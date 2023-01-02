Read full article on original website
14news.com
On alert for heavy rain and storms
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts tonight through Tuesday morning. We have had a few spotty showers today, but widespread rain will spread across our region from the southwest this evening and continue through the overnight hours and into Tuesday morning. The bulk of the rain will likely taper off to the east by about 10 AM Tuesday.
Several Water Rescues Underway in Kentucky Amid Flooding, Powerful Storms
An onslaught of winter storms has wreaked havoc on the U.S. in recent weeks. However, states spanning the Southeast just can’t seem to catch a break. On Monday, powerful storms and severe flooding began impacting several Southern states. By Tuesday, first responders were called out to conduct multiple water rescues in Kentucky as the storms’ conditions worsened.
WKYT 27
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Jason Lindsey's Workweek Forecast | Tracking Spring-Like Weather Early Next Week. Spring-like weather arrives, with strong to severe storms and mild temperatures, as we start the new week. Some could see record-breaking high temperatures on Tuesday. Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Spring-Like Storms Arrive Late on Monday. Updated: Dec. 31, 2022...
wevv.com
Western Kentucky schools close Tuesday due to flooding
With active weather rolling through Western Kentucky, officials report severe damage and flooding Tuesday morning. School officials with Muhlenberg County Public Schools say they will be closed Tuesday, January 3rd due to flooding and the possibility of more heavy rains. We're told this will be an NTI day for students.
wevv.com
Storm causes flooding in Muhlenberg County
The storm that brought heavy rain cause massive flooding all across the trip state with Muhlenberg County being one of the counties hit the hardest. The flooding caused major issues for drivers as many of the roads were closed forcing drivers to use alternate routes and even some drivers had to be rescued.
WLWT 5
A flood advisory in effect for several Northern Kentucky counties
GRANT COUNTY, Ky. — The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a flood advisory for several counties in Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky until 12:45 p.m. This includes areas of Grant, Owen and Pendleton counties. Use caution when traveling near creeks and streams in these areas. Click the...
WBKO
Greenville in Muhlenberg Co. among the hardest hit cities by flooding
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WBKO) - As heavy rain from an overnight storm caused flooding in several areas of Muhlenberg County, Greenville was one of the hardest hit cities. The storm came through on Monday, Jan. 2, and into the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 3. The Greenville Fire Department...
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Shares Catchy Song About the Dangers of Driving Through Flooded Roadways
Music has been used to help people learn things for hundreds of years. Write some creative lyrics based on the information you want people to retain and slap a catchy melody underneath it, and chances are it's going to stick with them longer than if you just told them what you want them to know. For example, have you ever tried saying the alphabet? Not singing it, saying it. You're trying it now, aren't you? It sounds weird, right? Exactly. My point is, we're more inclined to retain information if it's put to music, which I assume is the reason the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet chose to put together a song to remind residents about the dangers of driving through flooded roadways.
A frigid December streak is no predictor of January weather
Kentuckians got a real taste of wintertime temperatures right before the calendar flipped to 2023. A frigid taste. What’s to come over the next couple of months across the Commonwealth is difficult to predict.
WHAS 11
Breckinridge County schools closed today
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. — The Breckinridge County School District announced their schools will be closed on Jan. 3. According to a Facebook post from the district, these sudden closures are due to "unsafe traveling conditions". Early this morning, the district announced their schools would be on a two-hour delay...
TODAY.com
Tornadoes carve paths of destruction in Louisiana and Kentucky
Suspected tornadoes touched down in Louisiana and Kentucky carving a path of destruction. Around 22 million people are at risk for severe weather after the storm system after bringing a devastating deluge to California. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY, and Dylan Dreyer tracks the forecast.Jan. 3, 2023.
UPDATE: Muhlenberg County schools closed today
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky (WEHT) – Muhlenberg County schools will be closed and Morning Head Start has been cancelled today. According to a post made on the Muhlenberg County School District’s Twitter page, the cancellation is due to the flash flooding in the area and the potential for more heavy rain later in the morning. Muhlenberg […]
14news.com
Henderson crews rescue man trapped in truck stuck in high water
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms crews responded to a truck stuck in high water in Henderson. They say that call came in around 6:19 a.m. for a truck stuck in the 9000 block of John Tapp Road. Dispatch says one person was trapped inside the vehicle. Other areas in...
Henderson announces Transfer Station changes
The city of Henderson announced a change regarding the use of Henderson Transfer Station.
wdrb.com
UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
Madisonville Burger King struck by lightning catches fire
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Weather was blamed for a fire that heavily damaged a fast food restaurant. According to Madisonville fire chief John Dunning, employees at the Burger King on Chelsa Drive reported the building was hit by lighting around midnight. A short time later, the building started to fill with smoke. More than thirty […]
14news.com
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Henderson say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Wednesday. It happened about 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Madison Street. The scene was clear by the time our crew arrived.
ISP: Alert Semi driver avoids head-on collision with wrong way driver
The Indiana State Police Jasper Post put out a release regarding a head-on crash that happened early Wednesday morning.
White County deputies warn NOT to drive Monday night
WHITE CO., Ill. (WEHT) — The White County Sheriff’s Department has put out a PSA for anyone driving Monday night or the next day. Deputies gave the warning out on social media, mentioning that weather conditions in the area could make driving dangerous. “Dense fog, heavy rains and localized flooding will make driving hazardous this […]
14news.com
Fire sparked by lightning strike destroys Madisonville Burger King
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Burger King on Chelsa Drive is considered a total loss after a fire. A report from Madisonville Fire Department shows the fire was started by a lighting strike shortly after midnight Tuesday morning. It shows 21 firefighters from several departments were called out to...
KISS 106
Evansville IN
