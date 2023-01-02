Read full article on original website
Steady Snow Wednesday
Steady snow will continue throughout the day on Wednesday, leading to minor accumulations. We miss out on the high end totals where locations to our W/NW/N could see upwards of 8-14″! Our snowfall totals will be much less than this, thanks to more of the ice/mix we see throughout the day Tuesday. Look for 5-6″ near Owatonna, Steele County, & northwestern Dodge County. The trend will go down in totals the farther south you travel from Highway 14, with locations in Iowa seeing only a Trace – 2″. Roads will remain a little slick at times due to Tuesday’s ice & Wednesday’s snow.
Bogojevic steps into second-in-command role at Minnesota State Patrol
Lt. Col. Christina Bogojevic is stepping into a new role with the Minnesota State Patrol. Bogojevic was promoted to the agency’s second-in-command on December 7. Bogojevic joined the Minnesota State Patrol in 2003. She had been a part-time law enforcement officer in Grand Meadow, Minn., and was looking for a full-time position. She decided on the State Patrol in part because of the training they offered, the ability to move throughout the state, and the leadership of then-Col. Anne Beers.
New laws taking effect Jan. 1 in Minnesota
(ABC 6 News) – A handful of new laws have taken effect on Sunday in Minnesota. Most of these new laws were passed during the 2022 legislative session. One of those laws is postnatal care coverage will be required. This law was passed in 2021 which made changes to private and public health coverage. As of Jan. 1, 2023, health plans will be required to cover the following:
Coinbase to pay $100M in settlement with New York regulators
NEW YORK (AP) — New York announced a $100 million settlement with Coinbase on Wednesday over what state officials called significant failures in the cryptocurrency trading platform’s systems for spotting potential criminal activity. According to the state Department of Financial Services, Coinbase’s anti-money-laundering program and its system for...
Tracking Wednesday’s Snow
It won’t be a crippling event, but the snow we are expecting throughout Wednesday will be somewhat of a nuisance for the area. Roads are already slushy and a little icy, and we are going to add to the travel difficulties with the steady snow today. Not only will the roads b e a little slick, but it will be a little tough to see at times throughout the day not just Wednesday, but Wednesday night & early Thursday morning as well. The overall storm total snowfall trend will be extremely high, 8-16″ to our west and north. Locally, we won’t see anything close to that, with 4-6″ possible along and especially north of Highway 14, 2-4″ along and north of I-90, with a Trace-2″ likely throughout northern Iowa. Overall, the higher end totals again are to the north and west, with lesser amounts south and east.
After ice, snow takes over Tuesday night/Wednesday
After our bout with ice on Tuesday, snow takes back over Tuesday night into Wednesday. The transition over Tuesday evening will feature a wintry mixture of everything. But primarily we’ll be gravitating to snow with time. After a bit of a burst initially overnight, the snow will gradually becoming...
Couple in central Florida retirement community found slain
MOUNT DORA, Fla. (AP) — A couple living in a central Florida retirement community was found slain in their home, and a woman who was seen driving the couple’s car has been arrested, authorities said. The couple, Darryl Getman, 83, and his wife, Sharon, 80, were believed to...
Oklahoma AG announces 4 new opioid settlements worth $226M
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma entered settlement agreements with three major pharmacy chains and an opioid manufacturer totaling more than $226 million, Attorney General John O’Connor announced Wednesday. Including the new settlements with drugmaker Allergan and pharmacy chains CVS, Walgreens and Walmart, Oklahoma has received more than $900...
MSP responds to hundreds of crashes, spinouts Tuesday; 1 fatality reported
(ABC 6 News) – Winter weather is once again creating driving headaches for Minnesotans. The Minnesota State Patrol (MSP) said they responded to 226 crashes, 804 vehicle spinouts, and 13 jackknifed semi’s between 11:30 a.m. Tuesday and 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. There were 8 crashes with injuries reported including...
Icy conditions impact travel across the region
(ABC 6 News) – The snow began to fall again Tuesday night, but it was a different scene throughout the day on Tuesday. Drivers had to deal with slush and ice on the roads. MnDOT plow drivers were busy all day and night. They say, slush or snow, they are trained and prepared to handle it all.
California seeks sterilization victims to pay reparations
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — About 600 people alive today can’t have children because California’s government sterilized them either against their will or without their knowledge, and now the state is trying to find them so it can pay them at least $15,000 each in reparations. But after...
Snow & Some Wind Wednesday
The light snow will continue Tuesday night, lasting through the first half of Wednesday. The higher end totals will miss us to the NW, where SW MN to north-central MN could see upwards of 6-12″. Locally, we will see a trace to 4″, with the higher totals locally trending closer to I-35 & Highway 14. Wind will remain a bit breezy as well, gusting to 20-25 mph at times, keeping the tricky travel in place throughout Wednesday.
ALERT DAY: Snow, slick travel expected Wednesday
(ABC 6 News) – A strong winter storm will continue to meander through the region leading to additional impacts on Wednesday. As a result, an ALERT DAY is in place. A **Winter Weather Advisory** is in effect for several counties along and west of the I-35 corridor until Wednesday evening.
Snow showers continue into Thursday morning
There are still some pockets of drizzle out there with snow showers. The drizzle component will escape us tonight and leave some lingering snow showers through about 9 AM on Thursday. Accumulations will pick back up again with the onset of night time. But only minor. They’ll range from minimal amounts in north Iowa to 1.5″ north of US 14.
Louisiana officer arrested for role in deadly car chase
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A police officer has been charged over his role in the death of two teenagers during the high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect in Louisiana. Officer David Cauthron, who works for police in the community of Addis, was arrested Sunday evening, WBRZ-TV reported. He is charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring, District Attorney Tony Clayton told the station.
Iowa’s new Attorney General takes action on day one, backs several Gov. Reynolds’ lawsuits
(ABC 6 New) – Iowa’s new Republican Attorney General, Brenna Bird, didn’t waste any time on her first day in office on Tuesday, two days before she gets sworn-in. Bird is backing several lawsuits filed by Governor Kim Reynolds including challenging the Biden Administration’s federal student loan debt program, vaccine mandates, and the ban on using the American Rescue Plan for tax cuts.
Kentucky AG navigates GOP feud as he files for governor
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said Tuesday that navigating the rift between former President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell shows his ability to bring together Republican factions as he seeks to break through a crowded GOP primary for governor in 2023. Facing...
