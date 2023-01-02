ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

French-born artist finds inspiration on remote Easter Island

RAPA NUI, Chile (AP) — Rapa Nui – the remote Chilean territory in the mid-Pacific widely known as Easter Island – is home to a Catholic church featuring artwork that reflects that islanders’ ancestral culture as well as Christian beliefs. Among the eye-catching works are stained glass windows -- created by a French-born artist – that portray figures resembling Rapa Nui’s inhabitants.
anothermag.com

The Beautiful, Unsettling Work of Dutch Photographer Paul Kooiker

Paul Kooiker isn’t interested in conventionally beautiful fashion photography. “The realistic, perfect colour image is not my cup of tea,” the celebrated Dutch photographer says over Zoom from his studio in Amsterdam, adding with a wry smile, “I also find it a little bit boring.” Over the past three decades, Kooiker has carefully built his own distinctive visual universe – one where body parts roam free from their owners, cinematic beauty is tinged with the unsettling, and everyday objects are twisted by narratives of fetish, surrealism and sculptural composition. As an exhibition of his fashion imagery prepares to open at Foam Amsterdam, the artist says of his singular practice: “I really cannot be a different photographer than I am.”
Art in America

Practicing Ascension: African and Afro-Caribbean Reverence in Art and Performance

To an outside observer, ceremonial rituals may seem inherently theatrical. Connecting with realms and beings beyond our solid three dimensions requires specific visual, verbal, and spatial cues—a set of colors, an incantation, a site, a time of day. By activating these elements, we attempt to touch the untouchable. When artists fold spiritual practices into their artwork, many withhold explanation—those familiar with the context will understand the symbols, while others will still be privileged to enter what has become a blessed space, even if they’re not aware of its implications. In the four works that follow, artists with strong cultural links to...
petapixel.com

Photography Rooted in Racism, Claims Lecture Backed by London Government

A series of lectures supported by the Transport for London (TfL), a local London government body, is set to take place this month and claims that photography is rooted in racism, colonial notions, and has been used for “power, control, and subjugation.”. The lecture series is being produced by...
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch

Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
Robb Report

Of Course Anna Sorokin Has Made $340,000 Selling Her Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Art

After attempting to climb the New York City social ladder as a wannabe German heiress, could notorious con artist Anna Sorokin be making her post-prison comeback as, wait for it, an actual artist?  It seems the convicted scammer, who went by the name Anna Delvey during her grifting escapades, has found a new passion—creating and selling her own prints from her Lower East Side apartment while under house arrest. So far, she’s made $340,000, according to the New York Post. The works include original paintings and sketches that range from $250 to $250,000 in price. Lawyers, tech entrepreneurs and Saturday Night Live alum Chloe Fineman are reported to...
ARTnews

Heirs Seek Recovery of Schiele Works from MoMA and Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Heirs of a collector persecuted during the Nazi regime are seeking to recover works by Egon Schiele from the Museum of Modern Art in New York and the Santa Barbara Museum of Art in California. Timothy Reif and David Fraenkel, relatives of the Austrian Jewish collector Fritz Grünbaum, who was killed in 1941 at Dachau concentration camp, have filed lawsuits against the New York and California museums over a 1912 painting and 1915 pencil drawing, both portraits of women, respectively. The suits, filed last week, allege that Grünbaum was forced to liquid his assets during his internment at Dachau. According to...
InsideHook

Stockholm Is Getting an Incredibly Stylish Floating Sauna

If you’ve spent any time in Stockholm — or even researching for a potential trip to Stockholm — you’re probably aware of the vast number of islands in and around the city. At its best, the archipelago combines the most appealing aspects of a modern city along with a beautiful landscape and idyllic waters.
mansionglobal.com

An Urban Palace in Mallorca, Spain, Lists for €10.7 Million

An urban palace on the Balearic Island of Mallorca has hit the market for €10.7 million (US$11.4 million). Located in the Son Armadams district of Palma, the capital of the Spanish island, the residence offers “spectacular sea views, the harbor of Palma, as well as the Bellver Castle,” according to the listing with Claire Le Gal of Mallorca Sotheby’s International Realty.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Spanish city offers a roadmap for a future with far fewer cars

PONTEVEDRA, Spain — By the summer of 1999, the historic district of this picturesque northwestern city of 85,000 residents was clogged with traffic, its air filled with exhaust fumes and the cacophony of automobiles. “It was a continuous traffic jam, and downright hellish,” César Mosquera, a university mathematics professor...
Time Out Global

Rijeka children’s cinema to stage Croatian animation premiere

Dječja kuća, the Children’s House, will be screening one of the most significant film premieres in Croatian celluloid history on Saturday, January 7. With special appearances from the main people involved, the first Croatian-made full-length animation Cvrčak i mravica (given the English title of Cricket & Antoinette) will be making its debut in front of a live audience at 5pm and 7pm.
homedit.com

Prairie Style Architecture: The Iconic American Style

Prairie-style architecture emerged in the United States in the late 19th century. It was a distinct geographic expression of the Arts and Crafts movement combined with the ideas of architect Louis Sullivan. Frank Lloyd Wright is most associated with Prairie-style architecture, but he was part of a larger group of...
SFGate

Box Office: ‘M3GAN’ Aims for Impressive $20 Million Debut, but ’Avatar 2′ Will Rule Again

A terrifying animatronic doll named M3GAN, short for Model 3 Generative Android, is poised to take the box office by storm. Universal and Blumhouse’s PG-13 “M3GAN” is aiming to generate $17 million to $20 million from 3,400 North American theaters in its opening weekend. Those ticket sales would mark a scary-good start because the modestly budgeted horror film cost just $12 million to produce.
hypebeast.com

Missing Since Thursday Releases Japanese Film-Inspired Apparel

With designs that mix punk and hip-hop style influences, Missing Since Thursday has dropped new apparel that pay homage to director Takashi Miike. Released last week on the brand’s website, the Kakihara collection uses bold graphics to reference legendary films like “Ichi the Killer.”. Co-signed by City Morgue,...
petapixel.com

Creative Photo Series Imagines Dancers Performing Household Chores

A photographer’s creative series called Dancers at Home explores their grace and skill, even as they perform mundane domestic tasks. Eric Raeber tells PetaPixel that he was inspired by American dance photographer Lois Greenfield. “My daughter took ballet classes, and I had the opportunity to work first with student...
homestyling.guru

Tala Fustok fills Hyde Park apartment with contemporary art and vintage furniture

Tala Fustok Studio has transformed the interior of an apartment in west London into a “calm sanctuary” containing carefully chosen artworks and furnishings influenced by the travels of its owner. The Palace Gate apartment is located on the fourth floor of a Victorian mansion block neighbouring Hyde Park...

