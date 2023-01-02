Read full article on original website
digg.com
The Price Of Pizza Hut And Domino’s Around The World And In Every US State, Mapped
Nebraska residents are paying the least for a large cheese pizza in the US, Finland has the most expensive pizza on the menu, a list of unique pizzas from around the world and more tidbits from the world of fast food pizza. New York may be the nation's pizza capital,...
Popculture
McDonald's Reveals New Quarter Pounder, But There's a Catch
McDonald's has just revealed a brand new type of Quarter Pounder, but there's a catch. Chew Boom reports that the major fast-food chain has unveiled the Carolina BBQ Quarter Pounder. However, it's currently only available in Canada. The outlet noted that the new menu item is an interesting take on...
$2,900 per month could hit million of Michigan residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of Michigan residents' bank accounts.Photo byNathan DumlaoonUnsplash. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
5 stunning archaeological discoveries that may finally be unearthed in 2023
Here are five predictions about what archaeologists may dig up in 2023.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Michigan
Known as the Great Lake State, Michigan is a beautiful state bounded by giant lakes. The dense forests and rugged mountains of the Upper Peninsula make the ideal habitat for wildlife, including a fair number of black bears. Every year, hunters venture out into the state’s wild landscape to hunt these magnificent predators. Keep reading to discover the largest bear ever caught in Michigan!
Tri-City Herald
Burger King Adds Hefty ‘Suicide Burger’ to its Menu Nationwide
Fast-food fans want bigger sandwiches. That's why Wendy's (WEN) - Get Free Report lets you add a burger patty to its doubles and why fans regularly order double-patty sandwiches like McDonald's (MCD) - Get Free Report Big Mac and Burger King's Whopper. Those are meaty burgers, but in reality, a...
Highly-rated restaurant opens new location in Michigan
If you've been looking for a new highly-rated restaurant to try, you may be interested to learn about the recent opening of a new restaurant in Michigan that is already getting great feedback from local patrons. Read on to learn more.
This Tiny Missouri Diner is Home to Massive Burgers and Pie
No offense to the national food chains, but I'll take a down home diner any day over regular fast food. If you agree with that statement, you need to know about a tiny Missouri diner that is home to massive burgers and pie. Grab your fork. I saw Only In...
Gas prices in Michigan went up this week: Why they're rising
Michigan gas prices went up this week — a result of a combination of factors, including a slight hike in the state’s gas tax — pushing the average to $3.20 a gallon, according to AAA. The 21-cent increase is still less than a month ago but more than last year, according to...
Popeyes Ghost Pepper Wings Return to Menus Nationwide
Popeyes® is kicking off the new year with flavor, bringing Ghost Pepper Wings back to menus nationwide, available starting today for a limited time only. To celebrate the return of the fan-favorite menu item after three years, the brand is launching an incredible value offer you won’t want to miss: 6 Ghost Pepper Wings for $5 for a limited time only at participating US restaurants nationwide. Also available starting today, Popeyes is bringing the Blueberry Lemon Pie and a Strawberry Cheesecake cup back for those who crave a little sweetness.
A Pizza In Pennsylvania Has Yellow American Cheese & People Are Shocked It's So Popular
Pizza toppings are often hotly contested, like the age-old argument of whether pineapple or stinky anchovies are acceptable. However, there's a pizza unique to a suburban Pennsylvania town that regularly has people scratching their heads in confusion at the sight of it. The Altoona-style pizza includes all the regular toppings,...
Walmart Makes a Green Move Some Customers Will Hate
If you ask a group of friends which big-box retailer is the most successful these days, most likely one (or a few) of them will say Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report. Thanks to its Prime services and the advent of two-day and same-day shipping, Amazon is a ubiquitous presence in the lives of many.
McDonald's Menu Adds New Sandwich Based on Netflix Show
French food and fast food don't really go together, at least in the American sense of what a quick and cheap meal entails. While French cuisine in the U.S. often mean high-end restaurants with chefs meticulously fussing over every detail, that's not the country's only culinary contribution to the world.
disneyfoodblog.com
Come With Us to EPCOT’s Hidden (and Pricey!) Restaurant
There are some seriously EXPENSIVE restaurants in Disney World — but which ones are worth it?. We brought you along with us for the pricey $195 experience at Monsieur Paul in EPCOT and the extravagant experience at Victoria & Albert’s (which starts at $295 per person). Today, our journey brings us to one of the most expensive restaurants in all of EPCOT — but it’s a secret spot tucked away in the Japan pavilion.
