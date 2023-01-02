Timeless #1 Spoilers Teases 2023 Kang Avengers Series & The Missing Moment Search?! Demythifying Timeless #1 Spoilers, Marvel History & Marvel 2023!

Read full article on original website
Related
Captain America 4 leak might give us a hint about the new Avengers
Captain America: New World Order will be a pivotal film for the Multiverse Saga because Captain America is one of the undisputed leaders of the Avengers, regardless of whether Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) or Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) wears the shield. We expect to learn far more about the state of the Avengers in the upcoming sequel, which is due out May 3rd, 2024.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ star’s disinterest in jumping to the MCU puts them firmly in the minority
With the Multiverse Saga preparing to ignite when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania comes to theaters in a matter of weeks, fans will be crossing their fingers tighter than ever before in the hopes Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is finally embraced as official Marvel Cinematic Universe canon. It was for a...
10 Marvel And DC Characters Who Will Steal The Show In 2023
With 2022’s superhero movies out of the way, let’s go over the Marvel and DC characters who will steal the show in 2023.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’s Danai Gurira Reveals Okoye’s Deleted Ending Scene, Teases Her MCU Future
The actress behind Okoye shares key deleted scene in the Black Panther sequel.
wegotthiscovered.com
Forget Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith could be the perfect former DC star to lead the MCU multiverse next
With Black Adam ironically failing to both bring Henry Cavill back as Superman and launch the big-screen career of the titular antihero himself, there’s been a lot of speculation that Dwayne Johnson could move over to the MCU ⏤ especially since The Rock named the Avenger he’d most like to play nearly a decade ago. But, you know what, maybe there’s another former DC star who would actually grab even more headlines if they ever joined the Marvel multiverse. We’re talking, of course, about the Academy’s least favorite celeb, Will Smith.
game-news24.com
Iron Man: Robert Downey Jr.s return to Marvel is what people think’s bigger than they thought
After the end of the Avengers: Endgame, the long chapter of Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man was also closed. And while the creative minds at Marvel Studios are currently busy building a time after Tony Stark, Steve Rodgers and Co. in the MCU, it seems that Robert Downey Jr. is getting some kind of backlash. Selon rumors, we’ll see the Iron Man actor again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
epicstream.com
Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch AKA Wanda Maximoff Not the No. 1 Marvel Villain; Who Is the Best MCU Anti-hero for 2022?
Elizabeth Olsen has received a lot of praise and thumbs-up for her portrayal of Scarlet Witch, a.k.a Wanda Maximoff. However, another anti-hero is named Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) top villain. Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Only Comes Second To This MCU Anti-Hero. Screen Rant ranked the villains in MCU this year,...
ComicBook
Black Panther Director Confirms Major MCU Character Was Present in Every Version of Sequel
Marvel Studios tried to culminate their Phase Four storyline with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it pretty much succeeded. The film showed us that Shuri (Letitia Wright) took over the mantle of Black Panther after the death of Chadwick Boseman. We also get introduced to some new characters like Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) and Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta). The latter of the two is the films main antagonist and was an integral part of the sequel. People were wondering if the characters was in the previous script that was written before Boseman's passing and now writer / director Ryan Coogler has revealed that Namor was indeed always intended to be the villain of the film. During a recent interview with The New York Times, the director confirmed that both Namor and Valentine Allegra De Fontaine.
ComicBook
Marvel Teases New Avengers Series
A new Avengers series is coming to the House of Ideas. As Jason Aaron puts the finishing touches on his years-long run with Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Marvel is preparing to launch its next iteration of the team. Wednesday, the publisher teased its plans for the group in the closing moments of Timeless #1.
Captain America: New World Order: An Updated Cast List, Including Anthony Mackie And Harrison Ford
Captain America: New World Order is coming May 3, 2024, and it is building a great cast.
wegotthiscovered.com
Every MCU movie and TV series coming in 2023, ranked from least anticipated to most
The MCU closed out Phase Four with a bang with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as its final theatrical release, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as the final series, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special as a holiday treat to the fans, and last release overall. The fifth phase of...
‘Wonder Woman 3′: Plans for Patty Jenkins’ sequel revealed
Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3” is the latest Warner Bros. DC Studios project to be scrapped, according to a new report. Sources allegedly told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that new DC movies bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran, as well as Warner Bros. Pictures bigshots, rejected Jenkins’ script, co-written with Geoff Johns, as it does not match their new — and developing — vision. Jenkins directed and co-wrote “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984” starring Gal Gadot. Insiders assured THR that costs aren’t a reason for the snub, even though the studio could save tens of millions by not moving forward with the third “Wonder Woman”...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Kevin Feige accused of pulling a ‘Black Adam’ with ‘Eternals’ as ‘Deadpool 3’ plays mind games in more ways than one
Even with the festive season grinding the world to a halt in favor of much mirth, celebration, and way too much food, there’s still been plenty of fascinating insights into the Marvel Cinematic Universe making the rounds to ensure the wheels keep on turning. Ryan Reynolds and Deadpool 3...
murphysmultiverse.com
RUMOR: Marvel Studios Chasing Academy Award-Winning Actress for Major Role in ‘Captain America: New World Order’
Captain America: New World Order has made more than its fair share of news lately as rumors of its plot have gotten fans excited about the possibilities for the 2024 film. The plot is heavily rumored to involve the discovery of Adamantium on the corpse of Tiamut, the Celestial who had been growing inside Earth and was killed in Eternals. If that’s the case, Sam Wilson’s first theatrical outing as Captain America is shaping up to be a wild ride as it will see Sam and a group of heroes foil some sort of villainous plot to obtain the Adamantium hatched by Harrison Ford‘s Thaddeus Ross, Julia Louis-Dreyfus‘ CIA Director Valentina Allegre de Fontain and Tim Blake Nelson‘s Leader. Now, a spicy new rumor sure to be a YouTube pundit pleaser has another villain joining the fray and Marvel Studios has an Oscar-winning actress in mind for the role.
ComicBook
Marvel Teases Guardians of the Galaxy Announcement With "Grootfall"
Marvel is dropping hints regarding a relaunch of its Guardians of the Galaxy series. Al Ewing and Juann Cabal kicked off a new era of the Guardians of the Galaxy in January 2020. The series featured classic characters like Star-Lord, Drax, Groot, Rocket Raccoon, and Gamora, but also incorporated other cosmic heroes like Nova, Moondragon, Hercules, Marvel Boy, and Phyla-Vell. The series concluded with "The Last Annihilation" crossover event, which saw the Guardians' ranks grow even more to include Doctor Doom, Super-Skrull, Wiccan, and Hulkling. When Guardians of the Galaxy ended, Marvel hinted at another revival to come down the road, and now we are learning that those next steps involve Groot's potential downfall.
ComicBook
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Star Evangeline Lilly Speaks Out on A-Force Movie
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is headed into a lot of exciting places in the next few years, with Phase 5 and Phase 6 of the franchise boasting a lot of epic movies and Disney+ television shows. For years now, one project that fans have been particularly eager to see onscreen is A-Force, a female-focused ensemble of new and existing Marvel characters. Evangeline Lilly, who will next reprise her role as Hope Van Dyne / The Wasp in next year's Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, was recently asked about the possibility of an A-Force movie — and definitely seemed on board with the idea.
Inside Pulse
DC Comics & Tales From Earth 6: A Celebration Of Stan Lee #1 Spoilers & Review: Dawn Of DC Includes Stan Lee’s Justice League!
DC Comics and Tales From Earth 6: A Celebration Of Stan Lee #1 Spoilers and Review follows. Written by MICHAEL USLAN, MARK WAID, JERRY ORDWAY, KENNY PORTER, STEPHANIE WILLIAMS, MICHAEL W. CONRAD, BECKY CLOONAN, COLLIN KELLY, JACKSON LANZING, STEVE ORLANDO, ZAC THOMPSON, and MEGHAN FITZMARTIN. Art by LEE WEEKS, KEVIN...
Inside Pulse
DC Comics & Wonder Woman: Historia: The Amazons #3 Spoilers & Review: Gruesome Fate For Hercules / Herakles / Heracles, But Is Diana A Goddess Or Magic Clay Based?! Demythifying Their Shared Past!
DC Comics and Wonder Woman: Historia The Amazons #3 Spoilers and Review follows. Gruesome Fate For Hercules / Herakles / Heracles, But Is Diana A Goddess Or Magic Clay Based?! Demythifying Their Shared Past!. What To Expect. WONDER WOMAN HISTORIA: THE AMAZONS #3. Written by KELLY SUE DeCONNICK. Art and...
ComicBook
MCU 2023 Preview: Movies, Shows Coming to Phase 5 | Phase Zero
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is gearing up to launch Phase 5 with its titles in 2023, which include several movies and shows. The Phase Zero podcast started its third season with a preview of the 2023 slate coming from Marvel Studios and Sony's Marvel films. With What If...? Season 2 and X-Men '97 as possible animated titles from Marvel Studios, the new episode of Phase Zero focused on the live-action titles with the exception being the sequel to 2018's masterpiece Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The slate, in the best-predicted order possible, is covered in the above video!
Collider
Disney+ Announces 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Release Date
Marvel fans can rejoice as an official release date for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for Disney+ has been announced. With the film is continuing to see worldwide success at the box office, fans won't have to wait too long to revisit some of their favorite moments when it officially debuts on Disney's streaming platform on January 20, according to a recent report from CBR.
Comments / 0