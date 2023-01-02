ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nittanysportsnow.com

PSU G Myles Dread Reaches Career Milestone in 1st Half at Michigan

Myles Dread notched yet another peg in his legacy at Penn State after eclipsing the 1,000 point plateau in the first half against Michigan Monday night. Dread drained this shot to hit the milestone which comes in his home state of Michigan:. Myles Dread notched yet another peg in his...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
247Sports

Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham: Utes matched physical Penn State, despite 'disappointing' Rose Bowl loss

PASADENA, Calif. — As Penn State celebrated on the field at the Rose Bowl after defeating Utah on Monday night, two Nittany Lions staff members embraced each other before one belted out the following: "They are a tough team, we were a tougher team!" And while Utah coach Kyle Whittingham might not agree the Nittany Lions were the more physical group than the Utes, the scoreboard was all that mattered as Utah found itself on the wrong end of the Granddaddy of Them All for a second-straight January.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

NSN Staff Predictions for Penn State-Utah Rose Bowl

LOS ANGELES, C.A.— Here are our staff’s predictions for the 109th Rose Bowl Game between Penn State and Utah. Mike Asti: This game has the makings of being a classic Rose Bowl. It’s a great offense against a great defense. Utah, one of the most underrated programs in all of college football year in and year out, will not be easy for Penn State. While it will be a test for Penn State to hang with the Utes, Utah hasn’t faced a defense like what the Nittany Lions offer, either. It may all come down to if Penn State can force turnovers or not. When Utah did lose this season, it was mostly due to turning the ball over. They won’t in this game and Kyle Whittingham earns another trophy.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc27 News

Midstate represented on Penn State’s Rose Bowl roster

PASADENA, Calif. (WHTM) — When Penn State steps on the field inside the Rose Bowl Stadium, high school football in Central Pennsylvania will be well represented. Eight players on the 2023 Rose Bowl team are from the Midstate, including QB Beau Pribula (Central York), S Mehki Flowers (Steel-High/CD East), RB Nick Singleton (Gov. Mifflin), WR […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
elisportsnetwork.com

Penn State's Rose Bowl win: A sign of Big Ten supremacy ahead?

Over $2 million and counting has been donated to a GoFundMe for Damar Hamlin’s charity after Hamlin’s injury during the Bills-Bengals game on Monday night. ESN FeedsThis post was originally published on this site.
Larry Brown Sports

Cam Rising knocked out of Rose Bowl with leg injury

Cam Rising was knocked out of the Rose Bowl Game between his Utah Utes and the Penn State Nittany Lions on Monday after suffering a leg injury. Utah had a 3rd-and-7 at their 28 with just under nine minutes left in the third quarter. Rising was under pressure and scrambled to his left, getting a... The post Cam Rising knocked out of Rose Bowl with leg injury appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX Sports

Will Penn State's success improve the Big Ten next season? | Joel Klatt Show

FOX Sports’ lead college football analyst Joel Klatt discusses the back-and-forth, low-scoring affair that was the Rose Bowl. The Penn State Nittany Lions came out on top of the Utah Utes and Klatt praises Sean Clifford’s magical season, despite PSU not finishing the way they had wanted. Klatt says Clifford “gave his heart and soul to the program,” and says the best part of their program is their youth. Penn State is a very good, young team, and Klatt ends his discussion wondering how bright is their future, really?
STATE COLLEGE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy