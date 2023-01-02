Read full article on original website
French-born artist finds inspiration on remote Easter Island
RAPA NUI, Chile (AP) — Rapa Nui – the remote Chilean territory in the mid-Pacific widely known as Easter Island – is home to a Catholic church featuring artwork that reflects that islanders’ ancestral culture as well as Christian beliefs. Among the eye-catching works are stained glass windows -- created by a French-born artist – that portray figures resembling Rapa Nui’s inhabitants.
anothermag.com
The Beautiful, Unsettling Work of Dutch Photographer Paul Kooiker
Paul Kooiker isn’t interested in conventionally beautiful fashion photography. “The realistic, perfect colour image is not my cup of tea,” the celebrated Dutch photographer says over Zoom from his studio in Amsterdam, adding with a wry smile, “I also find it a little bit boring.” Over the past three decades, Kooiker has carefully built his own distinctive visual universe – one where body parts roam free from their owners, cinematic beauty is tinged with the unsettling, and everyday objects are twisted by narratives of fetish, surrealism and sculptural composition. As an exhibition of his fashion imagery prepares to open at Foam Amsterdam, the artist says of his singular practice: “I really cannot be a different photographer than I am.”
Practicing Ascension: African and Afro-Caribbean Reverence in Art and Performance
To an outside observer, ceremonial rituals may seem inherently theatrical. Connecting with realms and beings beyond our solid three dimensions requires specific visual, verbal, and spatial cues—a set of colors, an incantation, a site, a time of day. By activating these elements, we attempt to touch the untouchable. When artists fold spiritual practices into their artwork, many withhold explanation—those familiar with the context will understand the symbols, while others will still be privileged to enter what has become a blessed space, even if they’re not aware of its implications. In the four works that follow, artists with strong cultural links to...
petapixel.com
Photography Rooted in Racism, Claims Lecture Backed by London Government
A series of lectures supported by the Transport for London (TfL), a local London government body, is set to take place this month and claims that photography is rooted in racism, colonial notions, and has been used for “power, control, and subjugation.”. The lecture series is being produced by...
Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch
Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Of Course Anna Sorokin Has Made $340,000 Selling Her Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Art
After attempting to climb the New York City social ladder as a wannabe German heiress, could notorious con artist Anna Sorokin be making her post-prison comeback as, wait for it, an actual artist? It seems the convicted scammer, who went by the name Anna Delvey during her grifting escapades, has found a new passion—creating and selling her own prints from her Lower East Side apartment while under house arrest. So far, she’s made $340,000, according to the New York Post. The works include original paintings and sketches that range from $250 to $250,000 in price. Lawyers, tech entrepreneurs and Saturday Night Live alum Chloe Fineman are reported to...
Heirs Seek Recovery of Schiele Works from MoMA and Santa Barbara Museum of Art
Heirs of a collector persecuted during the Nazi regime are seeking to recover works by Egon Schiele from the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art in California. Timothy Reif and David Fraenkel, relatives of the Austrian Jewish collector Fritz Grünbaum, who was killed in 1941 at Dachau concentration camp, have filed lawsuits against the New York and California museums over a 1912 painting and 1915 pencil drawing, both portraits of women, respectively. The suits, filed last week, allege that Grünbaum was forced to liquid his assets during his internment at Dachau. According to...
They claimed a Disneyland actor hit their child, so Pooh took the stand
In April 1980, a nondescript Orange County courtroom was packed to the gills with spectators watching Winnie the Pooh take the stand.
The fuzzy Sulley spirit jersey is finally available online
A spirit jersey so soft, it'll make you go "kitty!".
Stockholm Is Getting an Incredibly Stylish Floating Sauna
If you’ve spent any time in Stockholm — or even researching for a potential trip to Stockholm — you’re probably aware of the vast number of islands in and around the city. At its best, the archipelago combines the most appealing aspects of a modern city along with a beautiful landscape and idyllic waters.
mansionglobal.com
An Urban Palace in Mallorca, Spain, Lists for €10.7 Million
An urban palace on the Balearic Island of Mallorca has hit the market for €10.7 million (US$11.4 million). Located in the Son Armadams district of Palma, the capital of the Spanish island, the residence offers “spectacular sea views, the harbor of Palma, as well as the Bellver Castle,” according to the listing with Claire Le Gal of Mallorca Sotheby’s International Realty.
Spanish city offers a roadmap for a future with far fewer cars
PONTEVEDRA, Spain — By the summer of 1999, the historic district of this picturesque northwestern city of 85,000 residents was clogged with traffic, its air filled with exhaust fumes and the cacophony of automobiles. “It was a continuous traffic jam, and downright hellish,” César Mosquera, a university mathematics professor...
Time Out Global
Rijeka children’s cinema to stage Croatian animation premiere
Dječja kuća, the Children’s House, will be screening one of the most significant film premieres in Croatian celluloid history on Saturday, January 7. With special appearances from the main people involved, the first Croatian-made full-length animation Cvrčak i mravica (given the English title of Cricket & Antoinette) will be making its debut in front of a live audience at 5pm and 7pm.
homedit.com
Prairie Style Architecture: The Iconic American Style
Prairie-style architecture emerged in the United States in the late 19th century. It was a distinct geographic expression of the Arts and Crafts movement combined with the ideas of architect Louis Sullivan. Frank Lloyd Wright is most associated with Prairie-style architecture, but he was part of a larger group of...
SFGate
Box Office: ‘M3GAN’ Aims for Impressive $20 Million Debut, but ’Avatar 2′ Will Rule Again
A terrifying animatronic doll named M3GAN, short for Model 3 Generative Android, is poised to take the box office by storm. Universal and Blumhouse’s PG-13 “M3GAN” is aiming to generate $17 million to $20 million from 3,400 North American theaters in its opening weekend. Those ticket sales would mark a scary-good start because the modestly budgeted horror film cost just $12 million to produce.
A 'Love and Rockets' box set cements the Hernandez Brothers' literary legacy
'Love and Rockets: The First Fifty' makes a weighty case for the Oxnard-born Chicano brothers as authors of a literary comic masterpiece.
Are these hotels the most anticipated openings of 2023?
Buzzy, new properties are opening in Mexico, Greece and more this year.
hypebeast.com
Missing Since Thursday Releases Japanese Film-Inspired Apparel
With designs that mix punk and hip-hop style influences, Missing Since Thursday has dropped new apparel that pay homage to director Takashi Miike. Released last week on the brand’s website, the Kakihara collection uses bold graphics to reference legendary films like “Ichi the Killer.”. Co-signed by City Morgue,...
petapixel.com
Creative Photo Series Imagines Dancers Performing Household Chores
A photographer’s creative series called Dancers at Home explores their grace and skill, even as they perform mundane domestic tasks. Eric Raeber tells PetaPixel that he was inspired by American dance photographer Lois Greenfield. “My daughter took ballet classes, and I had the opportunity to work first with student...
homestyling.guru
Tala Fustok fills Hyde Park apartment with contemporary art and vintage furniture
Tala Fustok Studio has transformed the interior of an apartment in west London into a “calm sanctuary” containing carefully chosen artworks and furnishings influenced by the travels of its owner. The Palace Gate apartment is located on the fourth floor of a Victorian mansion block neighbouring Hyde Park...
