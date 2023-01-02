ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Middle Tennessee Source

WEATHER ALERT Tornado Watch[ and Flood Advisory 1-3,2023

Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-041000- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 215 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible through tonight across all of Middle Tennessee. Main threats will be strong to damaging winds, tornadoes, and large hail. Localized flooding may develop where heaviest downpours occur.
TENNESSEE STATE
KTTS

Severe Thunderstorms Possible Today, Tonight

(KTTS News) — Severe thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service says the best chance for storms is south of Highway 60, with the best chance for heavy rain and flooding south of I-44. A few strong to severe thunderstorms are possible later this afternoon...
KANSAS STATE
Outsider.com

Missouri Flooding: Heavy Rains Turn Roads Into Rivers in Pics Posted by Fire Department

Missouri is now experiencing extensive flooding as heavy rain turns roads into rivers from Monday night to early Tuesday morning. In its latest Facebook post, the Campbell Volunteer Fire Department in Campbell, Missouri shared images of the damage caused by the flooding. “Lots of flooding around,” the post reads. “Be safe. We have guys out doing what they can, but not a lot we can do until the water goes down.”
MISSOURI STATE
wkdzradio.com

Heavy Rain And Strong Thunderstorms Possible Monday Night

The National Weather Service says Western Kentucky could experience heavy rainfall and some strong thunderstorms Monday night and early Tuesday morning. According to the Paducah office of National Weather Service another round of thunderstorms with locally heavy rain is expected to develop Monday through Tuesday. Heavy rain and possibly some flooding is possible.
KENTUCKY STATE
KFVS12

Flooded roads reported in the Heartland

(KFVS) - Water covered roads are being reported at several locations throughout the Heartland. Heavy rainfall has caused flash flooding. Drivers are urged not to drive through flooded roadways. If a road has water covering it, drivers should turn around and find another route. It doesn’t take much water to carry away a vehicle.
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO
westkentuckystar.com

Most flooded roads reopened since yesterday

Western Kentucky roads are much improved a day after 2 to 5 inches of rain caused flash flooding. US 62 in Carlisle County is back open between Bardwell and KY 121. KY 783/Crossland Rd has Water Over Road signs at the Wiswell community near Jackson Creek and Middle Fork Clarks River.
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Team coverage of flashing flooding in central Kentucky

(WKYT) - We have team coverage of the impact of the flash flooding across central Kentucky. Harrison and Scott County school districts canceled class because of the flooding. School leaders made the call early Tuesday morning. First responders have also been performing water rescues in the region. Scott County. Scott...
HARRISON COUNTY, KY
WBKO

WRECC working to repair service following overnight storms

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Hundreds are experiencing power outages in the WBKO viewing area. According to the WRECC website, as of 11:30 p.m., 5 people are experiencing power outages within South Central Kentucky. Crews are working to repair the issues. Go to wrecc for up to date outages in...
KENTUCKY STATE
