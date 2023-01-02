Read full article on original website
Related
houstonherald.com
PHOTO: City of Houston Fire Department personnel
Doug Davison is a writer, photographer and newsroom assistant for the Houston Herald. Contact him by phone at 417-967-2000 or by email at ddavison@houstonherald.com. More by Doug Davison.
houstonherald.com
WANDA JEAN “HANEY” FLOYD
Wanda Jean “Haney” Floyd was born Aug. 3, 1933 at Houston, Mo. to Roy and Anna “Kirkwood” Haney, and passed away Jan. 2, 2023. Wanda married Gene Floyd March 11, 1949. They had 59 ½ years together and to this union three children were born.
KTLO
Ozark County’s half-cent sales tax cannot be imposed
The Ozark County Commission released a statement Tuesday stating they have become aware of an issue with the additional half-cent law enforcement sales tax voters passed in November’s general election. In a written statement, commissioners state the Missouri State Department of Revenue notified officials the law enforcement sales tax...
houstonherald.com
Dablemont gives update on museum, church projects
Next Sunday, Jan. 8, we will have another service at the Brown Hill Baptist Church, which is about four miles east of Houston on the Brushy Creek Road. Join us from 11 to noon if you have no other church to attend. I would love to get that little country...
houstonherald.com
Plato called to aid in Wright County fire
The Plato Fire Department was called at about 8:10 a.m. Tuesday to assist firefighters in Wright County with a structure fire. It was in the 8800 block of Highway H, authorities said.
houstonherald.com
CLELIA PEMBROOK PIERCE
Clelia Pembrook Pierce, 96, was born May 21, 1926. She went to be with the Lord on Jan. 3, 2023. She was daughter of Edgar and Maude Robertson Pembrook. She was united in marriage to Warren Gaylan Pierce on June 11, 1944, at Graff, Mo., by the Rev. Guy Hutsell. One son was born to this union.
houstonherald.com
Counterfeit $100 bills reported in area
Authorities in the area are warning of multiple reports of counterfeit $100 bills in circulation. The bills pass a marker test, but are obvious fakes. They do not have a security strip, and the back of the bill isn’t straight. Cabool police were first to report the issue.
houstonherald.com
Houston man faces felony charges after trio of traffic stops in Houston
A Houston man faces several felony charges after three traffic stops in October, two made by Houston Police Department officers and another by a Texas County Sheriff’s Department deputy. Clarence L.W. Hall, 31, of 16,000 block Hog Creek Road in Houston, is charged with three counts of driving while...
houstonherald.com
Two county residents involved in Seymour multi-vehicle pileup
A Cabool man received injuries in a six-vehicle pileup Monday morning on westbound U.S. 60 at Seymour. Traffic was stopped for a traffic light and vehicles were struck by a 2021 Freightliner operated by a Cassville man. The patrol said the force caused it to strike a 2012 Ford F-150 operated by Margaret J. Thompson, 71, of Elk Creek, and a 2010 Ford F-150 driven by Jeffrey G. Watts, 42, of Cabool. Those vehicles were propelled into three other vehicles.
houstonherald.com
It’s all about 2023
2023 should be an exciting year for the sheriff’s office, as funds are becoming available from the law enforcement sales tax that was passed in 2022. I look forward to being able to offer competitive wages to the deputies and jail staff, and add additional staff during the year.
houstonherald.com
County deputies issue citations; investigate fight at school district
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A 61-year-old man reported on Dec. 15 that delivered packages had been stolen from his Split Limb Road residence at Raymondville. The man told an investigating officer that three packages had been delivered to his...
mymoinfo.com
7-Time Winner of Rally in the 100 Acre Wood Killed in Snowmobile Accident
(Salem) When the Rally in the 100 Acre Wood returns to Dent and Washington counties in March, drivers and fans will be participating and watching the event with heavy hearts.
houstonherald.com
Influenza cases at 228 in county
Influenza cases in Texas County stood at 228 for the season, according to a report issued Tuesday by the Texas County Health Department. The season-to-date total is influenza A (210), influenza B (17) and one untyped. Here is the breakdown by age: 0-1 (19), 2-4 (20), 5-14 (52), 15-24 (28),...
krcgtv.com
'We've replaced them; they've torn them down': Family on Pine Hill Cemetery vandalism
PHELPS COUNTY — Pine Hill Cemetery is one of the oldest burial grounds in Phelps County, with some headstones being upwards of 170 years old. But over the past three years, they've also been a target of vandalism. "We've had gates up here; they've chained to them, torn the...
houstonherald.com
The library has lots to offer in 2023
With a new year comes a new chapter in all our lives. The library is the perfect place to start a new chapter with a new book!. Suggested reading displays in the Houston branch this month are: “New Year/New Project or Hobby,” books with blue covers to “Beat the Winter Blues,” and “Popular Reads in 2022.”
Laclede Record
New year baby born in Lebanon
Sammuel Coty McNellis, named for his father, made his way into the world on Jan. 2, 2023, at 5:21 in the morning, becoming Mercy Hospital Lebanon’s first baby of the new year. Baby Sammuel weighed 8 pounds, 5 ounces, and was just more than 20 inches long. His parents are Sammuel and Cassidi McNellis of Grovespring, Missouri. He is the couple’s second child.
Cemetery catches vandals, repairs headstones
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Pine Hill Cemetery in St. James was vandalized by a group of teens. With the help of the Phelps County Sheriff, the cemetery board and the Phelps County Monument Company, the damaged headstones were repaired. Cemetery Board Member Chester Crider said headstones were pushed over twice before the cemetery installed security The post Cemetery catches vandals, repairs headstones appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MSHP trooper struck by vehicle, injured in Crawford County
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash in Crawford County Saturday that left a trooper seriously injured. The crash happened shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday about four miles west of Sullivan on South Outer Road, which runs alongside Interstate 44. According to MSHP,...
kjluradio.com
Resident living in converted bus in Phelps County loses home to fire
A resident living in a converted bus in Phelps County loses their home in a fire. The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District says crews were called to a fully involved bus fire in the 20000 block of Highway P yesterday. The bus had been converted to a permanent living space. The occupant suffered burns but refused medical treatment. The bus is a total loss.
houstonherald.com
Willow Springs woman arrested on outstanding warrants
A Willow Springs woman was arrested Friday evening on two outstanding traffic warrants, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Tiffany L. Carney, 25, was wanted on Willow Springs charges, the patrol said. She is held in the Howell County Jail.
Comments / 0