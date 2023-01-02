ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

14news.com

On alert for heavy rain and storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are on alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms capable of producing damaging wind gusts tonight through Tuesday morning. We have had a few spotty showers today, but widespread rain will spread across our region from the southwest this evening and continue through the overnight hours and into Tuesday morning. The bulk of the rain will likely taper off to the east by about 10 AM Tuesday.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast

Jason Lindsey's Workweek Forecast | Tracking Spring-Like Weather Early Next Week. Spring-like weather arrives, with strong to severe storms and mild temperatures, as we start the new week. Some could see record-breaking high temperatures on Tuesday. Jason Lindsey's Forecast | Spring-Like Storms Arrive Late on Monday. Updated: Dec. 31, 2022...
KENTUCKY STATE
wevv.com

Western Kentucky schools close Tuesday due to flooding

With active weather rolling through Western Kentucky, officials report severe damage and flooding Tuesday morning. School officials with Muhlenberg County Public Schools say they will be closed Tuesday, January 3rd due to flooding and the possibility of more heavy rains. We're told this will be an NTI day for students.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Storm causes flooding in Muhlenberg County

The storm that brought heavy rain cause massive flooding all across the trip state with Muhlenberg County being one of the counties hit the hardest. The flooding caused major issues for drivers as many of the roads were closed forcing drivers to use alternate routes and even some drivers had to be rescued.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

A flood advisory in effect for several Northern Kentucky counties

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. — The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a flood advisory for several counties in Southwest Ohio and Northern Kentucky until 12:45 p.m. This includes areas of Grant, Owen and Pendleton counties. Use caution when traveling near creeks and streams in these areas. Click the...
PENDLETON COUNTY, KY
KISS 106

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Shares Catchy Song About the Dangers of Driving Through Flooded Roadways

Music has been used to help people learn things for hundreds of years. Write some creative lyrics based on the information you want people to retain and slap a catchy melody underneath it, and chances are it's going to stick with them longer than if you just told them what you want them to know. For example, have you ever tried saying the alphabet? Not singing it, saying it. You're trying it now, aren't you? It sounds weird, right? Exactly. My point is, we're more inclined to retain information if it's put to music, which I assume is the reason the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet chose to put together a song to remind residents about the dangers of driving through flooded roadways.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS 11

Breckinridge County schools closed today

BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, Ky. — The Breckinridge County School District announced their schools will be closed on Jan. 3. According to a Facebook post from the district, these sudden closures are due to "unsafe traveling conditions". Early this morning, the district announced their schools would be on a two-hour delay...
TODAY.com

Tornadoes carve paths of destruction in Louisiana and Kentucky

Suspected tornadoes touched down in Louisiana and Kentucky carving a path of destruction. Around 22 million people are at risk for severe weather after the storm system after bringing a devastating deluge to California. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer reports for TODAY, and Dylan Dreyer tracks the forecast.Jan. 3, 2023.
LOUISIANA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

UPDATE: Muhlenberg County schools closed today

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky (WEHT) – Muhlenberg County schools will be closed and Morning Head Start has been cancelled today. According to a post made on the Muhlenberg County School District’s Twitter page, the cancellation is due to the flash flooding in the area and the potential for more heavy rain later in the morning. Muhlenberg […]
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Henderson crews rescue man trapped in truck stuck in high water

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatch confirms crews responded to a truck stuck in high water in Henderson. They say that call came in around 6:19 a.m. for a truck stuck in the 9000 block of John Tapp Road. Dispatch says one person was trapped inside the vehicle. Other areas in...
HENDERSON, KY
wdrb.com

UPDATE | Elderly couple from southern Indiana found after all-night search of 3 counties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After an all-night search in three counties, an elderly couple from southern Indiana has been found. The Harrison County Sheriff's office posted on social media on Tuesday that Jim and Lena Ferree were found just before 9 a.m. The post did not detail where they were found. It did say the couple was found by, "Chief Brad Rothrock along with a family member and volunteer fireman Jake Gleitz. Great job to everyone who spent the night working diligently."
HARRISON COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Madisonville Burger King struck by lightning catches fire

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Weather was blamed for a fire that heavily damaged a fast food restaurant. According to Madisonville fire chief John Dunning, employees at the Burger King on Chelsa Drive reported the building was hit by lighting around midnight. A short time later, the building started to fill with smoke. More than thirty […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
14news.com

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers in Henderson say a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Wednesday. It happened about 5:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Madison Street. The scene was clear by the time our crew arrived.
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

White County deputies warn NOT to drive Monday night

WHITE CO., Ill. (WEHT) — The White County Sheriff’s Department has put out a PSA for anyone driving Monday night or the next day. Deputies gave the warning out on social media, mentioning that weather conditions in the area could make driving dangerous. “Dense fog, heavy rains and localized flooding will make driving hazardous this […]
WHITE COUNTY, IL
14news.com

Fire sparked by lightning strike destroys Madisonville Burger King

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The Madisonville Burger King on Chelsa Drive is considered a total loss after a fire. A report from Madisonville Fire Department shows the fire was started by a lighting strike shortly after midnight Tuesday morning. It shows 21 firefighters from several departments were called out to...
MADISONVILLE, KY
