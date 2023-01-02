Read full article on original website
Michael Jagschitz
2d ago
Why do they think that they deserve reparations. California was a state in the union with no slavery. Also these people were never slaves and just want more to mooch off the government, like they do with their welfare checks.
1d ago
Alot of things would have to change in order for that to happen. Things that won't change because they refuse to free themselves from that slave mentality.
Noemi G
2d ago
U r so right...!! Need to work now... like everyone else that wants to get ahead.. stop whining, pls.!
ladowntownnews.com
Mayor Bass talks homelessness with Newsom administration
Just before the Christmas break, Mayor Karen Bass followed through on her promise to call on local and state resources to address LA’s homelessness crisis. On Thursday, Dec. 23, she met with local and state agencies, including Gov. Gavin Newsom’s secretary of business, consumer services and housing, Lourdes Castro Ramirez, to speak about ways to improve unity and direction in the city’s strategy to house its homeless population.
spectrumnews1.com
Mayor Bass' housing program focusing on encampments launches in Venice
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A program announced by Mayor Karen Bass in an effort to provide housing for people living in encampments is being implemented in Venice, officials announced Wednesday. The program, called the Inside Safe Initiative, will work to identify the “highest need encampments” that have a chronic...
inlandvalleynews.com
How California Is Pulling Racism and Hate Crimes Out Into the Open
Black Californians are most affected by criminal offenses based on prejudice. Officials and advocates across California are pouring resources into pointing out that racism and racial intolerance impact public health — major factors, they say, behind the substantial increase in hate crimes and hate incidents in the Golden State.
pasadenanow.com
Rent Control, Housing Advocates Stage ‘People’s Rose Parade’
Housing and rent control advocates staged their own ‘People’s Rose Parade’ Monday in an organized march trailing the official 2023 Rose Parade floats and entrants down Colorado Boulevard. The group — brightly clad in red and white and holding a wide banner that said “Affordable Housing Now!”...
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Unified School Proposes Name Change
On November 18 at a morning school assembly, Principal Rita Exposito announced to students, the school staff and the Jackson community the results of the voting by students and staff on a name change for the school. The process began during COVID and was recently brought to fruition. Principal Exposito...
foxla.com
Heirs of Black couple sell Bruce’s Beach back to LA County for $20M
MANHATTAN BEACH, CALIF. - In July 2021, a celebratory event overlooking the ocean took place as Los Angeles County officials returned the deed of Bruce’s Beach back to the heirs of a Black couple who fought to "right this wrong." Nearly a century ago, the pristine beachside property was...
Headlines: Locals Protest ‘EaHo,’ the Name Being Used To Gentrify East Hollywood
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —East Hollywood: The latest abbreviated term that small business owners are using to attempt to gentrify an L.A. neighborhood...
Former LA City Councilman Joe Buscaino Joins Lobbying Firm
Former Los Angeles City Councilman Joe Buscaino is trading his seat at the horseshoe for one at the lobbying table, it was announced Tuesday.
theeastsiderla.com
An Echo Park homeless camp takes shape; How will Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez deal with it?
Echo Park - A new homeless encampment has sprung up along Glendale Boulevard, raising an early challenge for the neighborhood’s new City Council member. A handful of structures occupied by homeless people have cropped up in front of the now vacant rite Rite Aid, which straddles a block between Glendale Boulevard and Alvarado Street. Trash is strewn across one side of the store, located near a Tiny Home Village homeless shelter.
L.A. Weekly
The Cannabis Trends We’re Buying in 2023
This week we’re excited about what’s to come for the cannabis industry in 2023. Last week we covered the fact that life is less than perfect in cannabis while highlighting some of the things we believed caused a lot of our headaches in 2022. This week, the opposite. We’re highlighting the things we think are going to help everyone turn it around.
4 Amazing Burger Places in California
Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
Black LAPD Officer Seeks Records of Colleagues Promoted Ahead of Him
A Black LAPD officer who works in the Media Relations Division alleges in a lawsuit against the city that the unit director referred to him and a Black colleague as "boys" is entitled to background information on the officers promoted ahead of him, his attorneys argue in new court papers.
Antelope Valley Press
Lancaster wants to regulate collection bins
LANCASTER — Collection or donation bins intended for people to donate unwanted clothes, shoes, books and other household items would be regulated under a proposed ordinance recommended for approval to the City Council by the Lancaster Planning Commission. Many bins are not regularly maintained or monitored, which results in...
Sfvbj.com
110-Bed, $43M Shelter to Be Built in Oxnard
Nonprofit housing services organization Mercy House and affordable housing developer Community Development Partners are collaborating on an Oxnard campus called Casa de Carmen and the Oxnard Navigation Center. The complex will use a shelter-with-housing model and be located next door to the Oxnard City Hall. The shelter-with-housing design is a...
2urbangirls.com
Op-Ed: Inglewood’s practice of land banking deserves more scrutiny by the State
It is painfully obvious that the City is stalling on increasing its affordable housing stock despite multiple staff reports saying the contrary. The City has entered into three affordable housing agreements with Thomas Safran, who is a consistent contributor to Inglewood Mayor James Butts’ reelection campaigns and only one of the projects is actually being built.
csulauniversitytimes.com
Rocketing rent prices outpace housing vouchers
Rental prices are rising throughout Southern California but what happens when they surpass allowable limits set by public housing vouchers?. Vouchers are now set at 28% below average Eastside and South Los Angeles rental costs, according to a UT Community News analysis of voucher values and online rental listing data.
LA County using Dutch nonprofit's device to keep trash out of the Pacific Ocean
The Interceptor serves as a last line of defense against trash flowing into the Pacific Ocean by way of Ballona Creek.
acwa.com
EMWD Secures $17.5M Federal Grant for Purified Water Replenishment Program
PERRIS — Eastern Municipal Water District (EMWD) has received an additional $17.5 million in funding from the United States Bureau of Reclamation to advance its Purified Water Replenishment (PWR) program. The new funding authorization, which is part of the Water Infrastructure Improvements for the Nation Act, brings the total...
Free shoes to be handed out Wednesday in Boyle Heights
In an effort to honor the life of a prominent community advocate and activist, the Boyle Heights Arts Conservatory (BHAC) will be hosting its First Annual “Anything for Soraya” 3 Kings Community Day. The giveaway will take place Wednesday, January 4th at the BHAC, located on 2708 César...
