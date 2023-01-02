Read full article on original website
abeal49
2d ago
if you don't want to be called he/she or him/her, we'll just call you "it." This will also take care of all the confusion which has always existed regarding subjects and objects, a problem most glaring in the use of who/whom, where gender was never a problem but subject/object was.
Reply
7
Downtown East Minneapolis
2d ago
Crying Cory your opinion column is like a little child’s poor me crap. You have major mommy issues. Grow up poor little ‘it’.
Reply
3
Related
Noem parts with health secretary after discovering state contracted with transgender group
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, announced the retirement of Health Secretary Joan Adam on the heels of learning that the state Health Department contracted with a transgender activist group.
Can You Legally Keep An Arrowhead You Find In Iowa?
Normally when I hear the word hunting, I picture someone out in the wilderness trying to track down some type of game to kill and take home to eat. According to Google, hunting is defined as "the activity of hunting wild animals or game, especially for food or sport." When...
The Biggest Private Landowner in all of South Dakota
Have you ever wondered who is the largest private landowner in the Mount Rushmore State? According to a recent study, it's someone you've probably heard of. Just how much land is it? Around 142,000 acres. Not only is this person the largest private landowner in South Dakota, but they also...
Democrats Are One Vote Shy of Bypassing the Filibuster. Some Say They Should Have Won It in Wisconsin
Wisconsin was the closest Senate race Democrats lost, one that some say raises questions about the limits of the party’s support for progressive candidates, particularly Black ones.
Why did the US just ban TikTok from government-issued cellphones?
The US government has approved an unprecedented ban on the use of TikTok on federal government devices. The restrictions – tucked into a spending bill just days before it was passed by Congress, and signed by Joe Biden on Thursday – add to growing uncertainty about the app’s future in the US amid a crackdown from state and federal lawmakers.
southdakotasearchlight.com
Noem hires Mitchell superintendent as secretary of education
Gov. Kristi Noem announced Tuesday that she has appointed Joe Graves as secretary of the South Dakota Department of Education. His appointment will be effective Jan. 10. He succeeds Secretary Tiffany Sanderson, who has accepted a job as president of Lake Area Technical College. “Joe is a wonderful fit to...
TikTok banned from all mobile devices issued by US House of Representatives
All US House of Representative lawmakers and staffers have been issued a directive to remove TikTok from their government-issued mobile devices in the latest move prohibiting the use of the Chinese video-sharing platform in the country.Catherine L Szpindor, the chief administrative officer of the House, reportedly issued the directive, deeming TikTok a “security risk”.“House staff are NOT allowed to download the TikTok app on any House mobile devices. If you have the TikTok app on your House mobile device, you will be contacted to remove it,” the memo said, according to NBC News.The latest memo from the House chief...
MI Republicans propose TikTok ban on state gov. devices amid security concerns
Last week, seven Republicans in Michigan's Congressional Delegation sent a letter to Governor Whitmer calling for her to ban the social media app TikTok.
Opinion: Parents Don’t Have the Right to Know the Gender Identity of Their Children
Some people say that children are indoctrinated at school. That’s kind of an extreme way to say that school provides children with the opportunity to learn new viewpoints and belief systems. It would be just as true to say that children are indoctrinated at church, or that they’re indoctrinated when they listen to right-wing radio.
Critics say South Dakota governor and Legislature falling short in preventing spread of invasive zebra mussels
The confirmed finding last summer of zebra mussels in Pactola Reservoir – 15 miles west of Rapid City in the Black Hills National Forest – has sparked greater scrutiny of South Dakota’s efforts to protect bodies of water from aquatic invasive species, which spread exponentially and can negatively impact ecosystems, water intakes, fisheries and beaches.
Attacks Against Christian Churches on the Rise in America, According to a Report by a Designated Hate Group.
Evangelical Activist and Lobbying Group Designated as a Hate Group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, the Family Research Council, Released the Report in December. The Family Research Council (FRC) cited at least 420 acts of hostility against U.S. churches between January 2018 and September 2022. Acts of hostility include vandalism, arson, gun-related incidents, bomb threats and more. The frequency of hostile acts against churches generally increased over the course of the last five years.
Comments / 8