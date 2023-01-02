Read full article on original website
National Bird Day is January 5, Will Cruel Birder Murder Go Unsolved?Mary MillerCape May, NJ
NJ Corrections Officer Awarded “Hero of Civilization" for Recuing Elderly BoaterMorristown MinuteLittle Egg Harbor Township, NJ
New Jersey Woman Shoots Politician-Husband Dead on Christmas DayAMY KAPLANAtlantic City, NJ
Murder on Christmas Day: New Jersey woman arrested for allegedly killing husbandEdy ZooMays Landing, NJ
She Told People They Were Getting Married, But He Already Had A Wife. Then She Disappeared.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRunnemede, NJ
The Ocean City, NJ North Street Beach Christmas Tree Is Spectacular
This is such a creative and fantastic idea. Ocean City, New Jersey markets itself as “America’s Greatest Family Resort.”. Presently on the beach In Ocean City … on what they call “North Beach” is a Christmas Tree, along with hundreds of hand crafted beach shell ornaments.
watchthetramcarplease.com
The Reason The North Wildwood Beaches have changed over the years! By NASA
To get from the boardwalk or street to the surf in Wildwood, you have to walk the length of four to six football fields. For many people, there is great joy and good summer business to be found on the widest beach in New Jersey and one of the widest on any coast. For others, the vast strip of sand is a deterrent and problem.
ocnjsentinel.com
Beautiful ocean views from a fantastic home right on beach in Ocean City
OCEAN CITY — Breathtaking beachfront views never get old at 2633 Wesley Ave., a fantastic first-floor stunner in the island’s exclusive Goldcoast neighborhood. The palatial home has a spacious open-plan great room with a gourmet kitchen, five bedrooms, five bathrooms, beach- and bay-facing porches and a front-row seat to the glorious sunrise each and every day.
One of My Favorite Breakfast Spots in Ocean County is One of the Best in New Jersey
It's so delicious, I know it well, it's in my hometown. I was so happy to see this restaurant on the list. The list was put out by nj.com as one of the "best" places to check out and low and behold, this "little" spot made it. It was a...
RIP Mootilda: Upper Township, NJ, Cow Confirmed Dead By Caretaker
It's the end of an era in the northernmost parts of Cape May County. It's not the one that anybody wanted either. To be fair, it wasn't exactly an "era," but it was a fun couple of months for the residents of the Marmora section of Upper Township right outside of Ocean City. The famous brown cow that was spotted in the woods in summer of 2022, later to be affectionately called "Mootilda," gave people a lot of laughs, some anxiety, but most importantly, a cause to get behind.
A One Of A Kind Restaurant Is Replacing Chomp! In Toms River, NJ
We finally know what's going on with the former Chomp! building off 37 in Toms River, and again it looks like this will be a unique and delicious addition to Ocean County. To catch you up, just in case you missed it late last year I had a bunch of questions in regards to what was going on with Chomp! in Toms River.
Wanted: Lighthouse Keeper in Atlantic City, NJ
If you're looking for something a little bit different in your life, this may just be it. Our friends at the Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City are on the "lookout" for some new lighthouse keepers. According to Wikipedia the role of a lighthouse keeper was "tending and caring for a...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Announces 2023 Calendar of Events
Fresh off a big celebration for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, Ocean City is planning a full calendar of special events for 2023. On Tuesday, the city released a lineup of events for the new year. They follow. The Martin Luther King Jr. Ceremony will kick...
watchthetramcarplease.com
The Original North Wildwood Bulkhead is Behind 1900 Condos.
I went to the North Wildwood’s Beach yesterday. From 12th Street north the dunes are all but gone but the beach looks great. We saw one person sitting in a beach chair enjoying the day on the North Wildwood Beach. Now, from 13th Street South the dunes are being eroded with sand walls about 15-20ft.
Must Try Restaurants in 2023 from the Jersey Shore From the “Best of NJ List”
We love our restaurants at the Jersey Shore. Not just Ocean and Monmouth Counties, but up and down the Jersey Coast. Recently, bestofnj.com put together a list of the "best" restaurants to definitely try in the new year. I agree with most of them, even with the ones that are in South Jersey, at the Jersey Shore. Seafood is something that always makes me feel like the Jersey Shore. There is nothing better than a delicious seafood restaurant at the Shore.
Cape May, NJ and Freehold, NJ Restaurants Called Most Romantic in State
I must not be doing something right. Two restaurants in New Jersey have been named amongst the "Most Romantic 100 Restaurants in America" and I have yet to go to either one. Open Table has come up with the list, they say, "determined by analyzing more than 12.4 million reviews submitted by verified Open Table diners."
ocnjdaily.com
Ocean City Revelers “Plunge” Into New Year
Santa Claus was there. Spiderman was there. And yes, a few “polar bears,” too. Revelers in Ocean City filled the Eighth Street beach on a mild New Year’s Day to take the “First Plunge” in the ocean in a wacky and wildly popular tradition to herald in the New Year.
watchthetramcarplease.com
Construction of the Cape May, NJ Washington Street Mall
Construction of the Washington Street Mall was completed in June 1971 as part of the City of Cape May’s Urban Renewal Program. City leaders were trying to attract new vacationers to the city, but merchants who owned stores along the affected blocks were not on board at first including former Ugly Mug owner Sam Kahn. He complained the work was “ruining his business,” but at the end of the Mall’s first summer, Sam said “it was the best year he’s ever had.” It was hailed a huge success and, in the years following its construction, the idea was emulated in cities all around the country.
Go Back in Time: 26 Amazing Then-and-now Google Images of South Jersey
Global pandemic aside, we have seen a lot of changes here in Atlantic and Cape May Counties over the past few years. Lots of empty lots are now bustling shopping centers, casinos in Atlantic City with big names attached to them have changed hands, and even how we get from A to B across our area has greatly improved.
seaislenews.com
Sea Isle Welcomes 2023 as Thousands Celebrate New Year’s Eve
Joe Barrett toasted his wife, Denise, with a glass of red wine. Denise, in turn, toasted her husband with a glass of white wine. “Billy Joel said it best, a little red, a little white,” Joe said with a laugh while paraphrasing the wine-inspired opening lyrics to the Piano Man’s song, “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant.”
28th Annual Downbeach (Margate, NJ) Polar Bear Plunge 2023
A great annual tradition continued today, with the 28th Annual Downbeach Polar Bear Plunge in Margate, New Jersey … sponsored by Robert’s Place. Robert Sutor has sponsored this usually frigid event for many years. Today, Sunday, January 1, 2023, it’s not nearly as cold as during past years....
Amazing: 28 Google Maps Pictures Show How Quickly Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Has Changed
Andy Warhol once said, "They always say time changes things, but you actually have to change them yourself." And some people have by building Super Wawas and a Walmart in EHT. A lot has changed over a relatively short amount of time in Egg Harbor Township. Really, it wasn't that long ago that you could zip around the circle in front of the airport without stopping for a red light or park your car in what was then a huge empty lot in front of the Shore Mall (there's a buffet there now).
Egg Harbor Township, NJ Fire: 3 Fire Companies Respond
The following volunteer fire companies responded to a fire in Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey on Monday, January 2, 2023:. The fire took place on the 100 block of Jefferson Avenue in the Cardiff section of Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey. Several Egg Harbor Township Volunteer fire department sources have...
Go Inside South Jersey’s Fascinating, Real Life Ghost Town
In 1918, shortly after the United States entered the First World War, a munitions plant and adjacent town were built in Mullica Township, Atlantic County, named after the explosive they manufactured: Amatol. For about 100 years, Amatol has been a South Jersey ghost town. Constructed in 1918, Amatol was the...
