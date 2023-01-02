Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase Predicts Investors Will Flock to Two Crypto Assets in 2023 As Flight to Quality Catches On
Coinbase crypto exchange is singling out two digital assets that will become a favorite with investors looking for quality. The US crypto exchange says in its 2023 Crypto Market Outlook report that one of the key themes for next year will be institutional investors seeking quality amid a worsening macroeconomic picture.
NEWSBTC
Billion-Dollar Hedge Fund Is Betting Against Bitcoin And Grayscale, Not Just USDT
The pressure continues to mount on Grayscale with its Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and parent company Digital Currency Group. And as Ram Ahluwalia, CEO and co-founder of crypto-native investment advisor Lumida, pointed out in a recent thread, two new characters, Valkyrie Investments and Fir Tree have entered the “Shakespearean drama.”
cryptopotato.com
Erik Voorhees Predicts When the Next Bitcoin Bull Market Will Start
ShapeShaft’s CEO claimed bitcoin could rise to $40,000 by this summer if macroeconomic conditions improve. Erik Voorhees – CEO of ShapeShaft and an outspoken proponent of bitcoin – believes it could take between six months and three years before the next crypto bull run occurs. He also...
cryptonewsbtc.org
Bitcoin, Ether edge higher with crypto top 10; Litecoin surges after record transactions in 2022
Bitcoin and Ether costs rose in Tuesday morning buying and selling in Asia, together with all of the non-stablecoin high ten cryptocurrencies. Litecoin led the gainers, whereas XRP, Dogecoin and Polygon additionally posted will increase of between 2% and three%. See associated article: Hong Kong monetary service suppliers gear up...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin (BTC) To Bottom Out After Another Massive Drop, Predicts Coin Bureau – Here’s the Timeline
A popular crypto analyst says the crypto market could see one more massive decline before bottoming in early 2023. In a new YouTube strategy session, pseudonymous Coin Bureau host Guy tells his 2.19 million subscribers that Bitcoin (BTC) could decline by as much as 60% in the near term. “The...
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called Bitcoin Crash Says BTC Could Easily Rally to $160,000 – Here’s His Timeline
A crypto analyst who nailed Bitcoin’s (BTC) collapse last year predicts a massive surge for the king crypto. The analyst known in the industry as Dave the Wave tells his 131,900 Twitter followers that based on his logarithmic growth curve (LGC) model, Bitcoin could ascend to $160,000 by January 2025.
Business Insider
This FTX user lost access to $1.3 million and is writing off his investment to zero - but insists he remains 'quite bullish' on crypto
Crypto investor Calvin Tsai told Fox Business he lost $1.3 million during the FTX collapse. He said he has nearly zero hope of recovering his FTX funds. But Tsai remains bullish on crypto and said the downtrodden market offers a buying opportunity. In a Tuesday interview with Fox Business, he...
CoinDesk
Solana's SOL Token Surges 20% as Dog Coin Bonk Fires Up Community Interest
Solana's SOL has surged about 20% in the past 24 hours even as larger cryptocurrencies like bitcoin (BTC) and ether (ETH) barely moved, as a decision by newly launched shiba inu-themed token Bonk (BONK) to do a large airdrop generated interest in the Solana community. SOL leapt back above $13...
ambcrypto.com
DEXs on Cardano see growth, but how does that benefit ADA in the long run?
However, the network’s TVL continued to decline along with daily activity. MELD DeFi, a popular Decentralized Exchange (DeX) on the Cardano [ADA] network, stated that it would be expanding its reach and growth in a 2 January tweet. It would do so by becoming a multi-chain protocol and would launch on Avalanche in the coming months.
NEWSBTC
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba inu (SHIB) investors are moving to Snowfall Protocol (SNW)
Memecoins Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) have greatly relied on billionaire Elon Musk to pump their tokens. However, their value has dropped drastically ever since Musk got busy with managing Twitter. In this article, we will take a closer look at Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) and explain why investors of these tokens are heavily invested in Snowfall Protocol SNW. Let’s dive right in!
dailyhodl.com
Solana-Based Altcoin Explodes 1,374% As Ethereum Rival’s Ecosystem Bounces Back
A newly launched altcoin based on Ethereum (ETH) competitor Solana (SOL) is in the middle of an explosive rally, defying the broader crypto markets. Bonk Coin (BONK) is a meme coin built for the Solana community to re-energize itself following the collapse of FTX and its subsequent effect on SOL, which ended up dropping nearly 97% from all-time highs after the debacle.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Price Gains Momentum, Why ETH Could Rise To $1,300
Ethereum is moving higher above $1,220 against the US Dollar. ETH could rise further if there is a clear move above the $1,240 and $1,250 resistance levels. Ethereum is attempting a fresh increase above the $1,200 and $1,220 resistance levels. The price is now trading above $1,200 and the 100...
zycrypto.com
How Four Major Events Triggered The Crypto Market Crash In 2022
The year 2022 was a turbulent one for the cryptocurrency market. According to the crypto market behaviour analytics platform Santiment, 2022 has arguably solidified the thesis that news events impact the space. Santiment notes four news events that influenced and continue to influence crypto market participants. These include the pandemic,...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Plays Catch-Up With Altcoins, Why $28,000 Is A Key Level
The Bitcoin price is finally seeing some profits, but it seems weak compared to other crypto assets. The macroeconomic environment is waking up, shaking things across all asset classes. As of this writing, the Bitcoin price trades at $16,800 with sideways movement in the last 24 hours. In the crypto...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Still Stuck At $16,700, Why This Indicator Points To New Trajectory
Bitcoin has seen little to no action in its first two days of 2023; the cryptocurrency is bound for a spike in volatility, but in which direction? After experiencing months of downside pressure, there seems to be no room for further losses. As of this writing, Bitcoin trades at $16,700...
decrypt.co
Coinbase Stock Price Jumps 12% Following $100M NYDSF Settlement
The settlement means the end of the New York regulator’s probe, which Coinbase first disclosed in 2021. Coinbase’s stock jumped Wednesday following news that the cryptocurrency exchange had reached a $100 million settlement with the New York Department of Financial Services. Nasdaq Composite-listed COIN was up over 12%...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Hits Bottom At $16,700? This Obstacle Stalls Gains
The Bitcoin price has seen a slow start in 2023 as the cryptocurrency remains stalled and moving sideways around its current levels. Many experts believe BTC has seen the worst of the recent bearish cycle and could be gearing up for some profits. As of this writing, the Bitcoin price...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Coinbase Inflows Spike, Is This Bearish For BTC?
On-chain data shows the Bitcoin inflows to Coinbase have spiked recently, a sign that may turn out to be bearish for the crypto. Bitcoin Exchange Inflows To Coinbase Register High Values. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, a total of 20k BTC was transferred to Coinbase...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Cash Closes 2022 With A Year-Low – Will 2023 Be Better?
It is no surprise for Bitcoin Cash to perform this poorly when the entire crypto market fell deeper in the bear market due to various negative factors, including the much-publicized collapse of crypto exchange FTX. According to CoinGecko, the token is down a further 1.4% in the past 24 hours....
NEWSBTC
Ol’ Reliable Litecoin Up By 7% As LTC Flexes Muscles For 2023
Known to be one of the oldest cryptocurrencies in the world, Litecoin (LTC) has been making headlines as it reported record high transaction numbers. According to the altcoin’s official Twitter account, it has serviced 39 million transactions as of December 29. Add on to this the accompanying news that...
