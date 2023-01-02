ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry: I’d like to have King Charles, Prince William ‘back’ in my life

By Francesca Bacardi
 2 days ago

Prince Harry looks like he’s ready to reconcile with his family.

In a trailer for his forthcoming interview with ITV 1, the Duke of Sussex says he’d like his father, King Charles III, and his brother, Prince William, “back” — but his efforts seem fruitless.

“They’ve shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile,” Harry says. “I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back.”

The redheaded royal shares that he’s looking to have a “family” instead of an “institution,” though he feels the Firm feels differently about him and his wife, Meghan Markle.

“They feel as though it’s better to keep us, somehow, as the villains,” he says.

The interview will air Jan. 8.

Prince Harry expresses his desire to have his father and brother “back” in a new interview.
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Harry, 38, is beginning the press tour for the release of his highly anticipated memoir , “Spare,” which hits stores Jan. 10. He’ll also sit down with Anderson Cooper for an interview on “60 Minutes.”

The book, which follows the prince and Markle’s Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan,” will detail his life in and out of the royal family .

Royal biographer Tom Bower, who wrote “Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors,” told Page Six in exclusive interview in October that Harry’s efforts to downplay the family feud in his memoir in light of Queen Elizabeth II’s death would be fruitless.

“I think that everybody knows that the Sussexes can’t amend the book in any way,” he opined. “Can they make it nastier? Because otherwise, we wouldn’t get sales.”

The interview follows Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries.
POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Bower told us chatter in London indicated the memoir “will include in it a chapter on the [Queen’s] funeral .”

“And there’ll just be more material about how they were snubbed and all the rest of the invective against the royal family,” he added. “So I think to that extent, the delay will add to the poison.”

