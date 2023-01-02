Read full article on original website
Box Office: ‘Avatar 2’ Crushes Christmas With $95.5M, Bah Humbug for Everything Else
James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water bit off a sizeable $95.5 million over the four-day Christmas weekend to easily sink the competition at the domestic box office. Outside of the big-budget tentpole, there wasn’t much feasting to be had, thanks to a brutal weather and general moviegoer apathy regarding the other new films. Puss in Boots: The Last Wish launched behind expectations, while Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance With Somebody and Babylon got off to dismal starts. Christmas Eve fell on a Saturday and Christmas on a Sunday this year, which did not help matters.More from The Hollywood ReporterBox Office:...
Hollywood’s Ryans lead top Netflix movies of 2022
Hollywood’s Ryans dominated Netflix movies in 2022. The streaming giant has released their Top Ten movies of the year, and The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling, and The Adam Project starring Ryan Reynolds were the top two. Gosling and Reynolds are both Canadian, and were born four years apart – so they’ve had something of a friendly rivalry in their Hollywood careers.
New Reports Confirm That Hollywood Still Has a Pretty Bad Diversity Problem
If you’ve been paying attention at all to the Oscars or the Golden Globes in recent years, you’re probably well aware that both Hollywood awards shows have faced criticism over the fact that the majority of their nominees are straight, white men. Their lack of diversity is reflective of a much larger issue in the film industry as a whole, and despite more attention and calls for change, several new studies reveal that Hollywood is still lacking when it comes to female and BIPOC filmmakers.
Hollywood taking care of its own: 100 years of the Motion Picture & Television Fund
Movies and TV shows may transport us to fantastical worlds and help us escape, but sometimes reality hits hard for the folks bringing those dreams to life — and for more than a century, the Motion Picture & Television Fund has been there to catch them when they fall.
Industry Insider Claims 'Big-Name People In Hollywood Will Steer Clear' Of Johnny Depp After Allegations And Amber Heard Case
Following the Depp-Heard trial, it's still unclear how the actors' careers will be affected in the long haul.
Watch Tom Cruise Attempt ‘The Biggest Stunt in History’
The YouTube video title bills it as “The Biggest Stunt in Cinema History.” I don’t know if that’s true. Probably a historian of stunt work can fact-check that. But either way, what you’re about to see attempted is definitely extreme, and totally ridiculous: Tom Cruise driving a motorbike off a cliff and then base jumping to the ground. Over ... and over ... and over.
Top Gun: Maverick producer hints Tom Cruise might be too busy for another sequel
Jerry Bruckheimer has a disappointing update for fans
Box office: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ joins the $400 million club as it spends its last week at #1
James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water” is hitting theaters in just one short week, giving Marvel Studios’ “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” very little time to achieve some of the milestones of the original “Black Panther” back in 2018. Even so, with Friday’s box office it hit the $400 million benchmark that has been crossed by only two other movies in 2022 (“Top Gun: Maverick” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”), despite any potential hurdles posed by the COVID pandemic. The original “Black Panther” was able to hit the $400 million mark after just 10 days, but it also...
New 'Twister' Movie Gets Release Date
The forecast is in. Twisters are coming to Hollywood. The long-awaited sequel to the hit 1996 film Twister now has a release date. The film will be directed by Lee Isaac Chung, who earned Best Director and Best Original Screenplay Oscar nominations for his critically acclaimed 2020 film Minari. Twisters...
James Gunn assures fans there will be no more "studio interference" when it comes to DC movies
"The position is different than it was with Zack"
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
With box office bare, ‘Black Panther’ makes it 5 in a row
NEW YORK (AP) — On one of the quietest weekends of the year in movie theaters, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” topped the North American box office for the fifth straight weekend, according to studio estimates Sunday. With the release of “Avatar: The Way of Water” looming, studios...
These 8 movies flopped in theaters, but you should still check them out. Here's how.
From "Babylon" to "The Fabelmans," these movies didn't attract audiences to theaters in droves. But they're still worth watching.
Here's which films made it on the Oscars shortlist
The 95th Academy Awards are rapidly approaching in March 2023, and the competition already looks stacked. Shortlists for ten of the 23 Oscar categories were released on Wednesday, including music, documentary feature films and visual effects. The candidates will be scrutinized by judges until five nominees are chosen for the annual ceremony. The official picks will be announced on Jan 24. While some familiar and acclaimed names made the cut,...
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ climbing the list of highest-grossing films
The ultra-expensive Avatar sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water,” has continued to make a splash at the box office. Recent reports have indicated that the movie has surpassed the $1.4 billion mark at the global box office. However, Business Insider reported that the movie needs to become the third or fourth highest-grossing film in […]
Willow Star Talks Studying Val Kilmer's Movie Performance
The penultimate episode of Willow's first season was released on Disney+ today, which means fans have one more chance to see Val Kilmer pop up in the series. Unfortunately, the new show is not expected to feature the return of Kilmer as Madmartigen, but after hearing the character's voice last week, many are wondering if we'll get a glimpse of the iconic actor. Kilmer has struggled with his health after a battle with throat cancer, and filming during COVID didn't feel safe, so they ended up having to write him out of the series. However, his presence is felt throughout the show, and it wouldn't be too shocking if they managed to film some kind of short, silent cameo. In fact, a huge part of the series has been following the journey of Madmartigen's daughter, Kit (Ruby Cruz), who learned some big truths about her father in last week's episode. During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cruz talked about watching the original Willow film and learning about her character's father as well as her mother, Sorsha (Joanne Whalley), who does appear in the new show.
The Best Movies of 2022
Two years ago when theater chains were closing and huge films were debuting in our living rooms, it might've been hard to imagine a movie year as harmonious as this. But yet, even if things will never be as they once were, we're inching closer back to equilibrium and 2022 is proof positive. The list below represents a pretty even mix of true-blue silver screen smashes, a few streaming originals and some smaller but no less entertaining films that might've been easier to see at home if you couldn't make it to your local arthouse theater. From a blockbuster three decades in the making, to James Cameron's triumphant return, these are our picks for the best movies of the year.
Golden Globe predictions: Could ‘Elvis’ pull a ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ and win Best Picture?
The Golden Globes love musicals. They’ve demonstrated that they’re especially fond of music biopics. This year they nominated “Elvis” three times, but might we be underestimating it for the top prize? “The Fabelmans” currently has the lead in our racetrack odds, but some of our elite awards pundits say the King will take the crown. “The Fabelmans” leads our forecasts for Best Film Drama with leading odds of 17/5 based on the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. As of this writing “Elvis” is tied with “Avatar: The Way of Water” in second place with 4/1 odds. Indeed, “The...
What Are Some of Quentin Tarantino’s Least Favorite Films?
Quentin Tarantino’s fondness for the movies is well-documented. Besides his own work as a filmmaker, he’s also worked to get several of his most beloved films wider release and now owns a movie theater; he’s also written a work of nonfiction about going to the movies. But...
Disney+ Plans On Streaming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever In February
Originally, the highly anticipated sequel was set to drop on Disney+ on January 20th but was pushed back a couple of weeks later. The sequel was the 6th highest-grossing movie of 2022 and earned $820.1 million at the box office. Why do you feel like the sequel was not as...
