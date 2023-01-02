ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

24/7 Wall St.

The States With the Loosest Gun Laws

Firearm background checks, commonly used as a proxy for gun sales, surpassed 18 million through the first seven months of 2022. The year-long total is down by roughly 27% compared to the same period in 2021. Still, gun sales in most years since 2010 have risen year over year. The issue of gun control is […]
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

Taxes fall, wages rise and jaywalking OK'd by new state laws

Taxes will fall and minimum wages rise for residents in numerous states as a variety of new laws take effect Sunday that could impact people's finances and, in some cases, their personal liberties.Some new laws could affect access to abortion. Others will ease restrictions on marijuana and concealed guns, or eliminate the need to pay to get out of jail.Jaywalkers will get a reprieve in California, thanks to a new law prohibiting police from stopping pedestrians for traffic violations unless they are in immediate danger of being hit by a vehicle.Here's a look at some of the laws taking effect...
COLORADO STATE
Dianna Carney

4 Christmas Tree Bonfires Happening in Massachusetts

Don't Miss These 4 Local Bonfires Where You Can Burn Your Christmas Tree in MassachusettsPhoto byKevin WolfonUnsplash. (MASSACHUSETTS) With the holidays behind us and a fresh new year ahead, it's officially time for the Christmas tree to come down! For those with real trees, it's important to dispose of the evergreens properly. If you're looking for a fun way to get rid of your holiday tree, check out these four family-friendly bonfires that are sure to be fun for everyone!
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WGME

$6.5 million more in LIHEAP funds for Maine signed into law Friday

Washington, D.C. – Sen. Susan Collins and Rep. Jared Golden announced that the government funding bill that was signed into law Friday night included $1 billion in supplemental appropriations for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), which provides funding to help low-income households pay their energy bills. In total, the government funding bill included $5 billion for LIHEAP, which brings the total FY23 funding to $6.1 billion.
MAINE STATE
Boston Globe

Altar-ed states: What is it like to live in a ‘chondo’?

As more churches are converted into residential housing, do the owners feel they must be on their best behavior?. Erica Feldmann and her wife, Melissa Nierman, always wanted their home to be special. So when a 900-square-foot condo with towering columns and oversized windows popped up in their alerts, they went for it.
BOSTON, MA
WPRI 12 News

New NICU at New Bedford hospital allows more privacy

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — After giving birth, the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) is not the place a parent wants their baby to be, but one New Bedford hospital offers a more personalized approach. St. Luke’s Hospital opened a new unit that will treat critically ill newborns and their mothers. “They each have their […]
NEW BEDFORD, MA
gamblingnews.com

Online Sports Betting in Massachusetts Might be Coming Soon

The soft launch for placing in-person sports bets was set for the end of this month, ahead of the Superbowl, and six operators are already in line, waiting to see if their applications for mobile sports betting licenses will be accepted. Online Sports Betting Discussions. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission (MGC)...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
