our lives. Though my grandmother was one of thirteen siblings, she shared a special bond with Della. Cousins who grew up as friends and shared a friendship that lasted all their lives. Cousin Della loved my grandmother and my grandmother loved her. My grandmother had three sisters of her own but as a child, we were never invited to vacation at their homes.
