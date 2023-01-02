ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

LCSO continues investigating shooting death of 22-year-old man on New Year's Day

By Caitlyn Stroh-Page and Christopher Cann, Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
Tallahassee Democrat
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2H3cf6_0k0uy4Bn00

The Leon County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the New Year's Day killing of a man in the west Tallahassee area.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of Ravensview Drive, off Blountstown Highway, around 10:45 pm. Sunday following multiple 911 reports of a shooting.

Meantime, a 22-year-old man was transported by a private vehicle to a local fire station for his injury, an LCSO news release said. He was then transported by EMS to the hospital, where he was eventually pronounced dead.

LCSO is withholding the man's name because of its interpretation of of Marsy's Law, a state constitutional amendment that guarantees privacy rights for crime victims.

Investigators searched both scenes, the initial location and the fire station, for evidence. They are "still in the process of gathering additional information regarding the circumstances that occurred prior to the victim’s death and no arrests have been made," according to LCSO.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information related to this case to call LCSO at (850) 606-3300 or the anonymous Big Bend Crime Stoppers service at (850) 574-8477. Tipsters whose information leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward of $500 to $5,000.

Other recent crime: Man shot in wrist during attempted robbery on Christmas morning

More: Man hospitalized after verbal dispute leads to Christmas Eve stabbing

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: LCSO continues investigating shooting death of 22-year-old man on New Year's Day

Comments / 2

Ray Morgan
5d ago

If my daughter goes in to a public bathroom and a man dressed as a woman goes in there as well, there's gonna be one hell of a fight. if you are a man, stay out of the women's bathroom.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCTV

Man arrested for alleged murder in Thomas County

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - An arrest has been made in connection to a recent Thomas County murder. According to the sheriff’s office, 22-year-old Edward Cesena will be charged with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Cesena has been transported to the Thomas County Jail.
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

16, 18-year-old injured in Valdosta shooting

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two people have been injured after a shooting on Tuesday, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD). Police responded around 2 p.m. on Jan. 3 after receiving reports of gunshots and injuries in the 1700 block of Williams Street. When police arrived, they were told one victim was already being driven to the hospital and the other victim was in the yard, VPD says.
VALDOSTA, GA
WCTV

Tallahassee woman killed in accident caused by blown out tire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A tire blowout led to the death of a Tallahassee woman on Friday afternoon. It happened on State Road 20 in Leon County just before 4 p.m. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 79-year-old woman was traveling east on the road when a rear tire blew out on the car she was driving. The woman then drove into the westbound lane and was t-boned by a pickup truck that attempted to swerve out of the way to avoid her.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
valdostatoday.com

Valdosta men arrested for reckless conduct with firearm

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Police Officers have arrested two Valdosta men after a 911 call about gunshots in the area. On January 3, 2023, at approximately 12:36 pm., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the 600 block of East Ann Street, after citizens called E911 to report they heard gunshots in the area and saw people running. Witnesses provided detailed descriptions of a people running who possibly had guns. An officer observed two subjects walking together in the 1400 block of North Lee Street, who matched the description given by witness. One offender, later identified as Sharod Tucker, 18 years of age, was observed going into a grocery store. The second offender, later identified as Clavon Jones, 17 years of age, continued walking north on Lee Street into a field.
VALDOSTA, GA
WJHG-TV

Woman fights with trooper, arrested on DUI charges

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A call for road assistance ended in troopers arresting a woman on DUI charges. On Sunday, Road Rangers with Florida Highway Patrol were called to the 156-mile-marker on Interstate 10 to assist a disabled vehicle. Reports say a driver was going in and out of consciousness.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

One killed in Jackson County wreck

JACKON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 70-year-old man was killed and another man was seriously injured in a Tuesday morning wreck in Jackson County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 70-year-old Donalsonville, Ga. man was driving a truck south on County Road 165 when he veered into the northbound land of travel and collided […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee family speaks out after devastating house fire

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee family is picking up the pieces after their 91-year-old father’s home was destroyed in a fire. The fire happened last week on the 500 block of Putnam Drive. Cornelia Franklin lived in the home with her father, Eddie Howard, who is blind. “Oh...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Trulieve employee injured in ‘small fire’ at Higdon processing facility

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - A Trulieve employee is recovering after being burned when a machine malfunctioned, causing a fire at a Trulieve facility in Quincy on Tuesday. A spokesperson confirmed the information to WCTV, adding the employee’s injury is non-life threatening and they have been released from the hospital.
QUINCY, FL
WCTV

Meow Or Never introduces kittens for adoption

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Meow and Never introduced three kittens for adoption. You can learn more about the organization and its kittens on their website here or you can contact them at 850-739-3392. Petco is giving free vaccinations on January 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1208 Capital...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee’s first baby of 2023 born at TMH

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee’s first baby of the new year was born Sunday at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital at 6:04 a.m. His parents didn’t think they’d be spending New Year’s in the hospital. “It’s a feeling that you can’t explain it,” said the new mom, Aubrey...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
denisesanger.com

Top Beaches Near Tallahassee Florida What you Need To Know

The Secret’s Out: Exploring the Hidden Gems at the Best Beaches Near Tallahassee Florida. Tallahassee may not be the first city you think of when planning a beach vacation, but this vibrant Floridian capital is actually quite close to some of the best beaches on the Florida Gulf Coast of Mexico. It is actually home to friendly beaches and towns.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ecbpublishing.com

New fence regulations called excessive

The Monticello City Council has now approved a set of three ordinances that were long in the drafting and that aim to bring clarity, uniformity and consistency to some aspects of the building code. The revised rules, which the council approved on Tuesday evening, Jan. 3, specifically address accessory structures...
MONTICELLO, FL
Tallahassee Democrat

Tallahassee Democrat

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, State Capitol and Florida State University coverage from the Tallahassee (Florida) Democrat newspaper.

 http://tallahassee.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy