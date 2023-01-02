ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Best in show

By Lauren Estes
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XWVSE_0k0uy2QL00

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman High School Theatre picked up a Best in Show award at the 82nd Walter Trumbauer High School Theatre Festival at Troy University in early December. The group, directed by Wayne Cook, will now head to Lexington, Kentucky, March 1-5 to compete in the Southeast Theatre Conference, a first for the school.

Cook said his group took its one-act performance of “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” to Trumbauer and competed with 13 of the best high school theater departments from across Alabama.

“This is the best it gets in high school theater,” he said. “For two days, schools having been advanced from their districts present ‘one acts’ at Troy University to a distinguished panel of judges. Students from all over the state also compete in individual events after ranking superior at the district level. When it is over, the state theater festival – named Trumbauer after a well-known theater professor from the University of Montevallo – crowns the champions.”

Cullman Theatre has racked up quite the impressive resume under Cook’s direction.

“This is the highest award any school can receive in Alabama in the area of theater,” Cook said. “Cullman, in the past, has moved on from the district festival to compete among the top schools five times in the past seven years.”

The group has one other Best in Show; in 2017 it won for the musical “Scrooge,” but this is the first time it has been invited to the Southeast Theatre Conference (SETC).

“This is the first time CHS has been chosen to represent Alabama at SETC. It is a huge honor to represent Alabama at SETC. This regional festival features people from all over the country at different levels of theater experience. We will be performing alongside schools from every state in the Southeast. You have to win at Trumbauer to be invited,” Cook said. “We are always proud of the work we do, but it means so much when your fellow theater professionals recognize your work. These students have worked very hard and deserve the recognition, but also we cannot forget to recognize all those who have worked hard for years to make Cullman Theatre a special program in our community. This award of Best In Show 2022 goes to all those who have contributed to our success through the years.”

“The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” is directed by Cook, with Sarah Jane Skinner.

Cast

· Musician – Jameson Inscho (guitar)

· Musician – Nolan Smith (percussion)

· Edward Tulane – Graham Waldrop

· The Traveler – Ava Fales

· Abilene – Bailee Henderson

· Pellegrina – Holli Rowan

· Father – Braxton White

· Amos – Colter Drake

· Martin – Jay Lee

· Lawrence – Logan Kee

· Nellie – Ariel Jacobs

· Lolly – London Phillippo

· Bull – Domenico Brunetti

· Lucy – Alex Renteria

· Jack – Rees Sheffield

· The Watchman – Jameson Inscho

· Hobos – Julian Skinner

· Hobo – Brandon Pipes

· Hobo – Victoria Sims

· The Old Lady – Carrie Betts

· Bryce – Slade Turbyfield

· Sarah Ruth – Lauren Chapin

· Marlene – Aubrey Martin

· Neal – Luke McGill

· Lucius Clarke – Braxton Floyd

· Old Doll – Audrey Nicholas

Ensemble

· Noah Reggie Warren

· Ashlin Schulte

· Ayla White

· Kaleigh Green

· Lily West

· Brandy Pylant

· Brady Scott

· Sage Andrews

· Zadria Harris

· Ilana Shadrick

· Kendra Brown

· Mallory Baldwin

· Alex Hieber

Stage crew

· Kaitlyn Cockrell

· Lily Abbott

· Emily Twilley

· Alex Hieber

Tech crew

· Jacob Burtis

· Skylar Moore

· Belle Hendrix

Stage crew

· Kaitlyn Cockrell

· Emily Twilley

Art

· Kaitlyn Cockrell

· Eliana Hollis

Several students received All-Star cast accolades at Trumbauer, recognizing their unique contribution to the production. They include Graham Waldrop, Ava Fales, Bailey Henderson, Domenico Brunetti, Jameson Inscho and Holli Rowan.

Cullman also had numerous students receive superior ratings on individual events at Trumbauer.

“Cullman Theatre is now in the process of raising the funds to attend SETC in March,” Cook said. “There is a huge sponsorship campaign where individuals or businesses can sponsor Cullman Theatre for their trip and our spring production. They are selling tickets (with a chance to win $1,000) to their send-off show, which will be held Friday, Feb. 24, at 7 p.m. They are also looking for sponsors who will receive various perks including tickets, listing on a championship shirt, program listing and website listing.”

Those who would like to contribute to Cullman Theatre’s fundraiser for SETC should contact Cook at wcook@cullmancats.net.

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

Catching up with DA-Elect Champ Crocker

CULLMAN, Ala. – On Jan. 14, 2023, a new district attorney will be sworn in to represent Cullman County and the State of Alabama. Local attorney and DA-Elect Champ Crocker started his journey in student government in Cullman County as a teen and said he is excited and ready to serve the needs of his community.   “I grew up in Vinemont, Alabama, the youngest of three children, and my parents were the late Dr. Larry Crocker, a general surgeon in Cullman who died in 1997, and my mother Dianne, who is still living in Vinemont,” Crocker said. “I grew up on...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Gardening in January

CULLMAN, Ala. – While January may feel like a good month to be as dormant as our gardens appear, this is the month that lays the foundation of the upcoming season’s bounty. From seed starting to drawing up plans for this year’s garden, tasks performed in January often hold the key to a successful harvest.  Houseplants  Give your indoor plants a thorough cleaning since dusty houseplants cannot absorb light or exchange moisture. If humidity is low, give them a good spritzing after their dusting. While cleaning, examine the houseplants closely for insects and treat them accordingly.  Planning for planting  Draw up plans for your spring...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Sprucing up Sulphur Springs

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. – While paying a visit to Cullman County for the holidays, Jeremy Turner decided to take his family for a literal walk around a historic watering hole. When they arrived, it wasn’t the same as Turner remembered from his youth.  “I grew up in Cullman County and I spent some time around Blount Springs throughout my childhood,” said Turner. “I wanted to show my wife and kids the place.”  Turner, along with his wife, Melanie, children Megan and Matthew and his parents, Tim and Beverly, arrived at Sulphur Springs on New Year’s Eve morning. Once at the site the...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Paint your own Bob Ross masterpiece

CULLMAN, Ala. – Life Palette Studio will be bringing its Bob Ross oil painting class to First Presbyterian Church on Saturday, Jan. 7, at 9:30 a.m. The two-hour class is appropriate for adults aged 16 and older. Students younger than 16 may paint with an adult painting as well to assist and encourage.  Bob Ross fans of all experience levels, from beginner to expert, are encouraged to participate in the wet-on-wet oil painting class taught by a certified Bob Ross instructor.   The class costs $55 and includes all supplies with the exception of a canvas. Attendees will need to bring an 11”x14” canvas to class. Students should arrive by 9:20 a.m. as the class begins promptly at 9:30. Preregistration is strongly encouraged and can be done by visiting www.lifepalettestudios.com or calling 256-509-1161.  Students are asked to bring a facemask, which may be required by the instructor depending on COVID-19 community levels.  First Presbyterian Church is located at 615 Third Ave. SE.  Copyright 2023 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Catching cabin fever? Here are 100 things to do around north Alabama

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - After the holidays are over, the cold dark month of January always seems to drag on. If you’re catching cabin fever or looking for something to do during the colder months, Connie Pearson has a lifetime of experiences around Alabama. She’s sharing all of her favorites in her book, “100 Things to do in Huntsville and North Alabama Before You Die.”
HUNTSVILLE, AL
elmoreautauganews.com

See Updated Calendar for Upcoming Gospel Music Events in Our Area

SAT – Jan 21 – 6 PM – The Gadsden Winter Sing 2023 will be held at The Church at Wills Creek 2730 Wills Creek Road, Gadsden. The Young Inspirations, Primitive Qt and Jonathan Wilburn will be singing. For ticket information, call Jonathan Wilburn at 256-459-4769. SUN...
GADSDEN, AL
WAFF

North Alabama schools closing due to severe weather

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple schools in North Alabama closed early or were closed entirely on Tuesday due to the threat of severe weather. The WAFF weather team has declared today a 48 FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY for the potential of strong to severe thunderstorms. Meteorologist Eric Burke says Tuesday...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Tornado Watch canceled for North Alabama

2:04 p.m. UPDATE: The Tornado Watch has been canceled for all of North Alabama. The National Weather Service has issued TORNADO WATCH until 5 p.m. Tuesday for five North Alabama counties. They are: DeKalb, Jackson, Madison, Marshall and Morgan. Also included is Cullman County in Alabama. Turn to WAAY 31...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Two tornadoes confirmed so far from Alabama storms

At least two tornadoes touched down in Alabama during 2023′s first round of severe weather. The National Weather Service in Birmingham has sent storm survey teams out to look at damage today, and the teams have found two tornado tracks so far. Both have been given preliminary ratings -- one was an EF-2 and the other an EF-1.
ALABAMA STATE
doppleronline.ca

Huntsville hospital welcomes the first baby of 2023

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare is pleased to introduce Ryleigh Smith, the first baby born in 2023 at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital. Ryleigh arrived at 10:15 p.m. on Sunday, January 1, 2023, to parents Kyle and Theresa Smith of Huntsville. Ryleigh was delivered by Dr. Sheena Branigan at 9 pounds, 9 ounces, and 21.5 inches long. She is a baby sister to seven-year-old Kaleb.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Agriplex Jan. 2023 calendar of events

CULLMAN, Ala. – The North Alabama Agriplex will ring in the new year with a month full of programming for adults and children. Below are the programs and descriptions of upcoming learning opportunities.  Veteran and Beginning Farmer  Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 6 p.m.  Is there free money to farm?  Learn about financial resources available to beginning and veteran farmers with agriculture representatives.  The free classes, taught by Tony Glover, teach farming skills with mentorship from experienced farmers. Beginning veteran farmers are strongly encouraged to attend to explore opportunities. Registration is required and a light dinner will be served. Contact Glover at gloveta@aces.edu or 205-568-0005 with...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Jerry W. Laney

Jerry W. Laney, age 74, of Cullman, Alabama passed away on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. Jerry was born in Cullman, Alabama on May 11, 1948 to Oda Theodore and Theresa Murphree Laney. Mr. Laney is a veteran of The United States Army. Funeral services are Thursday, January 5, 2023 at 1 p.m. at St. John’s Evangelical Protestant Church with Rev. John Richter. Interment will follow services in Cullman City Cemetery. Survivors are: Wife: Janice R. Laney of Cullman, Step-mother: Levern Laney of Vinemont, Sons: Craig W. (Crystal) Laney of Cullman, Eric C. (Julie) Laney of Fairview, Matthew K. (Jamie) Laney of Crane Hill, Sister: Kathy L. Rushing of Crane Hill, Brothers: Danny Joe Laney of Vinemont, Johnny M. (Janet) Laney of Vinemont, He was Gramps to his beloved five grandchildren: Josh (Shelby) Foster, Connor B. Laney, Sarah E. Laney, Grant C. Laney, Carson R. Laney, and a special uncle to Aaliyah. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to St. John’s Evangelical Protestant Church “Burn The Note” at 512 2nd Avenue SE, Cullman, Alabama 35055 or call (256) 734-0344, or online contributions: https://sjepc.churchcenter.com/giving. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.mossservicefh.com for the Laney family.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Obituary: Darryl Scott Allen

Memorial service is incomplete at this time for Darryl Scott Allen, 60, of Cullman. Cullman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Mr. Allen passed away Dec. 31, 2022 in Houston County, Alabama. Friends may sign the online guestbook at www.cullmanfuneralhome.com.
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Asylum seekers, carry rules, weather: Down in Alabama

An Alabama group is trying to help asylum seekers who are expected to be transported to Birmingham. A permit is no longer required in Alabama to carry a concealed handgun or carry one in a vehicle. Weather reporter Leigh Morgan talks about 2023′s first storm threat. The “Down in...
ALABAMA STATE
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
834K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy