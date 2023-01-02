Read full article on original website
More tests in store for farther-shooting howitzers
The Army is conducting a major operational test on its Extended Range Cannon Artillery to better understand how the longer gun tube can handle a heavy amount of firing. Observations from early testing showed that the gun tube exhibits excessive wear and tear after a relatively low number of rounds are fired. The service is looking at adjustments in materials used, the design of the gun tube, adjustments to propellants and the design of artillery rounds fired.
Longer ranges like for Army’s looming precision missile
The Army is deciding how much farther to extend the range requirement for its Precision Strike Missile as the service plans to field the system in 2023. The current range requirement on the missile is 310 miles, but in Oct. 2021, the Army conducted a test of PrSM that is believed to have exceeded the present requirement, originally reported by Army Times sister publication Defense News.
Over 700 Migrants Were Restless and Decided to Cross the Texas Border
As migrants wait for Article 42 to end this month, some couldn’t wait any longer and decided to enter Texas early Thursday morning at Eagle Pass. Eagle Pass is about 140 miles southeast of San Antonio.
US-trained Afghan commando 'expected a hero's welcome,' now imprisoned facing deportation at Texas border
Abdul Wasi Safi's brother pleads for help from the Biden administration after he was arrested for crossing the southern border seeking asylum in the United States.
Arizona sheriffs fire back after Biden scoffs at border visit: 'Slap in the face to every American'
Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb joined "Fox & Friends" to react to Biden's statement that there are "more important things to do" than visit the southern border.
Armed Texas National Guard makes show of force on border to turn back migrants
EL PASO — Texas National Guard members stationed themselves and military vehicles on the concrete banks of the Rio Grande on Tuesday and erected concertina wire barriers in an attempt to turn back migrants from the U.S. Groups of men, women and children, many lightly clothed despite a forcecast...
US Army general retires without 'reprimand or admonishment' after spat over Tucker Carlson segment about women in the military
US Army Maj. Gen. Patrick Donahoe was allowed to retire without reprimand on Sunday. Donahoe's retirement, planned for July, had been put on hold over an investigation into his behavior on Twitter. Donahoe publicly criticized a Tucker Carlson segment, prompting conservative backlash. The Army took no action against Maj. Gen....
Gen. Mark Milley said there were talks about court-martialing former military officers who wrote 'very critical' op-eds of Trump
Several retired military officers criticized Trump during his presidency, which Milley said sparked talks about retaliation that he advised against.
Arizona to remove shipping container wall from Mexico border
Arizona will take down a makeshift wall made of shipping containers at the Mexico border, settling a lawsuit and political tussle with the U.S. government over trespassing on federal lands.
U.S. asks Mexico to ‘divert’ migrants away from El Paso to South Texas, congressman says
A South Texas congressman says the surge of migrants currently crossing in El Paso soon will be diverted to the Rio Grande Valley on the South Texas border, Border Report has learned.
DC National Guard deployment wasn’t purposefully delayed on Jan. 6, final report finds
No Pentagon officials deliberately held off on sending the National Guard to the U.S. Capitol during the attacks of Jan. 6, 2021, the House committee investigating the insurrection said in its final report. Rather, it said conflicting messages caused a delay. The committee lays blame on then-President Trump for the holdup as rioters attacked the building’s police officers,…
Governor Abbott Announced He Will Build the Texas Wall
Under the past administration, President Donald Trump wanted to build a wall to divide the open border between the United States and Mexico. Texas has the majority of the land with its southern neighbor.
President Biden asked to intervene by veterans in asylum case of Afghan soldier detained after border crossing
President Biden is being asked to intervene in an asylum case who previously fought against the Taliban alongside U.S. forces in Afghanistan.
40% of vets report worries about military toxic exposure injuries
Just two months after Veterans Affairs officials launched new medical screenings focused on military toxic exposure issues, about 400,000 veterans have already reported potential health concerns related to those issues, department leaders said Wednesday. VA physicians have screened more than 1 million patients since the start of November, a total...
Breaking down the number of veterans in the 118th Congress
When lawmakers formally convene the 118th Congress today, they’ll do so with 97 veterans representing 36 states, the most members with military experience since 2015. The new session begins with five more veterans than the last Congress, a small increase (up from 17% of members in 2021 to 18% this year) but a significant one. It’s the first time since 1965 the number of veterans has gone up by five or more individuals, and only the fourth time in the last 50 years there has been any increase at all in the total veterans elected.
House Speaker impasse hurting national security, vet lawmakers warn
A group of Republican lawmakers who previously served in the military on Wednesday decried the recent chaotic start to the new session of Congress as potentially damaging to national security and veterans’ welfare, and urged their conservative colleagues to find a political solution immediately. “Right now, Rep. Don Bacon...
Migrants denied access to U.S. as border restrictions remain
While the Texas National Guard continues their show of force on the U.S.-Mexico border, it's the latest escalation on the immigration debate that rages in Washington and the southern border. Omar Villafranca has more.
El Paso residents roast Biden admin, city as vacant schools open to shelter migrants: 'Neglecting US citizens'
Texas moms blast decision to place migrants in vacant El Paso schools as illegal immigrants overwhelm the community, telling "Fox & Friends" it's a "chaotic situation."
Man pleads guilty in fentanyl-laced drug sale to West Point cadets
A 21-year-old man charged with selling fentanyl-laced cocaine to five U.S. Military Academy at West Point cadets and two others pleaded guilty on Dec. 29 at a federal court in Miami, Florida. He now faces a maximum prison sentence of 20 years. Police arrested Axel Giovany “Gee” Casseus, arrested on...
Tennessee Guard air crew saves stranded hikers on New Years Eve
The early morning hours of New Year’s Eve proved a little more eventful than the average holiday duty day for a handful of Tennessee Army National Guard soldiers. That’s because shortly before 5:15 a.m. two hikers were stranded in the dark, surrounded by drop offs and cliffs on both sides of them in the Sampson Wilderness Area near Johnson City, Tenn., according to a Tennessee Military Department release.
