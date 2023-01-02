Read full article on original website
Tornado Watch Canceled
A majority of North Alabama and parts of Tennessee under a Tornado Watch until 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
clarksvillenow.com
WEATHER ALERT: Tornado Watch issued for Montgomery, surrounding counties
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery and surrounding counties are under a Tornado Watch until 11 a.m. The National Weather Service has issued the alert for Montgomery, Cheatham, Dickson, Houston, Stewart and Robertson counties, in addition to others in Middle Tennessee. A Tornado Watch means that conditions are right...
La Niña could bring more tornado outbreaks, snow, and flooding to Middle Tennessee
Wondering what's going on with the wild swings in weather around Tennessee—look no further than La Niña.
1-4 Severe Weather Continues, Be Ready
The United States of America with thePhoto bythe National Weather Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and - or AccuWeather. It looks as though the severe weather is not wanting to stop.
WEATHER ALERT Tornado Watch[ and Flood Advisory 1-3,2023
Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-041000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through tonight across all of Middle Tennessee. Main threats will be strong to damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Localized flooding may develop where heaviest downpours occur.
KTTS
Severe Thunderstorms Possible Today, Tonight
(KTTS News) — Severe thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service says the best chance for storms is south of Highway 60, with the best chance for heavy rain and flooding south of I-44. A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible later this afternoon...
Several Water Rescues Underway in Kentucky Amid Flooding, Powerful Storms
An onslaught of winter storms has wreaked havoc on the U.S. in recent weeks. However, states spanning the Southeast just can’t seem to catch a break. On Monday, powerful storms and severe flooding began impacting several Southern states. By Tuesday, first responders were called out to conduct multiple water rescues in Kentucky as the storms’ conditions worsened.
WAND TV
Tornado warnings cleared across central Illinois, severe weather continues
(WAND) — Multiple Tornado Warnings were issued across central Illinois on Monday afternoon. The Warnings have expired but severe weather will continue through the evening. Current Watches, Warnings or Advisories for Illinois here. Watch tornado coverage from this afternoon here.
Missouri Flooding: Heavy Rains Turn Roads Into Rivers in Pics Posted by Fire Department
Missouri is now experiencing extensive flooding as heavy rain turns roads into rivers from Monday night to early Tuesday morning. In its latest Facebook post, the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department in Campbell, Missouri shared images of the damage caused by the flooding. “Lots of flooding around,” the post reads. “Be safe. We have guys out doing what they can, but not a lot we can do until the water goes down.”
wkdzradio.com
Heavy Rain And Strong Thunderstorms Possible Monday Night
The National Weather Service says Western Kentucky could experience heavy rainfall and some strong thunderstorms Monday night and early Tuesday morning. According to the Paducah office of National Weather Service another round of thunderstorms with locally heavy rain is expected to develop Monday through Tuesday. Heavy rain and possibly some flooding is possible.
Houses damaged after tornado touches down in Illinois
MAROA, Ill. (WCIA)– The storm may be over, but several homes were damaged, and the aftermath will take days to clean up. “It was crazy,” said Beau Laswell. “It was crazy something that I definitely wouldn’t want to live through it again. Laswell and his family were in their home went things went from […]
KFVS12
Flooded roads reported in the Heartland
(KFVS) - Water covered roads are being reported at several locations throughout the Heartland. Heavy rainfall has caused flash flooding. Drivers are urged not to drive through flooded roadways. If a road has water covering it, drivers should turn around and find another route. It doesn’t take much water to carry away a vehicle.
Dramatic images show power of severe storms in South after tornadoes reported
The South was slammed after a dangerous and multiday severe weather outbreak began its trek Monday across Louisiana and Arkansas, and there's more nasty weather on tap for the region Tuesday.
wevv.com
Multiple western Kentucky roads impacted by flooding Tuesday morning
KY 762 - 0 - 1 KY 2127 - high water at 6.75 - 5.76. KY181 road closed signs (12.4-12.7) & (15.2-16.5) KYTC says that drivers are strongly encouraged to turn around should they encounter water over the road, and reminds motorists that the power of water shouldn't be underestimated.
westkentuckystar.com
Most flooded roads reopened since yesterday
Western Kentucky roads are much improved a day after 2 to 5 inches of rain caused flash flooding. US 62 in Carlisle County is back open between Bardwell and KY 121. KY 783/Crossland Rd has Water Over Road signs at the Wiswell community near Jackson Creek and Middle Fork Clarks River.
Snow Twisters? Watch Video of Rare January Illinois Tornadoes
It was an unexpectedly stormy day in Illinois today. There were a half dozen reports of tornadoes that touched down in the Land of Lincoln including a couple videos showing the twisters as they were touching down. My wife (aka the meteorologist/aka "the smart one") directed me to the Illinois...
WKYT 27
Team coverage of flashing flooding in central Kentucky
(WKYT) - We have team coverage of the impact of the flash flooding across central Kentucky. Harrison and Scott County school districts canceled class because of the flooding. School leaders made the call early Tuesday morning. First responders have also been performing water rescues in the region. Scott County. Scott...
WBKO
Greenville in Muhlenberg Co. among the hardest hit cities by flooding
MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WBKO) - As heavy rain from an overnight storm caused flooding in several areas of Muhlenberg County, Greenville was one of the hardest hit cities. The storm came through on Monday, Jan. 2, and into the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 3. The Greenville Fire Department...
Strong to Severe storms Monday night through Tuesday
All severe weather threats are at play for this event, including a few tornadoes. The overall threat is heavy rain, potentially up to two inches.
WBKO
WRECC working to repair service following overnight storms
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hundreds are experiencing power outages in the WBKO viewing area. According to the WRECC website, as of 11:30 p.m., 5 people are experiencing power outages within South Central Kentucky. Crews are working to repair the issues. Go to wrecc for up to date outages in...
