The penultimate episode of Willow's first season was released on Disney+ today, which means fans have one more chance to see Val Kilmer pop up in the series. Unfortunately, the new show is not expected to feature the return of Kilmer as Madmartigen, but after hearing the character's voice last week, many are wondering if we'll get a glimpse of the iconic actor. Kilmer has struggled with his health after a battle with throat cancer, and filming during COVID didn't feel safe, so they ended up having to write him out of the series. However, his presence is felt throughout the show, and it wouldn't be too shocking if they managed to film some kind of short, silent cameo. In fact, a huge part of the series has been following the journey of Madmartigen's daughter, Kit (Ruby Cruz), who learned some big truths about her father in last week's episode. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cruz talked about watching the original Willow film and learning about her character's father as well as her mother, Sorsha (Joanne Whalley), who does appear in the new show.

3 HOURS AGO