Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 15

chuck Dovis
2d ago

Let's break the record this year. ( No kids, elderly, or innocent people. )

Reply
9
 

CBS Minnesota

Charges: Moorhead murder suspect was out on bail when he shot, killed man in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Rochester man who is accused in a Moorhead murder was charged for allegedly shooting Jeremy Ellis in downtown Minneapolis on Friday evening.Ellis, 26, was found sitting in a running car near a parking lot behind 601 Chicago Avenue South. There was several hundred dollars in cash on the front passenger seat and a gun tucked between the driver's seat and the center console. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, the Hennepin County Medical Center said.Charging documents say a witness heard gunshots and saw Idris Haji-Mohamed duck by a car. He followed her into her apartment building and rode...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kvrr.com

Moorhead murder suspect booked for fatal shooting in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (KVRR) – A Rochester, Minn. man charged with 1st Degree pre-meditated murder in Moorhead in 2021 has been arrested in connection with a recent homicide in Minneapolis. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed was taken into custody following a fatal shooting in the early...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Parole denied for second convict in Minneapolis police officer's ambush murder

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Another man convicted of murder in the ambush killing of Minneapolis police officer Jerry Haaf has been denied parole, officials say. Nantambu Noah Kambon was denied release in the 1992 slaying outside a pizza shop in Minneapolis. The decision comes a little under two months after Pepi Mckenzie was denied parole in the same murder.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfgo.com

Man shot and killed in New Years shooting in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS – A man died at a hospital after he was shot at an after-hours party in Minneapolis early New Year’s Day. Police received multiple reports of a shooting at 3:40 a.m., and arrived to find a man in his 20s suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds. Officers provided...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Alfredo Solis sentenced for role in fatal shooting outside Richfield school

RICHFIELD, Minn. -- A 20-year-old Minneapolis man learned he'll spend more than two years behind bars for his role in a fatal shooting outside a Richfield school in February.On Tuesday, Alfredo Solis was sentenced to three years in prison on second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, with credit for 337 days served. He'll also need to submit a DNA sample, is barred from owning guns and explosives, and will need to pay fines. RELATED: Alfredo Solis acquitted of murder, found guilty of assault in fatal shooting of Jahmari Rice outside Richfield schoolJahmari Rice, 15, was shot outside of South Education Center in Richfield on Feb. 1. He was found lying on the sidewalk outside the school and was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead. Solis and 18-year-old Fernando Alvarez were charged a few days later with three counts of second-degree murder with intent. Solis was later found guilty of assault and acquitted of murder.Before ending the sentencing hearing, the judge called Solis a "very lucky man.""I suggest you take that luck and run with it for the rest of your life," Hennepin County District Court Judge Paul Scoggin said. Alvarez's trial is pushed back until Feb. 13.  
RICHFIELD, MN
fox9.com

Police: Guns pulled during fight at Northtown Mall in Blaine, Minn.

BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police say a fight at the Burlington in Northtown Mall lead to guns being pulled by two people who were licensed to carry. The incident Monday afternoon drew a large police response to the mall, which remained open during the incident. Blaine police say they...
BLAINE, MN
knsiradio.com

St. Cloud Man Arrested in Fentanyl Raid

(KNSI) — A 34-year-old St. Cloud man has been charged in Anoka County with five felony drug counts relating to recent drug seizures in several cities in Minnesota. According to the criminal complaint, in August, investigators found an SUV known to be associated with Thomas Gentry Junior stop on the road in St. Cloud near another vehicle. That vehicle was followed to Onamia, where police conducted a traffic stop and allegedly found a “large quantity” of counterfeit M Box 30 pills. The person admitted the drugs were laced with fentanyl and that the pills were purchased from Gentry.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
fox9.com

Man dies after shooting at New Year's after-hours party in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man died at the hospital hours after a shooting that followed a New Year's party in Minneapolis. Officers were called out around 3:40 a.m. for a reported shooting in the area of 42nd Avenue North and Lyndale Avenue North, just off I-94 in the Webber-Camden neighborhood. According to police, at that spot, they found a man in his 20s shot inside a vehicle.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

It was a night like any other: A victim-oriented approach to crime in Minneapolis

It was a night like any other. I was snoozing away at seven months pregnant as my spouse sat on the couch. Suddenly I was awoken as he raced through the house. “My car was just stolen” he shouted in a panic. It was a night like any other. I was awake feeding my one-month-old son, as my spouse delivered pizza to help us make ends meet. I get a call – he had just been robbed and threatened with a gun. It was a night like any other. Or maybe, it wasn’t. Perhaps the chorus of frustration over increasing crime in Minneapolis that I had been hearing since we relocated here had merit. Either way, my husband and I continue to experience mental health impacts from those nights.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Man shot, killed in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Police say a man is dead after he was shot Friday night in Minneapolis. A statement from a Minneapolis police spokesperson released early Saturday morning says officers, as well as Hennepin County Sheriff's deputies, responded to reports of a shooting around 9 p.m. near South Sixth Street and Chicago Avenue.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

MPD: Man found suffering from gunshot inside vehicle, later dies

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are investigating after a man in his 20s died and another man was injured in a shooting overnight.According to police, officers responded to multiple reports of shootings early Sunday morning. At 3:40 a.m., officers responded to 42nd and Lyndale avenues north where they found a man in his 20s suffering from life-threatening gunshot wounds seated in a vehicle. MORE NEWS: Man shot dead near HCMC ID'd as Jeremy Ellis; MPD arrests suspectPolice said the man was being taken to the hospital. Officers provided aid until an ambulance arrived. The man later died at the hospital. The shooting...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

2nd person dies after New Year's snowmobile crash in Isanti County

CAMBRIDGE, Minn. -- Less than an hour into the new year, Isanti County officials say that a snowmobile crash claimed two lives.The Isanti County Sheriff's Office says the snowmobile hit a tree at 12:50 a.m. Sunday on Paradise Trail Northwest.The sheriff's office says at this point they think a man and a woman went out onto Lake Francis for a brief ride on the snowmobile. The man was driving, hit a tree and died at the scene.  The woman was transported to Mercy Hospital with life-threatening injuries. On Tuesday, officials reported she had died of her injuries as well.The victims were identified as Hunter Melander and Faith Nelson, both 21 years old and both from Cambridge. The sheriff's office said their preliminary investigation indicates that speed and impairment were potential contributing factors in the crash.
ISANTI COUNTY, MN

