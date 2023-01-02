ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean City, NJ

watchthetramcarplease.com

The Reason The North Wildwood Beaches have changed over the years! By NASA

To get from the boardwalk or street to the surf in Wildwood, you have to walk the length of four to six football fields. For many people, there is great joy and good summer business to be found on the widest beach in New Jersey and one of the widest on any coast. For others, the vast strip of sand is a deterrent and problem.
WILDWOOD, NJ
ocnjsentinel.com

Beautiful ocean views from a fantastic home right on beach in Ocean City

OCEAN CITY — Breathtaking beachfront views never get old at 2633 Wesley Ave., a fantastic first-floor stunner in the island’s exclusive Goldcoast neighborhood. The palatial home has a spacious open-plan great room with a gourmet kitchen, five bedrooms, five bathrooms, beach- and bay-facing porches and a front-row seat to the glorious sunrise each and every day.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

RIP Mootilda: Upper Township, NJ, Cow Confirmed Dead By Caretaker

It's the end of an era in the northernmost parts of Cape May County. It's not the one that anybody wanted either. To be fair, it wasn't exactly an "era," but it was a fun couple of months for the residents of the Marmora section of Upper Township right outside of Ocean City. The famous brown cow that was spotted in the woods in summer of 2022, later to be affectionately called "Mootilda," gave people a lot of laughs, some anxiety, but most importantly, a cause to get behind.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Wanted: Lighthouse Keeper in Atlantic City, NJ

If you're looking for something a little bit different in your life, this may just be it. Our friends at the Absecon Lighthouse in Atlantic City are on the "lookout" for some new lighthouse keepers. According to Wikipedia the role of a lighthouse keeper was "tending and caring for a...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Announces 2023 Calendar of Events

Fresh off a big celebration for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, Ocean City is planning a full calendar of special events for 2023. On Tuesday, the city released a lineup of events for the new year. They follow. The Martin Luther King Jr. Ceremony will kick...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

The Original North Wildwood Bulkhead is Behind 1900 Condos.

I went to the North Wildwood’s Beach yesterday. From 12th Street north the dunes are all but gone but the beach looks great. We saw one person sitting in a beach chair enjoying the day on the North Wildwood Beach. Now, from 13th Street South the dunes are being eroded with sand walls about 15-20ft.
NORTH WILDWOOD, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Must Try Restaurants in 2023 from the Jersey Shore From the “Best of NJ List”

We love our restaurants at the Jersey Shore. Not just Ocean and Monmouth Counties, but up and down the Jersey Coast. Recently, bestofnj.com put together a list of the "best" restaurants to definitely try in the new year. I agree with most of them, even with the ones that are in South Jersey, at the Jersey Shore. Seafood is something that always makes me feel like the Jersey Shore. There is nothing better than a delicious seafood restaurant at the Shore.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
ocnjdaily.com

Ocean City Revelers “Plunge” Into New Year

Santa Claus was there. Spiderman was there. And yes, a few “polar bears,” too. Revelers in Ocean City filled the Eighth Street beach on a mild New Year’s Day to take the “First Plunge” in the ocean in a wacky and wildly popular tradition to herald in the New Year.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
watchthetramcarplease.com

Construction of the Cape May, NJ Washington Street Mall

Construction of the Washington Street Mall was completed in June 1971 as part of the City of Cape May’s Urban Renewal Program. City leaders were trying to attract new vacationers to the city, but merchants who owned stores along the affected blocks were not on board at first including former Ugly Mug owner Sam Kahn. He complained the work was “ruining his business,” but at the end of the Mall’s first summer, Sam said “it was the best year he’s ever had.” It was hailed a huge success and, in the years following its construction, the idea was emulated in cities all around the country.
CAPE MAY, NJ
seaislenews.com

Sea Isle Welcomes 2023 as Thousands Celebrate New Year’s Eve

Joe Barrett toasted his wife, Denise, with a glass of red wine. Denise, in turn, toasted her husband with a glass of white wine. “Billy Joel said it best, a little red, a little white,” Joe said with a laugh while paraphrasing the wine-inspired opening lyrics to the Piano Man’s song, “Scenes from an Italian Restaurant.”
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Amazing: 28 Google Maps Pictures Show How Quickly Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Has Changed

Andy Warhol once said, "They always say time changes things, but you actually have to change them yourself." And some people have by building Super Wawas and a Walmart in EHT. A lot has changed over a relatively short amount of time in Egg Harbor Township. Really, it wasn't that long ago that you could zip around the circle in front of the airport without stopping for a red light or park your car in what was then a huge empty lot in front of the Shore Mall (there's a buffet there now).
EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, NJ
