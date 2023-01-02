The Leon County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the New Year's Day killing of a man in the west Tallahassee area.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of Ravensview Drive, off Blountstown Highway, around 10:45 pm. Sunday following multiple 911 reports of a shooting.

Meantime, a 22-year-old man was transported by a private vehicle to a local fire station for his injury, an LCSO news release said. He was then transported by EMS to the hospital, where he was eventually pronounced dead.

LCSO is withholding the man's name because of its interpretation of of Marsy's Law, a state constitutional amendment that guarantees privacy rights for crime victims.

Investigators searched both scenes, the initial location and the fire station, for evidence. They are "still in the process of gathering additional information regarding the circumstances that occurred prior to the victim’s death and no arrests have been made," according to LCSO.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information related to this case to call LCSO at (850) 606-3300 or the anonymous Big Bend Crime Stoppers service at (850) 574-8477. Tipsters whose information leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward of $500 to $5,000.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: LCSO continues investigating shooting death of 22-year-old man on New Year's Day