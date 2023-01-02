ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Fargo, ND

KNOX News Radio

2 ND legislators recovering from injuries suffered in falls

Two North Dakota legislators are recovering from injuries suffered in falls. Senate Minority Leader Kathy Hogan suffered a cracked kneecap and mild concussion Tuesday when she tripped and hit her head while leaving the Capitol building. The 74-year-old Fargo Democrat is using crutches and plans to participate with her committees...
MINOT, ND
kfgo.com

Man charged in Moorhead murder is suspect in Minneapolis homicide

MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO KVRR) – A Rochester, Minn. man charged with 1st Degree pre-meditated murder in Moorhead in 2021 has been arrested in connection with a recent homicide in Minneapolis. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed was taken into custody following a fatal shooting in the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kvrr.com

Sgt. Lykken retires from Fargo Police Department after 31+ years

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Sergeant Mark Lykken served his final shift with the Fargo Police Department on Tuesday, Dec. 27th. The department shared a video of his final check-in with dispatch and posted it to social media. Sergeant Lykken served as a Patrol Officer, K-9 Officer, Patrol Sergeant, Investigative...
FARGO, ND
CBS Minnesota

Charges: Moorhead murder suspect was out on bail when he shot, killed man in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Rochester man who is accused in a Moorhead murder was charged for allegedly shooting Jeremy Ellis in downtown Minneapolis on Friday evening.Ellis, 26, was found sitting in a running car near a parking lot behind 601 Chicago Avenue South. There was several hundred dollars in cash on the front passenger seat and a gun tucked between the driver's seat and the center console. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Hennepin County Medical Center said.Charging documents say a witness heard gunshots and saw Idris Haji-Mohamed duck by a car. He followed her into her apartment building and rode...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kvrr.com

Girl Taken To Juvenile Detention After Pursuit in Clay County

CLAY CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — A 17-year-old girl was taken to juvenile detention in Moorhead after a pursuit in Clay County Monday night. The car matched the description of one that had earlier fled from Barnesville police. A state trooper tried to stop the car near Downer but the...
CLAY COUNTY, MN
kfgo.com

Enchantasys’ owners continue push to recall new Fargo zoning ordinance

FARGO (KFGO) – Just a few days into their petition drive, the owners of Enchantasys have shifted their strategy to collect the necessary signatures to recall a new zoning ordinance that went into effect Wednesday. According to owner Kim Patterson, they have made two changes to the petition drive....
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

17-year-old arrested following chase in Clay County

NEAR DOWNER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A 17-year-old girl was arrested following a high-speed chase in Clay County. The State Patrol says around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2 Barnesville Police tried to stop a car for failure to yield, but the car took off, eventually driving along Co. Rd. 10.
CLAY COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Update: Woman killed in New Years Day pedestrian crash in Cass County identified

(Cass County, ND) -- We now know the name of the woman killed in a fatal crash early New Years Day in Cass County. The North Dakota Highway Patrol has confirmed to WDAY Radio that the woman, 19-year-old Destinee Tuttle, was standing in the left southbound lane of I-29 near Oxbow when she was struck and killed by a car drive by 20-year-old Gabriel Schroeder.
CASS COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

HB Connects closes show rooms in both Fargo and Grand Forks

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - HB Connects (Formerly HB Sound and Light) of Grand Forks is announcing a strategic partnership with Mobile Pro of Fargo. This partnership is in response to the growing number of live production events in our region and the current availability of production companies and staff available to do this work. HB Connects has closed its show rooms in both Fargo and Grand Forks due to a shortage of product and labor.
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Former Fargo teacher pleads guilty to corruption of minor

FARGO (KFGO KVRR) – A former Fargo South High School band teacher has entered a guilty plea to corruption of a minor in Cass County District Court. A charge of possession of prohibited materials was dismissed against Sebastian Tackling. He was arrested November. Court documents detailed an inappropriate and...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Indicator light in plane prompts inspection at Hector Airport

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Allegiant Air says the incident was not an emergency landing. Officials say the flight from Fargo, bound for Mesa, an indicator light in the cockpit came on. Out of an abundance of caution, they say the captain made the decision to return to the airport and have the plane inspected. No emergency was declared. However, sometimes, fire trucks will meet an aircraft when it’s landing. This can happen even if no emergency is declared.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

How to get from Fargo to Frisco to watch the Bison

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – If you’ve never been to Frisco to see the Bison play in the FCS National Championship, or you’re seeing them for the 10th time, there are plenty of options to get there. Travel Incorporated in Moorhead is offering travel packages with a flight...
FARGO, ND
kfgo.com

Otter Tail Power buys ND wind farm

FARGO (KFGO) – Otter Tail Power closed a deal to buy Ashtabula III Wind Energy Center in Barnes County, North Dakota on Tuesday. The 39-turbine site, which has been in commercial operation since 2010, has a capacity of 62 megawatts. “Our customers have benefited from wind resources since 2002,”...
BARNES COUNTY, ND

