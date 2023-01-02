ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham live: How to watch, stream link, team news

Tottenham Hotspur hopes to avoid slipping further off the Premier League’s top four pace when it visits Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Wednesday (Watch live at 3pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com). Spurs are 1W-1D-2L in their last four PL matches and are now five...
90min

Charlotte FC closing on signing of Ashley Westwood from Burnley

Charlotte FC have bolstered their midfield with the signing of English player Ashley Westwood from Burnley, 90min sources have confirmed. The 32-year-old is a veteran of almost 500 matches in the English game, starting his career with Crewe Alexandra before turning out for Aston Villa and Burnley. 286 of those appearances came in the Premier League, with Westwood scoring 12 goals and providing 32 assists.
The Independent

Premier League wrap: Brighton heap pressure on Frank Lampard as Man Utd continue winning run

Brighton piled the pressure on under-fire Everton boss Frank Lampard after walking away from a shell-shocked Goodison Park with a comprehensive 4-1 victory.Kaoru Mitoma opened the scoring via James Tarkowski’s legs inside a quarter of an hour but a seven-minute spell after half-time proved the nadir for Everton as the Seagulls scored three times.Evan Ferguson’s neat finish doubled Brighton’s lead after 51 minutes and Everton’s defence were at sixes and sevens as Solly March and then Pascal Gross helped the visitors move out of sight.By this point Everton’s fans were streaming towards the exits and not even Demarai Gray’s added-time...
Yardbarker

Barcelona manager Xavi really likes Liverpool star as surprise transfer rumour emerges

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is being surprisingly linked as a potential transfer target for Barcelona manager Xavi. The Brazil international has had a great career at Anfield, winning the Premier League and Champions League among other major honours, but he’s no longer a guaranteed starter for Jurgen Klopp’s side after a flurry of recent attacking signings such as Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo.
90min

90min

2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy