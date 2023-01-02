Read full article on original website
Klamath Falls Man Arrested for Attempted Murder
December 31, 2022 at approximately 2:00PM Klamath County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 10400 block of Old Fort Rd north of Klamath Falls, on a reported assault with a victim of a gun shot wound having left the scene. The first deputy arriving into the area tended to wounded victim and secured scene for Klamath County Fire District 1 ambulance to respond in and transport the victim to SkyLakes Medical Center. The victim sustained two gun shot wounds that were not life threatening and was later released from the hospital.
Ruch shooting suspect arrested, victim now in stable condition
RUCH, Ore-- A suspect has been taken into custody following a shooting in the Ruch area Saturday afternoon. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) detectives are still investigating the shooting that took place in the 400 block of China Gulch Road. Right now preliminary reports from JCSO...
Catalytic converter theft ring suspect arrested in Bend
On Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 Medford Police Detectives arrested 25-year-old Cedrus Jahson King at a residence in Bend following a multi-year investigation into a catalytic converter theft ring. The investigation, which culminated in late December with the search of three locations including a residence and warehouse in Medford and residence...
Driver killed in Jacksonville area crash named
Jan. 4—A 26-year-old man was killed on New Year's Day when his car crashed outside Jacksonville during a police pursuit. The driver, Jared Nathanial Combs, was identified Tuesday by Medford police, the lead investigating agency into the Jan. 1 incident. "It is possible alcohol was a contributing factor based...
SUNNY VALLEY MAN JAILED FOR MULTIPLE CRIMES
Deputies with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a man for multiple crimes following a traffic stop on Thursday. A DCSO report said at 9:20 a.m. a deputy stopped a sportscar for a traffic violation in the 2600 block of Glendale Valley Road near Glendale. The deputy contacted the driver and was going to detain him for failure to carry and present a license. 44-year old Mark Kolberg allegedly refused to be placed into handcuffs and took off running.
Teen Goes Missing During County Fair
Jeremy BrightPhoto by(Unsolved Mysteries Wiki) Jeremy Bright was a young and energetic teenager. The 14-year-old was going to be attending high school in Grants Pass, Oregon, and was very much looking forward to it. That summer, however, Jeremy and his sister were staying in Myrtle Point with their stepfather. Jeremy was going to be attending the Coos County Fair, which had come to his area in August of 1986. Jeremy called his mother Diane on August 14th. He was calling her to let her know that he was going to be leaving for the fair at 4:45 pm. He was going to the fair with his sister and a friend referred to as “Johnny Fish”. Jeremy did make it to the fair as witnesses saw him and Johnny walking around together. At a little before 10:00 pm that night, Jeremy met up with his stepfather to ask for some money. His stepfather, Olie, gave him the money and then watched as Jeremy left.
More details emerge about two black bears illegally shot
TALENT, Ore. — Jackson County firefighters have seen it all, but even they were shocked to find the bodies of two black bears killed in Talent, Ore. OSP continues to seek information about this Oct. 29 case and is providing more details in hopes of finding the perpetrators. OSP...
Felon arrested, drugs found after police chase on Interstate 5
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Josephine County Sheriff's Office says a man was arrested after police discovered drugs in a car after a police chase on Interstate 5. According to police, officials attempted to stop 56-year-old Kenneth Murray at the Manzanita Rest area for a traffic violation on Dec. 22.
One person is dead after crash in Ashland
ASHLAND — One person is dead after a traffic accident on Ashland Street between Tolman Creek Road and Clay Street Friday evening. The street was closed for more than an hour as the Ashland Police Department investigated the crash. The police department was assisted by the Jackson County Serious...
Klamath Falls Native Steven Mainwaring Found Deceased After Two Week Search
Missing Corvallis Man Found Deceased on Mary’s Peak. At 4:54 PM today, Deputies of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a remote area of Mary’s Peak in regards to information about Steven Mainwaring, a missing person from Corvallis. Volunteers who had been assisting in the search for Mainwaring reported finding a vehicle matching the description of the Ford Bronco Mainwaring was thought to be driving.
Fatal head-on crash blocks Juniper Canyon Rd. at Paulina Hwy.; 2nd crash closes Hwy. 97 near Chiloquin
A fatal two-vehicle head-on crash closed Juniper Canyon Road at SE Paulina Highway late Monday afternoon, and authorities advised of an extended closure and to avoid the area. The post Fatal head-on crash blocks Juniper Canyon Rd. at Paulina Hwy.; 2nd crash closes Hwy. 97 near Chiloquin appeared first on KTVZ.
