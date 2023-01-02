Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kslsports.com
Utah Wide Receiver Coach Chad Bumphis Thanks Utah, Announces He’s Leaving
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah wide receiver coach Chad Bumphis announced Wednesday morning he is leaving Utah after two seasons. Bumphis has yet to say where he is headed but going back to his alma mater at Mississippi State seems to make the most sense and was first reported by Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.
One of Utah’s leading skill position players is reportedly entering the transfer portal
Running back Micah Bernard, one of Utah’s leading running backs over the past two seasons, is reportedly entering the NCAA transfer portal as a graduate transfer.
Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham: Utes matched physical Penn State, despite 'disappointing' Rose Bowl loss
PASADENA, Calif. — As Penn State celebrated on the field at the Rose Bowl after defeating Utah on Monday night, two Nittany Lions staff members embraced each other before one belted out the following: "They are a tough team, we were a tougher team!" And while Utah coach Kyle Whittingham might not agree the Nittany Lions were the more physical group than the Utes, the scoreboard was all that mattered as Utah found itself on the wrong end of the Granddaddy of Them All for a second-straight January.
kslsports.com
Penn State Beat Writer Doesn’t Respect Pac-12 Conference, Except For Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is a rare bread of a West Coast football team, for the most part. The Utes are known for being a defensive giant in college football and that prowess along with an emerging offense over the past few years has the Utes in the Rose Bowl.
How Sean Clifford played the game of his life and left Penn State a Rose Bowl champion
Clifford won the offensive MVP in the game.
Cam Rising knocked out of Rose Bowl with leg injury
Cam Rising was knocked out of the Rose Bowl Game between his Utah Utes and the Penn State Nittany Lions on Monday after suffering a leg injury. Utah had a 3rd-and-7 at their 28 with just under nine minutes left in the third quarter. Rising was under pressure and scrambled to his left, getting a... The post Cam Rising knocked out of Rose Bowl with leg injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Will Penn State's success improve the Big Ten next season? | Joel Klatt Show
FOX Sports’ lead college football analyst Joel Klatt discusses the back-and-forth, low-scoring affair that was the Rose Bowl. The Penn State Nittany Lions came out on top of the Utah Utes and Klatt praises Sean Clifford’s magical season, despite PSU not finishing the way they had wanted. Klatt says Clifford “gave his heart and soul to the program,” and says the best part of their program is their youth. Penn State is a very good, young team, and Klatt ends his discussion wondering how bright is their future, really?
Look: Basic Rose Bowl Concession Prices Are Absurd
Any fan that attends sporting events these days likely understands that concession prices often aren't a great deal. Food and drink prices today at the Rose Bowl, however, are taking the term "rip off" to a new level. Utah Utes beat writer Josh Newman posted this photo in Pasadena on ...
KSLTV
‘Team mom’ status brings comfort to aunt of late Utah player, Ty Jordan
PASADENA, Calif. — Some 50,000 University of Utah fans are expected to cheer on the Utes at the Rose Bowl. Two of them are forever linked to the Utes through the deaths of their players — Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe, both of whom wore No. 22. Ty...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
Pickleball players from around the country gather for State College tournament
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Almost 90 players from three different states gathered in State College for a Pickleball tournament, taking part in one of the fastest-growing sports in the country. The ‘Dinking in the New Year Tournament’ returned for its second year, once again taking place at the Nittany Valley Sports Centre. “It is […]
saltlakemagazine.com
Six Spots for Comfort Food in Utah
Comfort, it turns out, is not relative, at least with food. No matter the cuisine or the culture that any given dish springs from, it will contain one neurological common denominator, buried in the primal place in our brains: Nostalgia. In our first issue of 2023, we asked six Utah chefs and restaurateurs “what do you think of when you think of comfort food?” They make us their quintessential comfort meal, and the results are unexpected, varied and delicious. It’s the first feature in our new 2023 Food Spotlight Series.
Family, colleagues react to death of Utah man killed in plane crash
Nathan Ricks was a retired executive of Provo-based company Nu Skin, and the company wrote that “his influence continues to be felt by Nu Skin teams around the world.”
Utah’s most photogenic restaurants in 2022, according to Yelp
Utah may not be known for its extraordinary cuisine, but the Salt Lake valley has no shortage of mouth-watering and visually pleasing dishes.
Post Register
Snowpack is looking great...for now
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The latest storm to impact the west took a more southern route via Nevada into Utah. In fact, an amazing 42” of snow has fallen at Sundance Ski Resort near Provo. Alta Ski Resort had an impressive 32” of snow over the last couple of days.
ksl.com
Becker Brewing descendants sue Ogden brewery for using their name and brand
OGDEN — Karen Becker Edson was walking into the Ogden River Brewing restaurant a couple of years ago when she noticed a plaque outside the building. It claimed that the restaurant stood on the exact location that Becker Brewing once stood. As the great-granddaughter of John Becker, one of the original founders of Becker Brewing, Edson said she knew this was incorrect, and she mentioned it to an employee in the bar area.
Former Nu Skin exec identified as victim of Provo plane crash
One person died and three others were injured after a small plane crashed Monday afternoon at the Provo Airport.
dailyutahchronicle.com
Cowley: LDS Plastic Surgery Craze is Hypocritical
Up until recently, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints did not allow their members to get tattoos or any piercings other than a single lobe piercing. Still, there remains a heavy stigma against tattoos and body modification. From the church’s website, “Latter-day prophets strongly discourage the tattooing of the body. Those who disregard this counsel show a lack of respect for themselves and for God.” But ironically, in Salt Lake you can’t go two blocks without seeing a billboard advertising plastic surgery. I see advertisements daily for lip-fillers, liposuction and Botox. The emphasis on physical appearance is dialed up to an 11 here, and I’ve never experienced anything like it living in Oregon.
Disappointment over barber shop being ousted from popular mall
Barber League has been cutting and lining up hair at Fashion Place Mall for two years. But on Dec. 1, owner Matthew Campbell was notified that the mall would not be renewing his lease.
Comments / 0