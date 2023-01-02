ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State



Army Times

More tests in store for farther-shooting howitzers

The Army is conducting a major operational test on its Extended Range Cannon Artillery to better understand how the longer gun tube can handle a heavy amount of firing. Observations from early testing showed that the gun tube exhibits excessive wear and tear after a relatively low number of rounds are fired. The service is looking at adjustments in materials used, the design of the gun tube, adjustments to propellants and the design of artillery rounds fired.
ARIZONA STATE
Army Times

Longer ranges like for Army’s looming precision missile

The Army is deciding how much farther to extend the range requirement for its Precision Strike Missile as the service plans to field the system in 2023. The current range requirement on the missile is 310 miles, but in Oct. 2021, the Army conducted a test of PrSM that is believed to have exceeded the present requirement, originally reported by Army Times sister publication Defense News.
WASHINGTON STATE
Business Insider

US Army general retires without 'reprimand or admonishment' after spat over Tucker Carlson segment about women in the military

US Army Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe was allowed to retire without reprimand on Sunday. Donahoe's retirement, planned for July, had been put on hold over an investigation into his behavior on Twitter. Donahoe publicly criticized a Tucker Carlson segment, prompting conservative backlash. The Army took no action against Maj. Gen....
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

DC National Guard deployment wasn’t purposefully delayed on Jan. 6, final report finds

No Pentagon officials deliberately held off on sending the National Guard to the U.S. Capitol during the attacks of Jan. 6, 2021, the House committee investigating the insurrection said in its final report. Rather, it said conflicting messages caused a delay. The committee lays blame on then-President Trump for the holdup as rioters attacked the building’s police officers,…
WASHINGTON, DC
Army Times

40% of vets report worries about military toxic exposure injuries

Just two months after Veterans Affairs officials launched new medical screenings focused on military toxic exposure issues, about 400,000 veterans have already reported potential health concerns related to those issues, department leaders said Wednesday. VA physicians have screened more than 1 million patients since the start of November, a total...
Army Times

Breaking down the number of veterans in the 118th Congress

When lawmakers formally convene the 118th Congress today, they’ll do so with 97 veterans representing 36 states, the most members with military experience since 2015. The new session begins with five more veterans than the last Congress, a small increase (up from 17% of members in 2021 to 18% this year) but a significant one. It’s the first time since 1965 the number of veterans has gone up by five or more individuals, and only the fourth time in the last 50 years there has been any increase at all in the total veterans elected.
TEXAS STATE
Army Times

House Speaker impasse hurting national security, vet lawmakers warn

A group of Republican lawmakers who previously served in the military on Wednesday decried the recent chaotic start to the new session of Congress as potentially damaging to national security and veterans’ welfare, and urged their conservative colleagues to find a political solution immediately. “Right now, Rep. Don Bacon...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Army Times

Man pleads guilty in fentanyl-laced drug sale to West Point cadets

A 21-year-old man charged with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to five U.S. Military Academy at West Point cadets and two others pleaded guilty on Dec. 29 at a federal court in Miami, Florida. He now faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years. Police arrested Axel Giovany “Gee” Casseus, arrested on...
MIAMI, FL
Army Times

Tennessee Guard air crew saves stranded hikers on New Years Eve

The early morning hours of New Year’s Eve proved a little more eventful than the average holiday duty day for a handful of Tennessee Army National Guard soldiers. That’s because shortly before 5:15 a.m. two hikers were stranded in the dark, surrounded by drop offs and cliffs on both sides of them in the Sampson Wilderness Area near Johnson City, Tenn., according to a Tennessee Military Department release.
JOHNSON CITY, TN

