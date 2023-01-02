ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray County, MN

Southern Minnesota News

Westbrook woman dies in Murray County crash Saturday

A Westbrook woman died in a Murray County crash Saturday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Keith Arthur Carey, age 77, of Westbrook was driving a Ford F-150 southbound on Woodman Avenue. At about 1:46 p.m., near the intersection with Highway 30, the vehicle left the road. Keith Arthur...
MURRAY COUNTY, MN
pureoldiesspencer.com

Lyon County Traffic Leads To Drug Charges for Hartley Woman

Lyon County, IA (KICD)– A Hartley woman faces drug charges after a New Year’s Eve traffic stop in Lyon County. The Sheriff’s department says it stopped a speeding vehicle at the intersection of highway 182 and 210th Street two miles North of Inwood. The driver – 28-year-old McKinsey Scroggin – was charged with possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. The Iowa State Patrol assisted at the scene.
LYON COUNTY, IA
Bring Me The News

1 dead in New Year's Eve crash in southern Minnesota

An afternoon crash in southern Minnesota left one person dead Saturday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Keith and Marilyn Carey, both of Westbrook, Minnesota, were in a Ford F-150 and traveling southbound on Woodman Avenue when they went off the road at the intersection of Hwy. 30 and crashed.
WESTBROOK, MN
KELOLAND TV

Looking at snow conditions in Lake, Moody Counties

LAKE & MOODY COUNTIES, S.D. (KELO) — Parts of the region are dealing with heavy winter weather once again, this time dumping inches, if not feet of snow in some areas. It’s making it tough for plows to clear the roads with the low visibility prompting widespread no-travel advisories and road closures.
MOODY COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

1 killed in New Year’s Eve crash; Snow, ice to strike KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, January 2, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead Saturday night. Police are investigating...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Plow driver suffers medical emergency and dies

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Minnehaha County plow operator passed away Tuesday from a medical emergency after clearing a roadway. The incident happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the deputy sheriff was on scene almost immediately and attempted to render aid.
MINNEHAHA COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

New Year’s shooting; fatal rollover; Winter storm headlines

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to 2023!. It’s Sunday, January 1, 2023. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Police are investigating an early morning shooting in central Sioux Falls. The South Dakota Highway Patrol is...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Digging out; death investigation; garage fire

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning, it’s Wednesday, Jan. 4. Here’s the latest in news and weather with KELOLAND On The Go. Residents tried to stay ahead of the big snowfall by clearing sidewalks and driveways of snow. Plow drivers are working around the clock to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kat Kountry 105

Woman Killed in Rural Southern Minnesota Crash

Slayton, MN (KROC-AM News)- A single-vehicle crash in rural southwestern Minnesota claimed the life of a Westbrook woman over the weekend. The State Patrol accident report says 71-year-old Marilyn Carey was a passenger in a pick-up driven by 77-year-old Keith Carey of Westbrook. The pick-up was traveling south on Woodman Ave. when it left the roadway at the intersection of Hwy. 30 about 15 miles northeast of Slayton around 1:45 p.m. Saturday.
WESTBROOK, MN
kelo.com

Winter storm warning extended; travel to be difficult or impossible

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO.com) — The first winter storm of 2023 is upon us. No travel advisories have been posted south and west of Sioux Falls. The Sioux Falls National Weather service says travel will be hazardous today and in some areas impossible. Mayor Paul TenHaken has asked Sioux Falls residents to avoid driving in the city today if they can. People are encouraged to call ahead if they do need to travel, and check sd511.org for the most recent road reports. The winter storm warning has now been extended until six o’clock Wednesday morning.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Winter Storm closes portions of Interstates 29 and 90 in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. – Due to accumulating heavy snow and sustained high winds causing blizzard-like conditions and extensive drifting, Interstate 90 has been closed (eastbound and westbound) from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Sioux Falls (Marion Road/exit 395) and Interstate 29 (northbound and southbound) has been closed from the I-29/I-90 Interchange in Sioux Falls to Brookings (exit 132) as of 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Shooting investigating underway in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Dakota News Now is looking into reports of a possible New Year’s Day shooting. Gunshots were heard just before 3:00 Sunday morning in the 2000 block of South Lake Avenue. There are unconfirmed reports that a 25-year-old man was taken to the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SDDOT closes parts of I-90 & I-29

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Interstate 90 has been closed (eastbound and westbound) from Chamberlain (exit 265) to Sioux Falls (Marion Road/exit 395), and Interstate 29 (northbound and southbound) has been closed from the I-29/I-90 Interchange in Sioux Falls to Brookings (exit 132) as of 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Shots fired outside Sioux Falls bar

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police responded to several shots-fired calls across the city this New Year’s. That included one call outside of Tommy Jack’s Pub in downtown. Police say an argument between two people just before 2 a.m. Saturday led to one of them...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

What if the Sioux Falls area gets 12 inches of snow?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND meteorologists have predicted a possible 10 to 16 inches of snow for the Sioux Falls area today and into tomorrow. Meteorologist Brian Karstens said it’s possible the city could get 15 inches by Wednesday (Jan. 4) evening. That’s based on one weather model.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

No school in Sioux Falls Wednesday due to snow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Tuesday marks day two of a major winter storm in southern and eastern KELOLAND. Heavy snow mixed with freezing rain at times continues to move north into southeastern KELOLAND. More than 12 inches of snow was reported in Sioux Falls by mid-afternoon. Due to...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police in Sioux Falls search for missing 13-year-old

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old. According to the police department, Laraiah Bruguier was last seen on Saturday, December 31, in the area of 15th and Glendale. She is 5’00’, 100 pounds, and has black...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Jackson County Pilot

CITY DECLARES SNOW EMERGENCY

In anticipation of the winter storm expected to hit Jackson County Monday evening and last through Wednesday, the city of Jackson has declared a snow emergency starting at 1 a.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan. 3-4, and continuing until the storm is over and the streets are plowed curb to curb.
JACKSON COUNTY, MN
KELOLAND TV

Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 p.m., according to KELOLAND meteorologist Jay Trobec.
SIOUX FALLS, SD

