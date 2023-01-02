Read full article on original website
Where will marijuana be legal in 2023?
After voters in several states approved recreational marijuana in 2022, the U.S. heads into the new year with nearly half of states having full legalization.
Man threatens doctor treating transgender children, feds say. ‘You’re all gonna burn’
The man from Texas purportedly left a message that said: “You sick mother (expletive), you’re all gonna burn,” officials said.
What’s A Yellow Speed Limit Sign In Massachusetts Mean?
I can't help it, I'm a curious guy, and a staunch observer of the world around me. Things I find fascinating? Color coded stuff, road signs, anything infrastructure related I guess, lol. The road is usually filled with white, yellow, blue, brown, green signs galore. I can only assume that...
The States With the Loosest Gun Laws
Firearm background checks, commonly used as a proxy for gun sales, surpassed 18 million through the first seven months of 2022. The year-long total is down by roughly 27% compared to the same period in 2021. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is […]
Virginia grocery tax and new laws in 2023
Taxes will fall and minimum wages rise for residents in numerous states as a variety of new laws take effect Sunday that could impact people's finances and, in some cases, their personal liberties.
Massachusetts woman wins $10 million off lucky gas station scratcher
A woman in Massachusetts won a $10 million lottery prize from a scratch ticket she bought at a local gas station.
Taxes will fall and minimum wages rise for residents in numerous states as a variety of new laws take effect Sunday that could impact people's finances and, in some cases, their personal liberties.Some new laws could affect access to abortion. Others will ease restrictions on marijuana and concealed guns, or eliminate the need to pay to get out of jail.Jaywalkers will get a reprieve in California, thanks to a new law prohibiting police from stopping pedestrians for traffic violations unless they are in immediate danger of being hit by a vehicle.Here's a look at some of the laws taking effect...
4 Christmas Tree Bonfires Happening in Massachusetts
Don't Miss These 4 Local Bonfires Where You Can Burn Your Christmas Tree in MassachusettsPhoto byKevin WolfonUnsplash. (MASSACHUSETTS) With the holidays behind us and a fresh new year ahead, it's officially time for the Christmas tree to come down! For those with real trees, it's important to dispose of the evergreens properly. If you're looking for a fun way to get rid of your holiday tree, check out these four family-friendly bonfires that are sure to be fun for everyone!
WGME
$6.5 million more in LIHEAP funds for Maine signed into law Friday
Washington, D.C. – Sen. Susan Collins and Rep. Jared Golden announced that the government funding bill that was signed into law Friday night included $1 billion in supplemental appropriations for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which provides funding to help low-income households pay their energy bills. In total, the government funding bill included $5 billion for LIHEAP, which brings the total FY23 funding to $6.1 billion.
WCVB
More Massachusetts communities encourage students to mask upon return from winter break
NEWTON, Mass. — At least two more communities in Massachusetts are joining the city of Boston by asking their students, teachers and staff to wear masks during school after they return from winter break. Arlington Public Schools and Newton Public Schools, like Boston Public Schools, are not mandating that...
3 years after wandering off, pet cat Gus is reunited with Scituate owner
SCITUATE − A cat has been reunited with its Scituate owner more than three years after it went missing. Meaghan Swetish became the owner of Gus 11 years ago, moving with him from her home state of Vermont to Scituate. He was always an adventurer, she said, and it wasn't unusual for him to wander away from home for a day or two. ...
Boston Globe
Altar-ed states: What is it like to live in a ‘chondo’?
As more churches are converted into residential housing, do the owners feel they must be on their best behavior?. Erica Feldmann and her wife, Melissa Nierman, always wanted their home to be special. So when a 900-square-foot condo with towering columns and oversized windows popped up in their alerts, they went for it.
New NICU at New Bedford hospital allows more privacy
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — After giving birth, the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) is not the place a parent wants their baby to be, but one New Bedford hospital offers a more personalized approach. St. Luke’s Hospital opened a new unit that will treat critically ill newborns and their mothers. “They each have their […]
gamblingnews.com
Online Sports Betting in Massachusetts Might be Coming Soon
The soft launch for placing in-person sports bets was set for the end of this month, ahead of the Superbowl, and six operators are already in line, waiting to see if their applications for mobile sports betting licenses will be accepted. Online Sports Betting Discussions. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC)...
‘This is a very special place’: In farewell, Gov. Charlie Baker touts bipartisanship and radiates appreciation
"Despite a myriad of political fights and distractions that were raging all around us, people here chose to focus on the work and it paid off." Gov. Charlie Baker was always going to have to find a way to work together with Democrats. That’s a given for any Republican who...
New year, new laws: The changes you can expect in 2023
While the legislation is mostly on the state level, many of these laws will have major impacts across the country.
