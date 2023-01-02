Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Everyone in Kentucky Should Visit this Epic Flea Market At Least OnceTravel MavenShepherdsville, KY
Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Shortage of pharmacists causing problems for patients in LouisvilleEdy ZooLouisville, KY
In TikTok Video, Long John Silver’s Employee Alleges Expired, Unsanitary Food is Served to Customers. Company Responds.Joel EisenbergClarksville, IN
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Related
wdrb.com
Reports say Jimbo Fisher turning to Bobby Petrino to save Jimbo Fisher at Texas A&M
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WRRB) -- You think Bobby Petrino’s first exit from the University of Louisville football program was abrupt in January 2007?. You think he quit on the Atlanta Falcons after 13 games?. Petrino was just getting warmed up. Check the Wednesday afternoon news wire. Merely 20 days after...
Report: Louisville Defensive Coach Joining Scott Satterfield At UC
The Bearcats' coaching brigade is starting to take full shape.
What No One Tells You – Kenny Payne and Louisville have turned a corner
Kenny Payne and The University of Louisville’s men’s basketball team have dropped back-to-back games to rivals Kentucky and Syracuse. When the Cardinals came out of the locker room at halftime against Kentucky–for the first time this season–I started to believe in this team. Louisville fell to Kentucky 86-63, but I noticed something I hadn’t seen all year. This group of kids started to listen to Kenny Payne and his staff. They ran plays. Their defense, though down twenty, stayed intense against an incredibly talented Kentucky team.
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim explains why Symir Torrence didn’t play in win over Louisville
Syracuse, N.Y. ― After appearing in each of Syracuse’s first 14 games of the season, senior guard Symir Torrence watched from the bench as the Orange edged past Louisville, 70-69, on Tuesday night. Following the game, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said Torrence didn’t play because of a shoulder...
Report: Louisville Hires Georgia Southern's Richard Owens as Next OL Coach
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Jeff Brohm is one step closer to finalizing his first assistant coaching staff as the head coach of the Louisville football program, and another former Cardinal is coming home in the process. Louisville has hired Georgia Southern offensive line coach Richard Owens to the same position with...
CBB world laughs at hilariously stupid Louisville-Syracuse finish
On Tuesday night, the 9-5 Syracuse Orange and 2-12 Louisville Cardinals met in Louisville for an ACC clash. Obviously, these are not your… uh, they’re not the Louisville or Syracuse you might remember from the Big East or even just a few years ago. So, it’s not surprising then that the teams combined for a Read more... The post CBB world laughs at hilariously stupid Louisville-Syracuse finish appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
uoflcardgame.com
Kenny Payne milking University of Louisville?
Recent comments and actions from University of Louisville Men’s Basketball Coach Kenny Payne have begrudgingly forced me to come face-to-face with questions that I had lingering in the back of my mind when he was hired, but never thought could be possible, much less actually come to fruition. Is...
footballscoop.com
Report: Jeff Brohm set to bring fellow former Cardinal back to Louisville as O-line coach
Former Cardinal Jeff Brohm is set to bring another former Cardinal back home. Georgia Southern offensive line coach Richard Owens is set to take the same job at Louisville, according to multiple reports on Tuesday. Owens recently completed his first season on Clay Helton's new Statesboro staff. Prior to that,...
localsyr.com
SU/Louisville game moved to ESPN News Tuesday night
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team heads south to take on the Louisville Cardinals Tuesday night, January 3. The game can be seen on ESPN News. That station is available on the following stations:. Watch ESPN: Click Here (Will need to enter cable subscription...
Snider grad Williams to begin pro career in Poland
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Snider High School graduate and former University of Louisville big man Malik Williams has a new opportunity in the new year as Williams announced on social media that he has signed to play professional basketball for Anwil Wloclawek in the Polish Basketball League. The six-foot-11 Williams averaged 9.5 points and […]
wdrb.com
Louisville was promised more than a soccer stadium in Butchertown. Where's the rest?
Louisville was promised more than a soccer stadium in Butchertown. Where's the rest?. Lynn Family Stadium opened as the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020 and since then has hosted games for the professional Louisville City and Racing Louisville teams. But no other work has occurred.
wdrb.com
Louisville man wins $1 million Powerball in first drawing of 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man started 2023 as a millionaire. In a release, the Kentucky Lottery said the anonymous winner's New Year started off with a bang after he won $1 million on the Jan. 2 Powerball drawing. "I was like, 'Wow.' I went to the lottery's website...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 5 Best Downtown Louisville Restaurants
I was heading out to the Chilled100 Elevate Conference in Louisville Kentucky, where I knew I would indeed be having great cocktails. However, I wasn’t expecting to find food that reminded me so much of my childhood in Wisconsin. No question, most entrees were heavier than I am used to eating in Palm Springs, but hey, we don’t have cold weather as they do, so it makes sense that hearty meals are plentiful.
earnthenecklace.com
Julie Dolan Leaving WLKY: Where Is the Louisville Anchor Going?
The people of Louisville enjoyed watching Julie Dolan every morning. But now their mornings won’t be the same without her, as Julie Dolan is leaving WLKY. The anchor is set to leave the station for a very special reason. People had many questions once she announced her departure. They especially want to know where she is going next and if they will see her on broadcast again. Find out what Julie Dolan said about her departure from WLKY.
whopam.com
Stevenson files for Kentucky AG
State Representative Pamela Stevenson of Louisville formally filed her candidacy for Kentucky Attorney General on Tuesday. The Democrat is quoted in a news release as saying, “I was born and raised in Kentucky. Now I’m going to fight the most important fight of my life for the people of my home state—defeating extreme overreach from an out-of-control legislature, defending the most vulnerable from vile attacks, and protecting the rights of all Kentuckians.”
wdrb.com
BACK IN THE STATES | Scottsburg radio station owner moved to Texas after stroke in Mexico
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana radio station owner has been moved to Texas after suffering a stroke in Mexico. Ray Rice's daughter said he is now at McAllen Hospital just north of the Mexico border. Amy Nichols told WDRB on Wednesday that her next step is to get him to a Louisville hospital.
salemleader.com
Salem Speedway changes hands
Nick Bohanon Takes Over Ownership of Salem Speedway. Salem, IN (December 30, 2022) – Former USAC Midget racer Nick Bohanon has taken over ownership of the iconic Salem Speedway Fueled by the Hoosier Lottery, located in Salem, Indiana. Bohanon, a Southern Indiana native, has raced on the famous High Banks of Salem Speedway and looks forward to shaping the track's future.
wdrb.com
Bullitt East football team able to purchase state championship rings with help of local business owner
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt East High School's football team recently brought home the school's first state championship. But it will take more than just talent and teamwork to bring home another part of the state title. On Dec. 3, the team won the Class 6A state championship trophy. While...
wdrb.com
Numbers drawn for estimated $785M Mega Millions jackpot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Check those tickets! The numbers have been drawn for the estimated $785 million Mega Millions jackpot. To check your numbers, click here. If no one hits Tuesday's jackpot, the number will grow. The next drawing is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 6 at 11 p.m. The big...
Updated with Craft, Cameron reports. Beshear maintains big fundraising lead over Republican rivals.
This article has been updated with new information. FRANKFORT, KY – Gov. Andy Beshear’s re-election campaign on Tuesday reported raising $646,700 during the last quarter of 2022, bringing the total Beshear has raised to date to $5,180,200. The campaign reported having a bit over $4.7 million of that on hand. While the haul during the […] The post Updated with Craft, Cameron reports. Beshear maintains big fundraising lead over Republican rivals. appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
Comments / 0