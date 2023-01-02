Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Collapses & Helped To The Back After WWE RAW
Seth Rollins has accomplished a lot in WWE, as he is a multi-time world champion and was involved in numerous solid feuds over the years. Rollins is not invincible, as he was hurt in the past. It seems fans were also concerned about his wellbeing after Monday Night RAW went off the air this week.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Superstar Spotted With Shinsuke Nakamura In Japan
WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura took a trip back home to Japan to compete outside of WWE for the first time since 2016. His match against The Great Muta at Noah The New Year 2023 event on January 1 saw "The King of Strong Style" walk away victorious, though not without some controversy coming out of the match. Nonetheless, fans got a rare opportunity to see one of the country's biggest stars of the 2000s and 2010s compete in Japan against a legend who is on the road to retirement.
stillrealtous.com
Update On Matt Riddle’s WWE Return
Matt Riddle was consistently featured on WWE programming throughout 2022. However, it’s been a few weeks since fans have seen Riddle as he was written off TV when he was viciously attacked by Solo Sikoa on the 12/5 episode of Raw. The former United States Champion has been taking...
stillrealtous.com
Eric Bischoff On Why Bobby Lashley Was Released From TNA During First Run With The Company
Bobby Lashley has achieved major success with WWE over the last few years, but he originally parted ways with the company in 2008 when he was released from his contract. Lashley went on to debut with TNA in 2009, but his run with the company didn’t last long as he was released in 2010.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Monday Night RAW Results 1/2/2023
– The first WWE RAW of 2023 opens up on the USA Network with the standard intro video. The show opens up live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee with chaos at ringside as The Bloodline is running wild. Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves welcome us to the carnage while we see Solo Sikoa taking out a crew member, while Sami Zayn and Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos are also destroying the ringside area. Zayn looks into the camera and says this is a message for everyone in the back – The Bloodline runs this show.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Teasing Return Of Popular Stable?
This week on Monday Night Raw cameras showed Damage CTRL walking backstage as they prepared to enter the ring, and MVP, Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin could be seen talking to Adam Pearce in the background. Over the last few months WWE has been leaving subtle teases for storylines in...
tjrwrestling.net
Plans Change For Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return
Despite being a heavy favourite for the men’s 2023 Royal Rumble Match, it appears that Cody Rhodes will not be making a surprise appearance. Cody Rhodes has been out of action since suffering a serious pectoral injury in the lead up to his match with Seth Rollins at Hell In A Cell in June. Despite suffering the injury, Rhodes competed in the match as planned and even pulled out the win. The bout received acclaim across the board, especially given Rhodes’ physical condition at the time.
ringsidenews.com
Eric Bischoff Says You Can’t Compare Chris Jericho To Hulk Hogan
Chris Jericho recently celebrated 30 years in the pro wrestling business, and he passed many legends during his career. The Wizard crossed paths with Hulk Hogan during his career, but that doesn’t make them similar. Eric Bischoff recently opened up on 83 Weeks about Chris Jericho and Hulk Hogan....
ringsidenews.com
John Cena Spotted Mingling With Jimmy Uso Backstage At WWE Smackdown
John Cena arguably is one of the biggest WWE superstars of all time. The Cenation Leader is said to portray his ‘Super-Cena goodie hero’ to millions across the world, preaching the mantra of “Hustle Loyalty and Respect.” However, Cena failed to maintain character in his recent appearance on SmackDown backstage.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Sasha Banks leaving WWE as free agent? Latest rumors and news entering New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17
One of the most popular women’s wrestlers of the past few years is looking to shake up the pro wrestling industry. Sasha Banks, a multi-time WWE Women’s Champion, may be set to appear at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4. The event takes place inside the Tokyo Dome. This is after Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp confirmed that Banks can take wrestling bookings as of January 1.
Bleacher Report
WWE Rumors on John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes, WrestleMania Plans; Rousey Calls Out Critics
Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe. John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes Considered for WrestleMania. As WWE immerses itself in the build for WrestleMania 39, a number of top matches on the show remain undecided. Per Fightful Select (h/t Sunil Joseph of Ringside News),...
Bleacher Report
Predicting AEW and WWE Superstars Who Will Win Titles in 2023
Heading into a new year always brings up questions of who will capture a championship in the next 12 months. That is especially true since WWE is about to start The Road to WrestleMania 39, while All Elite Wrestling has events like Battle of the Belts kicking off the year.
Bleacher Report
9 Reasons to Be Excited About WWE and AEW in 2023
After a turbulent year for both AEW and WWE, the calendar has turned over to 2023. The new year offers an opportunity for a fresh start, learning from the mistakes of the past 12 months and making things even better going forward. Thankfully, as bleak as some times in 2022...
Bleacher Report
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights
For fans in the United States, Wrestle Kingdom 17 took place in the wee hours of the morning on Wednesday from the legendary Tokyo Dome. Not only was this arguably the biggest Japanese wrestling event of the year, but it was also notable because it featured talents from AEW, WWE, Stardom and Pro Wrestling NOAH.
Bleacher Report
Sasha Banks Thanks Vince McMahon, Triple H, More amid Rumored WWE Departure
Former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks delivered a host of thank you notes on Twitter Tuesday amid news that she is now a free agent after her contract with WWE expired. Thank you <a href="https://twitter.com/WWE?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WWE</a>. Mercedes Varnado @MercedesVarnado. Thank you <a href="https://twitter.com/RealKingRegal?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RealKingRegal</a>. Mercedes Varnado @MercedesVarnado. Thank you <a href="https://twitter.com/TripleH?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TripleH</a>. Mercedes Varnado...
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Owens Names The Two People Most Passionate About Wrestling
Passion is a big factor that can drive a performer or a group of performers to stand out above the rest and commonly helps those reach heights not even they thought were possible. One of those men who has expressed his passion for wrestling in the past is former WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens, who worked in Ring of Honor and on the independent scene for years prior to signing with WWE. In an interview with TMZ, Owens compared his level of passion to that of 16-time world champion John Cena and 14-time world champion Triple H.
Bleacher Report
What Sasha Banks' NJPW Arrival Means for Her and the Future of Women's Wrestling
The artist formerly known as The Legit Boss introduced the wrestling world to her new persona, Mercedes Moné, Wednesday at New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17. She made her way to the ring with all of the pomp and circumstance befitting a star of her magnitude, then laid out IWGP women's champion Kairi before announcing her intentions to challenge her fellow WWE alumna on February 18 at NJPW Battle in the Valley.
PWMania
Backstage Latest’s on WWE’s Plans for WrestleMania 39 Including Major Cody Rhodes Match
WrestleMania 39 was supposed to feature Ronda Rousey vs. Rhea Ripley, but that was before Rousey lost the title to Charlotte Flair last week on SmackDown. While additional sources have not confirmed Rousey vs. Ripley, a new report from Fightful Select confirms that Rousey vs. Becky Lynch is not the plan for WrestleMania 39.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jim Ross Says Vince McMahon Was The Number One Heel During The Height Of The Attitude Era In WWE
Jim Ross has major praise for the character of Vince McMahon. The WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW commentator spoke about McMahon during the latest edition of his Grillin JR podcast, where he stated that the former Chairman was the greatest heel during WWE’s Attitude Era, what many would call the most successful/popular era in the company’s long history. Check out what he had to say on the subject below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
William Regal Officially Back with WWE
William Regal is reportedly back to work with WWE this week. A new report from PWInsider notes that Regal is officially back with WWE as of this morning. There’s no word yet on what his official title is, but he previously worked as WWE’s Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting.
