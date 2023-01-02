Read full article on original website
Related
A Steak Star is Born: Italian breed showcased on Nebraska plates
Nearly everything that comes out of the kitchen at Casa Bovina, the restaurant owned and operated by Certified Piedmontese, is raised in Nebraska.
nwestiowa.com
Early snowstorms put area on record pace
REGIONAL—Students got a little extra winter vacation this week as another snowstorm rolled in, with this one topping records as it dropped more than a foot of snow in parts of N’West Iowa. The flakes started falling Monday afternoon and continued into Thursday morning. The storm system totaled...
Active Storm Track to Continue Targeting Iowa with Storm Systems Through Late Month
The Iowa Storm Center long range models continue to show an active moisture stream through late month with multiple storm systems expected during this time, so read on for details...
gothenburgleader.com
Deadly Winters in Nebraska History
Nebraska is known for its unpredictable weather. You can leave your house in a t-shirt and jeans in the morning and need a winter coat by the evening. The state’s slogan, “It’s not for everyone” says it all. You must be tough to withstand some of Nebraska’s weather. Especially when Jack Frost decides to take up residence in the state and unleash super storms.
klkntv.com
Gov. Jim Pillen announces first woman Department of Transportation head
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Vicki Kramer will be the first woman to lead the Nebraska Department of Transportaion. Kramer comes with a multitude of experience that includes working at the Nebraska DOT as a communications director, public policy director and strategic adviser to the DOT director. In a press...
Snowfall totals: As much as 7 inches in some areas
The KSN Storm Track 3 Team is tracking snowfall totals around the KSN viewing area.
klkntv.com
Nebraska DC Tony White talks Husker history, recruits and the 3-3-5 scheme
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Defensive coordinator Tony White wants to help Nebraska return to its former glory. White, who formerly coached at Syracuse, spoke on Friday for the first time since he was hired by head coach Matt Rhule in December. “I’m just thankful for the opportunity that coach...
klkntv.com
Warmer end to work week
With our last system finally clearing out, sunshine returned to the Capital City. High temperatures on Thursday rose to the upper 30s especially for Lincoln and cities east of Grand Island and south of the interstate. Although somewhat breezy conditions throughout the afternoon, winds will calm this evening so temperatures...
klkntv.com
Full moon Friday then cooling down into the weekend
Friday afternoon saw temperatures rise into the middle 40s as winds picked up ever so slightly out of the east. In some areas along the Nebraska-Kansas border, such as Hebron, temperatures got to just under or about 50° for the sixth of January. This evening, more cloud cover will...
doniphanherald.com
Nebraska lawmakers propose moment of silence in schools, year-round daylight saving time and more
Nebraska lawmakers introduced bills on everything from eliminating life sentences for juveniles to adopting year-round daylight saving time Friday. The second day of bill introduction ended with 54 bills and one constitutional amendment being offered. They included measures to protect consumers from automatic renewal subscriptions, increase Medicaid rates paid for hospital and nursing home care, and create new Czech Heritage license plates.
kfornow.com
Major Winter Storm Impacting Travel Across Nebraska
JANUARY 2, 2023 (LINCOLN, NEB.) — The Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation are urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions as a major winter storm impacts nearly all of Nebraska today and Tuesday. The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall of approximately one foot...
KETV.com
'Expect it to come down': End in sight for Omaha's high utility prices
OMAHA, Neb. — Bookbinder Kevin Brown keeps a meticulous paper trail, which shows how much his business’ utility bills have gone up this year, compared to last. His bookkeeping shows about a 40 percent increase for gas. "It went from $500 to $724," said Brown, who has yet...
Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen announces NDOT director
Governor Jim Pillen announced Vicki Kramer as the new Nebraska Department of Transportation director, in a press release.
klkntv.com
Lincoln authorities respond to crash near 40th and Normal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Authorities responded to a crash near 40th Street and Normal Boulevard around 7:30 a.m. Friday. It is unclear what caused the crash, but it did cause some delays during rush hour traffic. Channel 8 is working to find out more details at this time. This...
News Channel Nebraska
Dangerous ice, snow storm forecast to hit Central Nebraska
KEARNEY, NE — Forecasters say a significant winter storm could cause problems across Central Nebraska on Monday and Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of the region including Phelps, Dawson, Buffalo, Custer, Sherman, Howard, Hall, Merrick and Hamilton counties. The warning lasts from 6:00 A.M. Monday until noon on Tuesday. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Adams, Clay, Franklin and Webster counties for the same time frame.
1011now.com
What to expect from Nebraska Football’s new coordinators
A video tribute looking back at Jon Vanderford's 20 years of service at 10/11. SCENE VIDEO: Woman injured after being run over by her own truck. Lincoln Fire and Rescue said the truck was running to warm up, accidentally went into gear, ran over the woman and pinned her underneath the truck.
Nebraska Governor announces creation of broadband office
Governor Jim Pillen is opening a new office aimed at bolstering broadband internet in Nebraska, under the oversight of the Nebraska Department of Transportation.
This Nebraska County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker put together a list of counties where people live the longest in each state.
KELOLAND TV
Snow for the history records in South Dakota, Southwest MN
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week’s storm should be one for the historical records in several communities across South Dakota and southwestern Minnesota. Total snowfall reported snowfall as of noon today (Jan. 3) include 12 inches and 16 inches in Humboldt and even 20 inches in Armour. Armour had 26.5 inches as of 4 p.m., according to KELOLAND meteorologist Jay Trobec.
Comments / 1