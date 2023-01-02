Read full article on original website
Two county residents involved in Seymour multi-vehicle pileup
A Cabool man received injuries in a six-vehicle pileup Monday morning on westbound U.S. 60 at Seymour. Traffic was stopped for a traffic light and vehicles were struck by a 2021 Freightliner operated by a Cassville man. The patrol said the force caused it to strike a 2012 Ford F-150 operated by Margaret J. Thompson, 71, of Elk Creek, and a 2010 Ford F-150 driven by Jeffrey G. Watts, 42, of Cabool. Those vehicles were propelled into three other vehicles.
Plato called to aid in Wright County fire
The Plato Fire Department was called at about 8:10 a.m. Tuesday to assist firefighters in Wright County with a structure fire. It was in the 8800 block of Highway H, authorities said.
DEATH NOTICE: Wanda Floyd
Services for Wanda Jean Floyd, 89, of Houston, are 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 6, at First Free Baptist Church in Houston. Visitation is 10 a.m. until service time. Send an online condolence.
No injuries reported in early Monday crash south of Houston
No injuries were reported in an early Monday morning crash south of Houston on U.S. 63. Members of the Houston Rural Fire Department responded between Hogan Road and Highway RA. The vehicle was in the southbound lane.
It’s all about 2023
2023 should be an exciting year for the sheriff’s office, as funds are becoming available from the law enforcement sales tax that was passed in 2022. I look forward to being able to offer competitive wages to the deputies and jail staff, and add additional staff during the year.
PHOTO: City of Houston Fire Department personnel
Doug Davison is a writer, photographer and newsroom assistant for the Houston Herald. Contact him by phone at 417-967-2000 or by email at ddavison@houstonherald.com. More by Doug Davison.
CLELIA PEMBROOK PIERCE
Clelia Pembrook Pierce, 96, was born May 21, 1926. She went to be with the Lord on Jan. 3, 2023. She was daughter of Edgar and Maude Robertson Pembrook. She was united in marriage to Warren Gaylan Pierce on June 11, 1944, at Graff, Mo., by the Rev. Guy Hutsell. One son was born to this union.
Counterfeit $100 bills reported in area
Authorities in the area are warning of multiple reports of counterfeit $100 bills in circulation. The bills pass a marker test, but are obvious fakes. They do not have a security strip, and the back of the bill isn’t straight. Cabool police were first to report the issue.
County deputies issue citations; investigate fight at school district
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A 61-year-old man reported on Dec. 15 that delivered packages had been stolen from his Split Limb Road residence at Raymondville. The man told an investigating officer that three packages had been delivered to his...
Houston man faces felony charges after trio of traffic stops in Houston
A Houston man faces several felony charges after three traffic stops in October, two made by Houston Police Department officers and another by a Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy. Clarence L.W. Hall, 31, of 16,000 block Hog Creek Road in Houston, is charged with three counts of driving while...
PDF: Houston City Council agenda for Tuesday, Jan. 3
Members of the Houston City Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 3, at Houston City Hall. The meeting is on Tuesday due to the Monday holiday.
The library has lots to offer in 2023
With a new year comes a new chapter in all our lives. The library is the perfect place to start a new chapter with a new book!. Suggested reading displays in the Houston branch this month are: “New Year/New Project or Hobby,” books with blue covers to “Beat the Winter Blues,” and “Popular Reads in 2022.”
