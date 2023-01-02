Read full article on original website
chuck Dovis
2d ago
Let's break the record this year. ( No kids, elderly, or innocent people. )
Reply
9
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Target Donates 100 Cartons of Eggnog to Cancer Patient in Minneapolis, it Helps to Maintain his Weight for ChemotherapyZack LoveMinneapolis, MN
Two Longstanding Marshalls Locations Permanently Closing On January 14thJoel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Stillwater Police Department have confirmed they have found the body of George MusserLimitless Production Group LLCStillwater, MN
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
Charges: Moorhead murder suspect was out on bail when he shot, killed man in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Rochester man who is accused in a Moorhead murder was charged for allegedly shooting Jeremy Ellis in downtown Minneapolis on Friday evening.Ellis, 26, was found sitting in a running car near a parking lot behind 601 Chicago Avenue South. There was several hundred dollars in cash on the front passenger seat and a gun tucked between the driver's seat and the center console. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Hennepin County Medical Center said.Charging documents say a witness heard gunshots and saw Idris Haji-Mohamed duck by a car. He followed her into her apartment building and rode...
kvrr.com
Moorhead murder suspect booked for fatal shooting in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) – A Rochester, Minn. man charged with 1st Degree pre-meditated murder in Moorhead in 2021 has been arrested in connection with a recent homicide in Minneapolis. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed was taken into custody following a fatal shooting in the early...
Bloomington restaurant murder suspect back in court in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — More than a month after his arrest caught on body camera in Oklahoma, Aaron Le was back in a Minneapolis courtroom. But his murder case was unable to proceed because Le still doesn’t have an attorney. Le is charged with killing Tu Phan inside Co Tu...
No arrests in first reported homicide of 2023 in Minneapolis
One is dead following a New Year’s morning shooting in Minneapolis, the first reported homicide of 2023 in the city, and no arrests are made
fox9.com
Parole denied for second convict in Minneapolis police officer's ambush murder
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Another man convicted of murder in the ambush killing of Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf has been denied parole, officials say. Nantambu Noah Kambon was denied release in the 1992 slaying outside a pizza shop in Minneapolis. The decision comes a little under two months after Pepi Mckenzie was denied parole in the same murder.
Minneapolis homicides down in 2022 — but well above pre-pandemic levels
MINNEAPOLIS — There's no question the numbers are not nearly as low as they were four or five years ago, but compared to 2021 in Minneapolis, shootings were down 8%, gunshot victims were down 17% and carjackings were down 20 percent. The year 2022 came to a close in...
kfgo.com
Man shot and killed in New Years shooting in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS – A man died at a hospital after he was shot at an after-hours party in Minneapolis early New Year’s Day. Police received multiple reports of a shooting at 3:40 a.m., and arrived to find a man in his 20s suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Officers provided...
Alfredo Solis sentenced for role in fatal shooting outside Richfield school
RICHFIELD, Minn. -- A 20-year-old Minneapolis man learned he'll spend more than two years behind bars for his role in a fatal shooting outside a Richfield school in February.On Tuesday, Alfredo Solis was sentenced to three years in prison on second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, with credit for 337 days served. He'll also need to submit a DNA sample, is barred from owning guns and explosives, and will need to pay fines. RELATED: Alfredo Solis acquitted of murder, found guilty of assault in fatal shooting of Jahmari Rice outside Richfield schoolJahmari Rice, 15, was shot outside of South Education Center in Richfield on Feb. 1. He was found lying on the sidewalk outside the school and was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead. Solis and 18-year-old Fernando Alvarez were charged a few days later with three counts of second-degree murder with intent. Solis was later found guilty of assault and acquitted of murder.Before ending the sentencing hearing, the judge called Solis a "very lucky man.""I suggest you take that luck and run with it for the rest of your life," Hennepin County District Court Judge Paul Scoggin said. Alvarez's trial is pushed back until Feb. 13.
fox9.com
Police: Guns pulled during fight at Northtown Mall in Blaine, Minn.
BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police say a fight at the Burlington in Northtown Mall lead to guns being pulled by two people who were licensed to carry. The incident Monday afternoon drew a large police response to the mall, which remained open during the incident. Blaine police say they...
Police: Man shot, killed at after-hours party on New Year's Day
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police are investigating after a man in his 20s died following a shooting at an after-hours party in Minneapolis on New Year's Day. Officers were sent to 42nd Ave. N. and Lyndale Ave. N. around 3:40 a.m. Sunday after "multiple reports of a shooting," according to a news release.
knsiradio.com
St. Cloud Man Arrested in Fentanyl Raid
(KNSI) — A 34-year-old St. Cloud man has been charged in Anoka County with five felony drug counts relating to recent drug seizures in several cities in Minnesota. According to the criminal complaint, in August, investigators found an SUV known to be associated with Thomas Gentry Junior stop on the road in St. Cloud near another vehicle. That vehicle was followed to Onamia, where police conducted a traffic stop and allegedly found a “large quantity” of counterfeit M Box 30 pills. The person admitted the drugs were laced with fentanyl and that the pills were purchased from Gentry.
fox9.com
Man dies after shooting at New Year's after-hours party in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man died at the hospital hours after a shooting that followed a New Year's party in Minneapolis. Officers were called out around 3:40 a.m. for a reported shooting in the area of 42nd Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue North, just off I-94 in the Webber-Camden neighborhood. According to police, at that spot, they found a man in his 20s shot inside a vehicle.
ccxmedia.org
Police Investigate Brooklyn Center Kidnapping, Brooklyn Park Shots-Fired Case
Both the Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center police departments are investigating a case that police say started out as a kidnapping and resulted in shots fired at a moving vehicle. Officers initially responded Monday at 3:15 p.m. to the area of 76th and Kentucky Avenues North on a report of...
It was a night like any other: A victim-oriented approach to crime in Minneapolis
It was a night like any other. I was snoozing away at seven months pregnant as my spouse sat on the couch. Suddenly I was awoken as he raced through the house. “My car was just stolen” he shouted in a panic. It was a night like any other. I was awake feeding my one-month-old son, as my spouse delivered pizza to help us make ends meet. I get a call – he had just been robbed and threatened with a gun. It was a night like any other. Or maybe, it wasn’t. Perhaps the chorus of frustration over increasing crime in Minneapolis that I had been hearing since we relocated here had merit. Either way, my husband and I continue to experience mental health impacts from those nights.
Man shot, killed in downtown Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a man is dead after he was shot Friday night in Minneapolis. A statement from a Minneapolis police spokesperson released early Saturday morning says officers, as well as Hennepin County Sheriff's deputies, responded to reports of a shooting around 9 p.m. near South Sixth Street and Chicago Avenue.
Plymouth man, 26, identified as victim of shooting near U.S. Bank Stadium
The man who died after being found with gunshot wounds near U.S. Bank Stadium has been identified. The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office confirmed Sunday that Jeremy Ellis, 26, of Plymouth, died from multiple gunshot wounds just before 9 p.m. Friday. Minneapolis police say Ellis was found injured in a running...
Man fatally shot during after-hours party early on New Year's Day
A man has died at a hospital after being shot at an after-hours party in Minneapolis early on New Year's Day. Police received multiple reports of a shooting at 3:40 a.m., and arrived at 42nd Avenue North and Lyndale to find a man in his 20s suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds being driven to a hospital.
MPD: Man found suffering from gunshot inside vehicle, later dies
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating after a man in his 20s died and another man was injured in a shooting overnight.According to police, officers responded to multiple reports of shootings early Sunday morning. At 3:40 a.m., officers responded to 42nd and Lyndale avenues north where they found a man in his 20s suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds seated in a vehicle. MORE NEWS: Man shot dead near HCMC ID'd as Jeremy Ellis; MPD arrests suspectPolice said the man was being taken to the hospital. Officers provided aid until an ambulance arrived. The man later died at the hospital. The shooting...
Guns pulled during fight between groups at Burlington store in Blaine
Three people were arrested after a fight between two groups saw guns pulled out at the Burlington Coat Factory in Blaine on Monday. Police were called at 4:15 p.m. to the Northtown Mall in Blaine, with a staff member reporting a "fight involving several people with potential guns involved." Blaine...
2nd person dies after New Year's snowmobile crash in Isanti County
CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Less than an hour into the new year, Isanti County officials say that a snowmobile crash claimed two lives.The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says the snowmobile hit a tree at 12:50 a.m. Sunday on Paradise Trail Northwest.The sheriff's office says at this point they think a man and a woman went out onto Lake Francis for a brief ride on the snowmobile. The man was driving, hit a tree and died at the scene. The woman was transported to Mercy Hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Tuesday, officials reported she had died of her injuries as well.The victims were identified as Hunter Melander and Faith Nelson, both 21 years old and both from Cambridge. The sheriff's office said their preliminary investigation indicates that speed and impairment were potential contributing factors in the crash.
Comments / 15