Brighton piled the pressure on under-fire Everton boss Frank Lampard after walking away from a shell-shocked Goodison Park with a comprehensive 4-1 victory.Kaoru Mitoma opened the scoring via James Tarkowski’s legs inside a quarter of an hour but a seven-minute spell after half-time proved the nadir for Everton as the Seagulls scored three times.Evan Ferguson’s neat finish doubled Brighton’s lead after 51 minutes and Everton’s defence were at sixes and sevens as Solly March and then Pascal Gross helped the visitors move out of sight.By this point Everton’s fans were streaming towards the exits and not even Demarai Gray’s added-time...

1 DAY AGO