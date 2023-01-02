Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
Step aside, Daniel Craig: The real star of ‘Glass Onion’ was snubbed by the Golden Globes, and we demand to know why
Like its predecessor, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is filled to the brim with a star-studded cast. From Daniel Craig and Kate Hudson to Kathryn Hahn and Dave Bautista; from Leslie Odom Jr. and Madelyn Cline to Jessica Henwick and Edward Norton, all the way to the many cameos that flavored the film like a well-seasoned steak: Angela Lansbury, Hugh Grant, Natasha Lyonne, Stephen Sondheim, Ethan Hawke, Kareem Adbul-Jabbar, Yo-Yo Ma, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.
papermag.com
Yup, Hugh Grant and Daniel Craig Are Married in 'Glass Onion'
If you haven't seen Glass Onion at this point, you might be in the minority. The murder mystery flick has already become Netflix's third most-watched title on the platform just 10 days after its launch, and it's easy to see why. From the film's witty lampooning of the 1% to...
hypebeast.com
'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery' Becomes Netflix's Third Most-Watched Movie
Rian Johnson’s Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has become Netflix’s third most-watched movie based on hours viewed in its first 10 days. Between December 26 and January 1, the film accumulated 127 million hours watched. Following its release on December 23, which raked in 82.1 million hours...
Hugh Grant Opens Up About His Cameo In Glass Onion
Hugh Grant had a memorable cameo in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and the actor has opened up about his appearance.
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
A young Joan Collins had a secret affair with Harry Belafonte at a time when interracial romance was restricted
Joan Collins in 1954Photo byUnknown; Public Domain Image. British actress and author Dame Joan Collins, age 89, as of December 2022 has had a distinguished career on TV and in the movies.
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Amanda Blake Had the Most Kitty Russell Reason Why She Stopped Dating Men
'Gunsmoke' star Amanda Blake once explained why she stopped dating men for a while, which instantly recalled how Miss Kitty Russell would think.
thedigitalfix.com
Robin Williams once helped a very baked Jack Nicholson accept an award
Disney movie star Robin Williams wasn’t just one of the funniest men in Hollywood: he was one of the nicest, too. At the 2003 Critics Choice Awards, both him and horror movie actor Jack Nicholson were up for the Best Actor accolade: Williams for his role as the obsessive photographer in One Hour Photo and Jack Nicholson for his role as the eccentric titular character, a retiree, in drama movie About Schmidt.
Popculture
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Salma Hayek: ‘Magic Mike’ lap dance with Channing Tatum was ‘physically challenging’
Salma Hayek is opening up about her steamy scenes with Channing Tatum in “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.” The trailer for the third and final installment of “Magic Mike” showed a sexy lap dance scene with Hayek, 56, and Tatum, 42 — and Hayek spoke about what it was like to film it. “It’s very physically challenging,” the Oscar-nominated star told Entertainment Tonight. “My goodness. You just wait to see. It’s just complicated.” The “Frida” actress dished that it was a “magical moment” that made her “remember who I really was.” Hayek — who took over the role from Thandiwe Newton — gave some insight...
Popculture
Reese Witherspoon Reprising Decades-Old Role for Sequel Movie
Reese Witherspoon is reprising her role as ambitious go-getter Tracy Flick in a sequel to the Oscar-nominated political comedy Election titled Tracy Flick Can't Win. Witherspoon, now 46, appeared in the original film at age 22 and landed a Golden Globes nomination for best actress after its release to critical acclaim.
Tom Hanks Jokes He 'Slept with the Producer' Rita Wilson for Lead Role in A Man Called Otto
The two-time Oscar winner also worked with son Truman Hanks, who plays the younger version of his character in A Man Called Otto, in theaters Dec. 25 Tom Hanks pulled out all the stops to get a role in A Man Called Otto. "For 365 nights, I slept with the producer to get the part," the two-time Oscar winner, 66, joked Monday during a screening and Q&A for A Man Called Otto at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Conveniently, that producer just so happens to...
Kevin Costner, Harrison Ford Snubbed From 50 Greatest Actors of All Time List
A new 50 Greatest Actors of All Time list is suspiciously missing two high-profile names. Empire recently polled readers for their top 50 list, coming out in their February 2023 issue, and Harrison Ford and Kevin Costner were noticeably absent. Now, this could be attested to a younger voting demographic...
HBO Max Unveils First Look at Jodie Foster in "True Detective: Night Country"
Our first look at "True Detective: Night Country" has arrived. On Dec. 22, HBO Max released a montage of clips from its forthcoming slate of 2023 shows, which include "Succession," "The Idol," and "Velma." It also includes a few clips from the fourth season of "True Detective" that hint at what we can expect from the series' next installment.
Ben Affleck Was Once Fascinated by Another Dream Job That Wasn’t Acting
Although Ben Affleck’s passion was acting, there was another dream job he found fascinating because of how it could change the world.
ETOnline.com
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson: A Timeline of Their Lasting Hollywood Romance
First married in 1988, actors, entertainers and producers Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have had a lasting Hollywood romance, proving that even the most ideal relationship isn't limited to what fans dream about or see projected on the big screen. (Even in the rom-coms, like My Big Fat Greek Wedding and others, that the power couple have helped produce.)
Prince Harry's Alleged Reason For Not Taking Shots at Camilla Gives Important Insight Into His Relationship With King Charles
Prince Harry is ready to tell his truth, but the royal family might not be totally ready to hear it. With the release of Harry’s new memoir Spare just around the corner on Jan 10, insiders and fans alike have begun speculating what the book will focus on and all the potential impacts it may have on the rest of the family. According to a new source for the Daily Mail, one person might stay completely untouched throughout the whole thing: Queen Consort Camilla. Per the source, Harry has been reportedly warned by his father King Charles III that speaking...
Kirstie Alley's Final Theatrical Release Was Unfinished And Hated By Critics
Kirstie Alley has died of cancer at 71, her children True and Lillie Parker announced via Alley's Twitter and other social media pages yesterday. Alley is best known for playing bar manager Rebecca Howe on "Cheers" from 1987 until 1993, having won two Emmy Awards for best lead actress in a comedy series for the role. She also starred alongside John Travolta in three "Look Who's Talking" films.
Everything we know about 'Dirty Dancing 2,' the sequel to Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze's classic film
Jennifer Grey will reprise her role as Baby in "Dirty Dancing 2" and the film will pay homage to the franchise's original star, Patrick Swayze.
TV Fanatic
The Consultant: Prime Video Drops Teaser and Premiere Date for Christoph Waltz Thriller
"We work for a sociopath," says one of Regus Patoff's employees in the official teaser trailer for Prime Video's The Consultant. On Tuesday, the streaming service debuted the first-look teaser and episodic images for the highly anticipated Christoph Waltz-led series. Prime Video announced that the series would premiere all eight...
Comments / 0