Kansas City, MO

97.9 KICK FM

Mystery Underground Bunker Discovered in Abandoned Farmhouse

The secret underground bunker was most likely used to help wounded Civil War soldiers. YouTuber explorers found this house was found in the middle of nowhere in the Midwest, and gained enough courage to go inside. You can see that the home has been abandoned for some time with several items still left inside. However, the one thing that makes this house stand out is the underground bunker that the explorers found.
Adorable Missouri Zoo Orangutan Skates Into 8 with Birthday Party

It's not every day you can celebrate a birthday at the St. Louis Zoo. Ginger, a Sumatran orangutan at the St. Louis Zoo, was showered with a "Skate into 8" birthday party for her 8th birthday a few weeks ago. Even mom and dad were given treats to celebrate the big day. Ginger also had the chance to open some presents decorated as a snowman.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
13 Years Ago: Jimmy Wayne Begins His Meet Me Halfway Walk

Thirteen years ago today, on Jan. 1, 2010, singer-songwriter Jimmy Wayne kicked off the new year by starting a 1,700-mile walk, called Meet Me Halfway, to raise awareness about youth aging out of the foster care system. Wayne first had the idea for the walk in December 2009, while enjoying...
PHOENIX, AZ
Jelly Roll Has Big Goals for Losing Weight in the New Year

Jelly Roll had a breakout year in 2022 that included opening for major tours, his first country hit and a headlining show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, among other accomplishments. In 2023, the Antioch, Tenn., native is looking forward to advancing in his music career, but he's also dedicated to improving his health.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Disney asks theme park visitors to show ‘common courtesy’ after fights, screaming fits

After increased fights at what is supposed to be the happiest place on earth, Disney is now asking park visitors to be nice to each other and to staff. “We ask all who come to this happy place to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion,” a new entry on Disneyland’s website reads. It’s listed as one of the “Top Things You Should Know” as you prepare to visit the parks.
CALIFORNIA STATE
disneyfanatic.com

Guests Rally Together While Trapped On Disney World Ride

It seems safe to say that many Walt Disney World Resort Guests have been leaving their Disney vacations with some disappointment these days. Whether it’s been caused by lackluster food, high prices, or confrontational other Guests (or even Cast Members), tensions in Disney World seem high. That tension has...
97.9 KICK FM plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

