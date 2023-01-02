Read full article on original website
He Confessed To Twelve Murders And Told The Police He Was Hired By One Of Their Own. He Was Telling The TruthThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Police Arrest Suspect Driving Missing Detroit Man's Car, But Still No Clues In His DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From DetroitTed RiversDetroit, MI
Women’s Basketball: No. 3 Ohio State downs rival No. 14 Michigan, ends 2022 unbeatenThe LanternColumbus, OH
Inkster Man Accused of Coercing a 5th-Grader into Sending Nudes on SnapchatOlive BarkerInkster, MI
HometownLife.com
Cannelle patisserie to open fourth location in downtown Farmington
Matt Knio has been selling baked goods at the Farmington Farmers Market for years. Now, he's preparing to create a more permanent presence downtown for his patisserie, Cannelle. Knio recently purchased the former KickstART building at 33304 Grand Rive Ave. and plans to start renovating the space this month. Knio...
Detroit News
Avalon Bakery to close flagship cafe, open new space within Jolly Pumpkin
Avalon International Breads co-founder Jackie Victor announced Tuesday that the flagship, original café on Willis near Cass will close Sunday after more than 25 years of business. Avalon will continue to have a presence within the Cass Corridor, however, and will serve customers from a space inside nearby Jolly...
HometownLife.com
New banquet center opens in Westland at site of former restaurant
There's a new place to party in Westland, and Moe Sohoubah believes it's the first of its kind to open in metro Detroit in a very long time. SoHo Grand Banquet and Event Center, 34615 Warren Road, began hosting events in October. Where the former Fire Mountain restaurant once stood,...
What’s that on Stadium Boulevard? Ann Arbor Catholic church expanding
ANN ARBOR, MI — A big expansion at a 73-year-old Catholic church in Ann Arbor is nearing completion. After months of construction, the new Assisi Center at St. Francis of Assisi Parish, 2250 E. Stadium Blvd., is due to open this spring.
Small area with a lot of Michiganders makes a run at 60 degrees today
Much of the southern half of Lower Michigan will have mild temperatures for early January. One corner will come close to cracking the magical winter 60-degree mark. The southeast corner of Lower Michigan will sit in the warmest sector just ahead of a low pressure system. While most of southern Lower will have temperatures warming into the 40s, the Ann Arbor area, Detroit area and Monroe will have temperatures climbing an incredible 27 degrees warmer than a usual January 4.
Jim Brady’s Ann Arbor to permanently close, owner says
ANN ARBOR, MI -- An Ann Arbor restaurant known for its selection of seafood and downtown-Detroit feel is permanently closed, the owner announced on social media. Jim Brady’s is shutting down shop at its Ann Arbor location, 209 S. Main St., owner Tom Brady announced on Instagram Wednesday, Jan. 4.
fox2detroit.com
Aldi grocery store coming to Ypsilanti Township
YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - An Aldi store is coming to Ypsilanti Township. Currently, residents in Ypsilanti Township have to travel to Pittsfield Township or Van Buren Township to shop at the discount grocery store. The township announced Tuesday that the store will be built at 420 S. Huron...
The Oakland Press
Dearborn welcomes 1st baby of new year
The first Dearborn baby of the new year arrived at 2:27 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, at Corewell Health Dearborn Hospital, formerly Beaumont Hospital. Sawyer Faye Grubke, weighing 6 pounds 9 ounces and measuring 19 ¾ inches, was born to Adriana and Isaac Grubke of Newport. Her middle name is...
Lansing mourns after music producer and engineer was shot, killed New Year's Eve
The community is heartbroken after music producer and engineer Curshawn Terrell, also known as Kaz, was shot and killed at his recording studio on East Michigan Avenue. He was just 40 years old.
Sava’s Greek salad will help you keep your New Year’s resolution to eat healthy
ANN ARBOR, MI - Are New Year’s resolutions possible for foodies like me? In Ann Arbor, I’d say the answer is yes. Admittedly, I took a lot off the table for the next month, giving up booze, sweets and pop. All that means is no whiskey with my burger, beer or Coke with my pizza, red wine with my steak or a post-dinner slice of apple pie.
AADL secures 5-star rating for 15th year
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The Ann Arbor District Library has clinched a five-star rating for the 15th consecutive year, just one of two libraries in the nation to do so. The Library Journal, a trade publication for libraries, awarded a five-star rating to the Ann Arbor library system in its 2022 America Star Libraries rankings. The library is one of just two systems in the country to receive continuous five-star ratings throughout the rankings’ 15-year history. The other is Massachusetts’s Wellfleet Public Library.
WILX-TV
Lansing woman remembers friend, music producer Kaz Drumatik
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - “I would say dream. I would say music. And I would say creativity.” Three words Yanice Jackson, publisher of The Chronicle News, said comes to mind when thinking of Kaz Drumatik -- a 40 year old music producer shot and killed on New Year’s Eve.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 24 Best Restaurants In Detroit, Michigan
Detroit, Michigan is known for its diverse and vibrant food scene, with various must-try restaurants to choose from. From BBQ joints and soul food spots to upscale restaurants and trendy cafes, Detroit has something for everyone. This article will highlight some of the city’s best restaurants, including classic and up-and-coming...
WILX-TV
Building on Michigan Avenue shot at on New Year’s
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Gunshots were fired at a building on the corner of Michigan Avenue and Detroit Street. On Sunday, Lansing Township Police announced that employees of the Peoples Kitchen said that an unknown person or group of people came to the area and fired guns at the building and parking lot. This comes after one person died and another was left in critical condition after a shooting in a recording studio in the same building Saturday night.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police vehicle auctions -- What's available in January
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Looking for a new vehicle?. Detroit police auction off vehicles, including cars, trucks, motorcycles, and more, several times a month. Credit cards are accepted. Winning bidders must have a driver's license, and a license is required to make a bid higher than $2,500. Vehicles must be...
Two masked men rob Toledo woman after ATM withdrawal
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a woman reported she was robbed at gunpoint after taking money out of an east Toledo ATM. The woman told police she made a withdrawal from a machine at the Citizens Bank on Main Street in east Toledo shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday.
Hey Michigan Gamblers, Please Stop Doing This at the Casino!
A night out at the casino can be fun yet frustrating at the same time. There is just something about the sounds and the lights that surround you on a visit to the casino that just make you feel excited to be there. Seeing others win big or even hitting big yourself can give you the thrills that you need to keep life interesting.
ClickOnDetroit.com
We could break these 2 weather records on Tuesday in Metro Detroit
4Warn Weather – Just a couple days into the New Year and we are taking a run at breaking two weather records on Tuesday. In 1950 we hit a high of 59 degrees, and in 1907 the daily rainfall rate was 1.11″ While we might not break either record, we will certainly be close!
Historic Michigan home on market looks like something out of ‘Game of Thrones’
DETROIT - Living at this historic Michigan home might make you feel like you’re on the set of a “Game of Thrones” episode. This is the MLive home of the week where we feature a dream property every Wednesday. Located at 19551 Burlington Drive in Detroit’s Palmer...
HometownLife.com
Developer plans 1 million square feet of new warehouses in Plymouth Township
A Kansas City-based developer is on track to break ground this spring on a huge warehouse project in Plymouth Township. At a December meeting of the Plymouth Township Board of Trustees, a representative from Jones Development said the company’s plan is to build three warehouses, totaling nearly 1 million square feet, at the southeast corner of Five Mile and Napier roads in the northwest corner of the township.
The Ann Arbor News
