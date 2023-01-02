Biden Pardons Woman Who Shot Husband in 1976, Changed Course of Trials of Battered Women; Noem Sets Free Drunk Driver Who Worked in Governor’s Mansion

Read full article on original website
Related
Biden pardons woman convicted of murder, 5 others on drug, alcohol-related offenses
President Joe Biden on Friday pardoned six individuals, including a woman who was convicted of murdering her husband and five others on drug and alcohol-related offenses.
Biden pardons 6 including Columbus woman convicted of killing abusive husband
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has pardoned six people who have served out sentences after convictions on a murder charge and drug- and alcohol-related crimes, including an 80-year-old woman convicted of killing her abusive husband about a half-century ago and a man who pleaded guilty to using a telephone for a cocaine transaction in the 1970s.
Maine transgender woman convicted of killing parents recently listed as 'female' in prison records
Andrew Balcer, a biological male who murdered his parents in 2016, has recently been listed as a female inmate, according to records with the Maine Department of Corrections.
Transgender death row inmate set to be executed in January files clemency application with Missouri governor
A transgender woman who is scheduled to be executed in Missouri next month for murdering a woman in 2003 has filed a clemency application with the governor, citing struggles with brain damage and childhood trauma, the petition says.
Clemency denied to death row inmate convicted in slayings of Oklahoma elderly couple
The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board voted 3-2 on Wednesday to deny clemency to convicted killer Scott Eizember. Eizember, 61, is scheduled to be executed by lethal injection Jan. 12 for the 2003 slayings of A.J. and Patsy Cantrell in Depew. Eizember was sentenced to death for the fatal bludgeoning of A.J. Cantrell, 76, and...
Pinellas husband and wife who smoked in Capitol during riot sentenced to jail
A married couple from Largo who admitted entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot was sentenced to jail time Friday. Marilyn Fassell, a 59-year-old nursing assistant who gained notoriety through a selfie she took while smoking a cigarette inside the building, was sentenced to 30 days and three years probation.
Missouri Is Set to Execute Amber McLaughlin, First Openly Transgender Death Row Inmate
Unless Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) intervenes, Missouri will begin the new year by conducting the first-ever execution of an openly transgender person in the United States when it puts Amber McLaughlin to death on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. McLaughlin, 49, is a transgender woman who has been held at...
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown commutes sentences of all 17 inmates on death row in her final month in office
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said in a statement published on Tuesday that she believed the death penalty is "immoral."
The man accused of quadruple murder in Idaho appeared ashen and downcast during his first court appearance
The suspect was arrested last week on first-degree murder charges in connection to the November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students.
U.S. Couple Accused of Torturing 10-Year-Old Foster Son in Uganda Could Face Death Penalty
Nicholas and Mackenzie Spencer, who are accused of torturing their foster son, are now charged with aggravated child trafficking as well A South Carolina couple living in Uganda, recently accused of torturing their 10-year-old foster son, has also been charged with aggravated child trafficking, multiple outlets report. If convicted, they face the death penalty. Nicholas and Mackenzie Spencer, both 32, have lived and worked in the Kampala, Uganda, area since 2017 after moving there to do humanitarian work. In 2018, they took in three foster children from a local Christian ministry. According to...
newsnationnow.com
Death row inmate speculates Idaho killer waited inside house
(NewsNation) — Speaking on a podcast hosted by law enforcement specialist Kenneth Mains, a convicted death row inmate serving time in San Quentin, California, offered speculation about the gruesome murders in Moscow, Idaho. William Noguera, who has spent more than 30 years on death row, told Mains he believes...
First openly transgender person executed in US requested classic meal before death
Amber McLaughlin, a Missouri inmate believed to be the first openly transgender person executed in U.S. history, requested a classic last meal before being put to death.
Missouri inmate executed for 2003 murder; believed to be first transgender woman executed in US
BONNE TERRE, Mo. — A Missouri inmate who was convicted of murdering an ex-girlfriend in 2003 has been executed. It is the first execution in 2023 and is believed to be the first transgender woman to be executed in the United States. Amber McLaughlin, 49, was executed Tuesday night....
Virginia Rapper Who Posed on SWAT Vehicle at Capitol Riot for Album Cover Faces Time Behind Bars
A Virginia rapper, who pleaded guilty to four misdemeanor counts last year after posting an image of himself posing on a SWAT vehicle during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, is set to serve jail time. On Monday, U.S. District Judge Paul Friedman sentenced Antionne DeShaun Brodnax, aka Bugzie the Don,...
Pricey prison phone calls prohibitive for incarcerated people, study finds
People who make phone calls from state prisons and local jails often get price-gouged, with recent reforms falling short in preventing telephone companies from exploiting incarcerated people, a new national study found. As the cost of calls approaches zero outside the prison walls, incarcerated people are forced to pay charges few can afford, threatening their […] The post Pricey prison phone calls prohibitive for incarcerated people, study finds appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Comments / 0