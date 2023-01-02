ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

This Fort Worth station sells the cheapest gas even as prices rally nationwide

By David Montesino
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 2 days ago

Average gas prices in Fort Worth spiked 20.6 cents a gallon from last week to start the new year, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 1,039 stations.

Frigid weather over the Christmas weekend led to refinery issues in the United States, “shutting down over a million barrels of refining capacity, pushing wholesale prices up,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

“For the first time in two months, the nation’s average price of gasoline rose sharply last week,” De Haan said.

The bump in oil prices looks like it will be temporary as refineries thaw out and get back to full capacity, the GasBuddy analyst said. Add to that China’s shedding of a years-long COVID-zero policy , the world oil market sees global demand beginning to recover.

“Most areas have seen the bulk of the rise already hit, but should oil continue to rally, more increases could be on the way,” De Haan warned.

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices:

  • Dallas — $2.87 a gallon, up 18.8 cents from last week.

  • Waco — $2.75 a gallon, up 27.1 cents last week.

  • College Station — $2.76 a gallon, up 12.4 cents from last week.

10 Gas Stations in Fort Worth with the cheapest gas

Source: GasBuddy.com (12/27)

Costco

8900 Tehama Ridge Pkwy

$2.58

Speedy

401 NW 28th St.

$2.59

Lisa’s Food Mart

2315 NW 24th St..

$2.59

Exxon

100 NE 28th St..

$2.59

Murphy Express

841 Rendon Crowley Rd.

$2.61

Exxon/7-Eleven

4401 Golden Triangle Blvd.

$2.63

Costco

5300 Overton Ridge Blvd.

$2.64

Sam’s Club

4400 Bryant Irvin Rd.

$2.64

Exxon/7-Eleven

951 Altamesa Blvd.

$2.65

Texaco

3000 N Main St.

$2.69

