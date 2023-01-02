Read full article on original website
Related
Man struck and killed by the side of the road in Wright County
WRIGHT COUNTY, Minn. — A man was struck and killed while he was standing by the side of the road in Clearwater Township on Tuesday night, according to Minnesota State Patrol. On Jan 3. at around 7:18 p.m. a Ford F-150 was reportedly driving southbound on Highway 24 just...
Driver's fish house struck by train as he crossed tracks in central Minnesota
A pickup driver had a lucky escape when he narrowly avoided being struck by a freight train, though his fish house was not so lucky. The incident happened in Kandiyohi County on New Year's Eve afternoon, when a 21-year-old man from Atwater was driving on a private driveway that intersected with two sets of railroad tracks in Gennessee Township, east of Willmar.
kduz.com
Three Injured in McLeod Co Crash
A driver and his two passengers were injured when their vehicle was rear-ended in Stewart Tuesday afternoon. The State Patrol says 32-year-old Drew Lange of Stewart was driving westbound on Highway 212 and was slowing to turn onto Prior Street when his vehicle was rear-ended by another vehicle. Lange and...
willmarradio.com
Man dies in fire in Douglas County
(Douglas County, MN) - A man is dead and another is injured after a New Year's Day fire in Douglas County. Eighty-five-year-old Gene DeMartelaere was found in his home after the fire Sunday evening. His 52-year-old son tried to get inside to save him, but was unable to get past the flames. He was treated for smoke inhalation.
kduz.com
Man Hit by Pickup in Wright Co Identified
Authorities have released the name of the man that died after being hit by a pickup in Wright County Tuesday evening. The State Patrol says 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp of Maple Lake was hit while standing on the right shoulder of Highway 24 in Clearwater Township after his vehicle became stuck in the west ditch. Hollencamp died at the scene.
1 killed in Wright County crash; driving conditions remain slick for much of the state
MINNESOTA, USA — Officials say a man died Tuesday evening after a truck struck a vehicle in a ditch along Highway 24 in Clearwater Township, just south of St. Cloud. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the road conditions were snowy and icy after a dangerous winter storm created difficult driving conditions for much of the state.
willmarradio.com
"No Travel Advisories" lifted in this area, roads still slick
(Willmar MN-) At 7 last night MNDOT lifted all no travel advisories on state highways in southwest Minnesota, including the following highway segments:. MnDOT snowplow operators are working hard to improve road conditions; however, travelers should use caution as most roads are completely snow covered. Blowing and drifting snow may create intermittent whiteout conditions and slippery areas.
willmarradio.com
Maple Lake man dies after being struck by pickup near Clearwater
(Golden Valley, MN) -- The State Patrol reports there were 157 crashes, more than 650 spinouts and ten jackknifed semis from 11:30 a-m to 9:30 p-m on Tuesday. 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp of Maple Lake was killed around 8:23 p.m. Tuesday when he was struck by a pickup on Highway 24, south of Clearwater in Wright County. Hollencamp's vehicle had gone in the ditch and he was standing on the side of the road when he was hit by a pickup driven by 34-year-old Andre Clark of Kimball. Hollencamp was dead at the scene, Clark was not injured.
kduz.com
One Injured in Crash Southeast of Hutchinson
A Montevideo man was injured in a one-vehicle crash southeast of Hutchinson late Monday morning. The State Patrol says 47-year-old Nathan Olson was taken to Hutchinson ER for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says Olson was traveling Southbound on Highway 22 near 155th Street when the vehicle left...
Stearns County Pulling The Plows Tuesday Night
UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Stearns County Highway Department has announced it will be pulling the plows off the roads at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday. The plows will be going back out on the roads in Stearns County at 3:00 a.m. Wednesday. The city of Sartell pulled their plows at 6:00...
willmarradio.com
House destroyed by fire near Richmond
(Richmond MN-) A home was destroyed by fire east of Richmond Tuesday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says just before 1 p.m. Tuesday they got a call from 64-year-old Tom Goebel reporting that his garage has started on fire in the 22000 Block of Great Northern Drive on the south side of Schneider Lake. The Chain of Lakes Fire Department and the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene and were assisted by the Richmond Fire Department and Cold Spring Fire Department. Upon arrival deputies found the house was fully engulfed with flames. Goebel was still in the home and was brought to safety at a nearby residence. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
fergusnow.com
Plane Forced To Make Emergency Landing At Hector Airport
The FAA is investigating why a plane had to make an emergency landing at Hector Airport in North Fargo last night. Emergency crews responded to the airport runway just after 10 p.m., including eight Fargo fire trucks. They spent more than an hour on the call, but it’s unclear if...
knsiradio.com
UPDATE: Home Heavily Damaged by Fire Tuesday
(KNSI) – Officials are trying to determine what caused a fire that heavily damaged a home near the Horseshoe Chain of Lakes. The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says first responders were called around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday by 64-year-old Tom Goebel, who said his garage had started on fire and was spreading to his home. A witness tells KNSI News the wind-whipped flames spread quickly.
willmarradio.com
Winter storm warning goes into effect for this area Tuesday morning
(Undated) - A winter storm is heading toward a large part of Minnesota. A winter storm warning starts at 3 a.m. tomorrow for Lac qui Parle, Chippewa, Yellow Medicine, Renville, Sibley, Redwood, Brown, Kandiyohi, Meeker, McLeod, Pope, Stearns and Swift counties. The storm warning stays in effect through Midnight Tuesday evening.
willmarradio.com
Stearns County Sheriff's Office says sledding can trigger Apple Watch emergency alerts
(St. Cloud MN-) The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says they've had emergency calls come to their office from people's Apple watches, saying the watch owner had been in an accident. The sheriff's department says many watches have an automatic setting that will call 9-11 if there is a sudden impact or jolt on the watch. Officials say over the past few weeks they've had a slight increase in these calls with no contact, and the only the sound they hear is possible snowmobiles in the background. They believe the not-so-smooth ride and turns of sledding may be activating a few watches without their owner's knowledge. Other 911 centers report similar contacts. They say they would appreciate it if you change settings or somehow prevent your device from making this call while sledding to save them from "an odd game of find the needle in the haystack."
willmarradio.com
Fentanyl seized, three arrested in Willmar drug bust
(Willmar MN-) Three people were arrested and fentanyl pills were seized after a drug bust in Willmar Monday. Commander Ross Ardoff of the CEE-VI Drug and Gang Task Force says agents arrested three individuals during a traffic stop in the City of Willmar Monday. During the investigation, Agents located over 200 fake oxycodone pills that field tested positive for the presence of fentanyl, close to a half ounce of powdered fentanyl and a large amount of cash. One of the parties arrested had a warrant for his arrest out of Meeker County for theft and was currently out on bail in Kandiyohi County for a 2nd Degree Assault charge and Controlled Substance charges.
knsiradio.com
Deputies Looking For Person Who Stole Fish House Near Clearwater
(KNSI) – Stearns County officials ask the public to keep their eyes peeled for a stolen fish house. Deputies were called to a business in Lynden Township on December 22nd for a stolen 2023 Ice Castle Lake of the Woods Jr model. Video showed a pickup truck coming into the business around 2:10 a.m., hooking up to the 6.5 by 14-foot fish house and driving away. The truck appeared to be an older red Chevrolet with a dark panel along the bottom. The truck also has a larger dent in the passenger side rear quarter panel.
Old Capital Tavern in Sauk Rapids Has Closed
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A restaurant in downtown Sauk Rapids has closed its doors. Old Capital Tavern CEO Aaron Salzer says the partnership group made the decision that Sunday night was the last night they were open for business. He says the COVID shutdown followed by food costs, labor...
Numerous Cars Stolen in St. Cloud, Waite Park
Waite Park Police are reporting a theft of license plates on the 500 block of 2nd Avenue South. Waite Park Police is also reporting a burglary on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue South where a plastic winter sled, photo albums and yearbooks were taken from an opened garage. Waite...
willmarradio.com
Montevideo man hurt in rollover near Hutchinson
(Hutchinson MN-) A Montevideo man was hurt in a one vehicle rollover southeast of Hutchinson Monday morning. The state patrol says it happened at 11:48 a.m. on Highway 22 at 155th Street, about 3 miles southeast of Hutchinson. An SUV driven by 47-year-old Nathan Olson was southbound on Highway 22, left the road and rolled. Olson was taken to the Hutchinson Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Comments / 1