Riverside girls host Tri-Center Tuesday on KSOM

(Oakland) It’s been 14 years since a Riverside girls basketball team has posted a winning record. The Lady Dawgs may have a chance to end that stretch this year.

Coach Mitch Rice’s squad has a record of 4-4 at the holiday break. They started slow, but picked then up three straight wins in mid-December. “It really kind of comes down to attitude and effort. The girls are really staying focused this year with a lot of different things. We are trying to minimize some of the things that we are doing so we can really focus on doing well at a few things and then we’ll continue to expand and grow our game off of that. The girls have really come together and bonded so I’m excited to see how that translates after the break.”

Defense has been a common denominator in Riverside’s four wins. They’ve held opponents to an average of 20.5 points per game in those four victories. “They understand the concepts of how to play tough-nosed man defense in the half court. That’s really what we do and anyone that has scouted us has seen it. We hedge screens, we help off, we are in the right positions most of the time. That defensive ball pressure and being in the right place off the ball is huge in all basketball, but especially in smaller school basketball. When you can understand those concepts it makes it very difficult to execute an offense.”

Elly Henderson and Sophia Taylor each average over 8 points per game to lead the Lady Dawg offense while Lydia Erickson’s scoring average is at 5.9 points. Tuesday night on KSOM they host 5-4 Tri-Center. “Coach (Derek) Sonderland does a good job. He really prepares well and has his girls ready to go. Their two leading scorers in (Taylor) Kenkel and (Alexis) Flaharty do a good job. I think they are similar to us as far as their kids go. They do some good things. They sit in a zone, but they extend it and are pretty tough. Offensively we are going to have to good shots.”

Pregame coverage starts at 5:45 Tuesday night. Both games of the doubleheader can be viewed HERE