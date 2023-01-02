ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, MO

houstonherald.com

WANDA JEAN “HANEY” FLOYD

Wanda Jean “Haney” Floyd was born Aug. 3, 1933 at Houston, Mo. to Roy and Anna “Kirkwood” Haney, and passed away Jan. 2, 2023. Wanda married Gene Floyd March 11, 1949. They had 59 ½ years together and to this union three children were born.
HOUSTON, MO
KTLO

Ozark County’s half-cent sales tax cannot be imposed

The Ozark County Commission released a statement Tuesday stating they have become aware of an issue with the additional half-cent law enforcement sales tax voters passed in November’s general election. In a written statement, commissioners state the Missouri State Department of Revenue notified officials the law enforcement sales tax...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Dablemont gives update on museum, church projects

Next Sunday, Jan. 8, we will have another service at the Brown Hill Baptist Church, which is about four miles east of Houston on the Brushy Creek Road. Join us from 11 to noon if you have no other church to attend. I would love to get that little country...
HOUSTON, MO
houstonherald.com

CLELIA PEMBROOK PIERCE

Clelia Pembrook Pierce, 96, was born May 21, 1926. She went to be with the Lord on Jan. 3, 2023. She was daughter of Edgar and Maude Robertson Pembrook. She was united in marriage to Warren Gaylan Pierce on June 11, 1944, at Graff, Mo., by the Rev. Guy Hutsell. One son was born to this union.
HOUSTON, MO
houstonherald.com

Counterfeit $100 bills reported in area

Authorities in the area are warning of multiple reports of counterfeit $100 bills in circulation. The bills pass a marker test, but are obvious fakes. They do not have a security strip, and the back of the bill isn’t straight. Cabool police were first to report the issue.
houstonherald.com

Houston man faces felony charges after trio of traffic stops in Houston

A Houston man faces several felony charges after three traffic stops in October, two made by Houston Police Department officers and another by a Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy. Clarence L.W. Hall, 31, of 16,000 block Hog Creek Road in Houston, is charged with three counts of driving while...
HOUSTON, MO
houstonherald.com

Two county residents involved in Seymour multi-vehicle pileup

A Cabool man received injuries in a six-vehicle pileup Monday morning on westbound U.S. 60 at Seymour. Traffic was stopped for a traffic light and vehicles were struck by a 2021 Freightliner operated by a Cassville man. The patrol said the force caused it to strike a 2012 Ford F-150 operated by Margaret J. Thompson, 71, of Elk Creek, and a 2010 Ford F-150 driven by Jeffrey G. Watts, 42, of Cabool. Those vehicles were propelled into three other vehicles.
SEYMOUR, MO
houstonherald.com

It’s all about 2023

2023 should be an exciting year for the sheriff’s office, as funds are becoming available from the law enforcement sales tax that was passed in 2022. I look forward to being able to offer competitive wages to the deputies and jail staff, and add additional staff during the year.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

County deputies issue citations; investigate fight at school district

The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A 61-year-old man reported on Dec. 15 that delivered packages had been stolen from his Split Limb Road residence at Raymondville. The man told an investigating officer that three packages had been delivered to his...
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Influenza cases at 228 in county

Influenza cases in Texas County stood at 228 for the season, according to a report issued Tuesday by the Texas County Health Department. The season-to-date total is influenza A (210), influenza B (17) and one untyped. Here is the breakdown by age: 0-1 (19), 2-4 (20), 5-14 (52), 15-24 (28),...
houstonherald.com

The library has lots to offer in 2023

With a new year comes a new chapter in all our lives. The library is the perfect place to start a new chapter with a new book!. Suggested reading displays in the Houston branch this month are: “New Year/New Project or Hobby,” books with blue covers to “Beat the Winter Blues,” and “Popular Reads in 2022.”
HOUSTON, MO
Laclede Record

New year baby born in Lebanon

Sammuel Coty McNellis, named for his father, made his way into the world on Jan. 2, 2023, at 5:21 in the morning, becoming Mercy Hospital Lebanon’s first baby of the new year. Baby Sammuel weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces, and was just more than 20 inches long. His parents are Sammuel and Cassidi McNellis of Grovespring, Missouri. He is the couple’s second child.
LEBANON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Cemetery catches vandals, repairs headstones

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Pine Hill Cemetery in St. James was vandalized by a group of teens. With the help of the Phelps County Sheriff, the cemetery board and the Phelps County Monument Company, the damaged headstones were repaired. Cemetery Board Member Chester Crider said headstones were pushed over twice before the cemetery installed security The post Cemetery catches vandals, repairs headstones appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
SAINT JAMES, MO
kjluradio.com

Resident living in converted bus in Phelps County loses home to fire

A resident living in a converted bus in Phelps County loses their home in a fire. The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District says crews were called to a fully involved bus fire in the 20000 block of Highway P yesterday. The bus had been converted to a permanent living space. The occupant suffered burns but refused medical treatment. The bus is a total loss.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
houstonherald.com

Willow Springs woman arrested on outstanding warrants

A Willow Springs woman was arrested Friday evening on two outstanding traffic warrants, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tiffany L. Carney, 25, was wanted on Willow Springs charges, the patrol said. She is held in the Howell County Jail.
WILLOW SPRINGS, MO

