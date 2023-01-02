ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 36

Michael Jagschitz
2d ago

Why do they think that they deserve reparations. California was a state in the union with no slavery. Also these people were never slaves and just want more to mooch off the government, like they do with their welfare checks.

Reply(5)
19
12 01
1d ago

Alot of things would have to change in order for that to happen. Things that won't change because they refuse to free themselves from that slave mentality.

Reply
6
Noemi G
2d ago

U r so right...!! Need to work now... like everyone else that wants to get ahead.. stop whining, pls.!

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ladowntownnews.com

Mayor Bass talks homelessness with Newsom administration

Just before the Christmas break, Mayor Karen Bass followed through on her promise to call on local and state resources to address LA’s homelessness crisis. On Thursday, Dec. 23, she met with local and state agencies, including Gov. Gavin Newsom’s secretary of business, consumer services and housing, Lourdes Castro Ramirez, to speak about ways to improve unity and direction in the city’s strategy to house its homeless population.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Mayor Bass' housing program focusing on encampments launches in Venice

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A program announced by Mayor Karen Bass in an effort to provide housing for people living in encampments is being implemented in Venice, officials announced Wednesday. The program, called the Inside Safe Initiative, will work to identify the “highest need encampments” that have a chronic...
LOS ANGELES, CA
inlandvalleynews.com

How California Is Pulling Racism and Hate Crimes Out Into the Open

Black Californians are most affected by criminal offenses based on prejudice. Officials and advocates across California are pouring resources into pointing out that racism and racial intolerance impact public health — major factors, they say, behind the substantial increase in hate crimes and hate incidents in the Golden State.
CALIFORNIA STATE
pasadenanow.com

Rent Control, Housing Advocates Stage ‘People’s Rose Parade’

Housing and rent control advocates staged their own ‘People’s Rose Parade’ Monday in an organized march trailing the official 2023 Rose Parade floats and entrants down Colorado Boulevard. The group — brightly clad in red and white and holding a wide banner that said “Affordable Housing Now!”...
PASADENA, CA
coloradoboulevard.net

Pasadena Unified School Proposes Name Change

On November 18 at a morning school assembly, Principal Rita Exposito announced to students, the school staff and the Jackson community the results of the voting by students and staff on a name change for the school. The process began during COVID and was recently brought to fruition. Principal Exposito...
PASADENA, CA
theeastsiderla.com

An Echo Park homeless camp takes shape; How will Councilmember Hugo Soto-Martinez deal with it?

Echo Park - A new homeless encampment has sprung up along Glendale Boulevard, raising an early challenge for the neighborhood’s new City Council member. A handful of structures occupied by homeless people have cropped up in front of the now vacant rite Rite Aid, which straddles a block between Glendale Boulevard and Alvarado Street. Trash is strewn across one side of the store, located near a Tiny Home Village homeless shelter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

The Cannabis Trends We’re Buying in 2023

This week we’re excited about what’s to come for the cannabis industry in 2023. Last week we covered the fact that life is less than perfect in cannabis while highlighting some of the things we believed caused a lot of our headaches in 2022. This week, the opposite. We’re highlighting the things we think are going to help everyone turn it around.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in California

Photo byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in California and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in California that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious foo, every day of the week.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Antelope Valley Press

Lancaster wants to regulate collection bins

LANCASTER — Collection or donation bins intended for people to donate unwanted clothes, shoes, books and other household items would be regulated under a proposed ordinance recommended for approval to the City Council by the Lancaster Planning Commission. Many bins are not regularly maintained or monitored, which results in...
LANCASTER, CA
Sfvbj.com

110-Bed, $43M Shelter to Be Built in Oxnard

Nonprofit housing services organization Mercy House and affordable housing developer Community Development Partners are collaborating on an Oxnard campus called Casa de Carmen and the Oxnard Navigation Center. The complex will use a shelter-with-housing model and be located next door to the Oxnard City Hall. The shelter-with-housing design is a...
OXNARD, CA
2urbangirls.com

Op-Ed: Inglewood’s practice of land banking deserves more scrutiny by the State

It is painfully obvious that the City is stalling on increasing its affordable housing stock despite multiple staff reports saying the contrary. The City has entered into three affordable housing agreements with Thomas Safran, who is a consistent contributor to Inglewood Mayor James Butts’ reelection campaigns and only one of the projects is actually being built.
INGLEWOOD, CA
csulauniversitytimes.com

Rocketing rent prices outpace housing vouchers

Rental prices are rising throughout Southern California but what happens when they surpass allowable limits set by public housing vouchers?. Vouchers are now set at 28% below average Eastside and South Los Angeles rental costs, according to a UT Community News analysis of voucher values and online rental listing data.

Comments / 0

Community Policy