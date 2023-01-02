Read full article on original website
'I wanted Messi' - Cristiano Ronaldo rinsed by Al-Nassr manager
Cristiano Ronaldo was rinsed Al-Nassr manager Rudi Garcia following his move as a free agent from Manchester United.
Tottenham salaries & contract expiries
Information regarding the salaries and contracts of every Tottenham first team player.
Mikel Arteta frustrated by 'scandalous' penalty calls in Newcastle draw
Mikel Arteta hits out at the refereeing in Arsenal's 0-0 draw with Newcastle.
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham live: How to watch, stream link, team news
Tottenham Hotspur hopes to avoid slipping further off the Premier League’s top four pace when it visits Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Wednesday (Watch live at 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). Spurs are 1W-1D-2L in their last four PL matches and are now five...
Charlotte FC closing on signing of Ashley Westwood from Burnley
Charlotte FC have bolstered their midfield with the signing of English player Ashley Westwood from Burnley, 90min sources have confirmed. The 32-year-old is a veteran of almost 500 matches in the English game, starting his career with Crewe Alexandra before turning out for Aston Villa and Burnley. 286 of those appearances came in the Premier League, with Westwood scoring 12 goals and providing 32 assists.
Cristiano Ronaldo reveals why he turned down 'many opportunities' in order to join Al Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo has doubled down on his claim that he spurned various offers in order to complete a move to Saudi side Al Nassr, asserting that his European club career was complete.
Man City predicted lineup vs Chelsea - Premier League
Predicting Manchester City's starting XI for their trip to Chelsea on Thursday night.
Forest beats Southampton 1-0, out of Premier League bottom 3
SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest climbed out of the Premier League’s relegation zone and left Southampton adrift in last place with a 1-0 win over its lowly rival on Wednesday. Taiwo Awoniyi scored in the 27th minute at St. Mary’s, tapping the ball into an empty net...
Brentford 3-1 Liverpool: Player ratings as Bees swarm lacklustre Reds
Brentford maintained their impressive big game record this season with a 3-1 win at home to Liverpool.
Arsenal make improved bid for Mykhaylo Mudryk
Arsenal have made another offer to Shakhtar Donetsk for Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk, sources have told 90min.
Premier League wrap: Brighton heap pressure on Frank Lampard as Man Utd continue winning run
Brighton piled the pressure on under-fire Everton boss Frank Lampard after walking away from a shell-shocked Goodison Park with a comprehensive 4-1 victory.Kaoru Mitoma opened the scoring via James Tarkowski’s legs inside a quarter of an hour but a seven-minute spell after half-time proved the nadir for Everton as the Seagulls scored three times.Evan Ferguson’s neat finish doubled Brighton’s lead after 51 minutes and Everton’s defence were at sixes and sevens as Solly March and then Pascal Gross helped the visitors move out of sight.By this point Everton’s fans were streaming towards the exits and not even Demarai Gray’s added-time...
Chelsea close to reaching €130m agreement with Benfica for Enzo Fernandez
Chelsea close in on the signing of Benfica's Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernandez.
Premier League team of the week: Gameweek 18
90min's picks for Premier League team of the week for the latest set of fixtures - including players from Arsenal, Man Utd & Nottingham Forest.
David de Gea reveals why Erik ten Hag was angry despite Bournemouth win
Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has empathised with manager Erik ten Hag for being angry at their performance during Tuesday's 3-0 win against Bournemouth.
Man Utd in talks to sign Crystal Palace goalkeeper
Manchester United are in talks over a potential deal to sign Jack Butland from Crystal Palace, sources have told 90min.
Arsenal vs Newcastle - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Arsenal vs Newcastle in the Premier League, with TV details, team news, predicted lineups and score prediction.
Barcelona manager Xavi really likes Liverpool star as surprise transfer rumour emerges
Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is being surprisingly linked as a potential transfer target for Barcelona manager Xavi. The Brazil international has had a great career at Anfield, winning the Premier League and Champions League among other major honours, but he’s no longer a guaranteed starter for Jurgen Klopp’s side after a flurry of recent attacking signings such as Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.
Brentford set to sign Freiburg forward Kevin Schade
Brentford are set to finalise a deal to sign Freiburg forward Kevin Schade.
Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal 'cannot waste' January transfer window
Mikel Arteta insists Arsenal 'cannot waste' January transfer window.
Exclusive: Newcastle eye transfer of Premier League star but Chelsea focusing on another target
Newcastle United are among the clubs eyeing a potential transfer deal for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo, but Chelsea’s focus is currently on Benfica starlet Enzo Fernandez. Caicedo has shone as one of the most impressive young players in the Premier League in recent times, and surely has it in...
