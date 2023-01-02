Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Family Returns Home After New Year Break, Finds Bullet Holes in their Home; One Bullet Hit the RefrigeratorBrown on ClevelandCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
4 Amazing Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Might Be the Most Beautiful Restaurant in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Looking for Japanese Food in the Cleveland Area? You Should Check Out This Place in Parma, OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Related
Cleveland Jewish News
Cantor Barr no longer with Celebrating Jewish Life
Cantor Laurel Barr is no longer affiliated with Celebrating Jewish Life. The holiday subscription series was founded in 2018 by Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim alongside Barr, and consists of six Jewish holiday experiences each year. Since its inception, the series also added musician Chuck Fink to its events. Barr is no longer listed on its website, which now only lists information for Haim and Fink.
Eastlake family surprised with new furniture
Weaver’s Fine Furniture Ltd. in Sugarcreek surprised an Eastlake couple Wednesday with free furniture!
Cleveland Jewish News
JLC to honor Vilensky at 34th anniversary event
Jewish Learning Connection will celebrate its 34th anniversary on Jan. 15 at Young Israel of Greater Cleveland in Beachwood. The event, which will feature an address by guest speaker Rabbi Ephraim Eliyahu Shapiro of Congregation Shaaray Tefilah in North Miami Beach, Fla., will be held in honor of longtime JLC supporter Seth Vilensky. According to its website, JLC works to connect Jews to their Jewish heritage by establishing and maintaining quality learning opportunities for every Jew, regardless of background or affiliation.
actionnews5.com
1-month-old’s father left son covered in bruises, Ohio mom says
CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) – A night out to ring in the new year for a young mother in Cleveland ended in catastrophe when she said she came home to find her 1-month-old covered in bruises. An arrest warrant was issued late Tuesday morning for the baby’s father, 24-year-old Jason...
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Missing joins search for Huron County mom
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults announced Wednesday they are joining the search for a missing Huron County mom last seen more than five years ago. Amanda Dean was the victim of domestic abuse and was last seen in July 2017 in Collins....
Cleveland Jewish News
Dworken, Steven
Steven David Dworken, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 1, 2023. Steven was the beloved husband of the late Barbara “Bobi” Dworken; loving brother of Linda (John) Wright, Ellyn (Dennis) Kless, Sharon Biarsky (deceased, Jerry), Jacqueline (Alva) Rubenstein (both deceased); and cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Cleveland Jewish News
Luxenburg-Ambrogio
Donna and Tom Luxenburg of Beachwood happily announce the engagement of their daughter, Jennifer Ruth Luxenburg, to Michael William Ambrogio, son of William and Patricia Ambrogio of Willoughby Hills. The bride to be is the granddaughter of Beverly Goldstein of Beachwood and the late Sheldon Goldstein, and Betty Luxenburg of...
cleveland19.com
2 students hurt at Lorain High School
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain High School was placed under a Level 2 Lockdown Wednesday afternoon after two male students were injured in a fight in a hallway. Lorain police said a small folding knife was recovered and one of the students is in custody. School officials issued the Level...
Cleveland Jewish News
B’nai Jeshurun celebrates Brahms’ 103rd birthday
A morning minyan celebration was held in honor of Dr. Malcolm Brahms 103rd birthday on Dec. 1 at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike. Brahms has celebrated his birthdays at morning minyan since his 100th birthday, complete with a breakfast with 36 daily minyan attendees. His children, Lauren Resnik...
WFMJ.com
Lowellville Schools hosting grief counseling seminar for the community
Lowellville Local Schools is partnering with Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, the Village of Lowellville, and Cornerstone of Hope to host a grief counseling seminar for the community. The event welcomes parents, students, and residents from the community. Julia Ellifritt from Cornerstone of Hope will be presenting on...
The winner of 'A Home for the Holidays' is…
The winner of a brand new home worth over $650,000 was announced Saturday night on News 5 Cleveland. Find out the name the winner of 'A Home for the Holidays' here.
Cleveland Jewish News
Mandel Foundation helps Jewish Review of Books continue to tell stories
Ask Bill Kristol or Steven J. Zipperstein what they think of the Jewish Review of Books and their answers are remarkably similar – despite their ideological differences. “JRB is the place to find thoughtful pieces on Jewish thought and Jewish history, and on Jews in America and Israel and around the world,” Kristol, a CNN commentator and editor at large of The Bulwark, wrote the Cleveland Jewish News in a Dec. 12 email. “Which is why it has a unique standing among thoughtful and engaged and well-informed American Jews, and not just Jews. I run into plenty of non-Jews who appreciate JRB’s breadth and depth as well.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Kol Israel Foundation raises ceremonial flag over its Holocaust National Memorial
Kol Israel Foundation held a ceremonial flag raising over its Holocaust National Memorial in Bedford Heights Dec. 29, less than a week after Congress passed the omnibus bill, which included legislation designating it as a National Memorial. About 30 people attended as members of Kol Israel Foundation and public officials...
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
If you find yourself in Greater Akron, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). Located in Cuyahoga Falls, this diner offers tasty breakfasts that are a great way to start your morning. You can't go wrong with staples like the country fried steak with sausage gravy and pancakes (the restaurant offers regular, oatmeal, pecan, blueberry, banana, chocolate chip, and coconut pancakes). Patrons also recommend the diner's croissant French toast, pesto tomato provolone omelet, and eggs benedict.
Meet the first babies born in Northeast Ohio in 2023
New year, new life! Cleveland Clinic and Mercy Health in Lorain shared photos of two of the first babies to be born in 2023.
wyso.org
An 'alternative education' program in Cuyahoga County nurtures students with multiple disabilities
Chagrin Falls resident John Manning had a hard time finding a place for his four-year-old daughter Mia to get the specialized care and education she needs each day. “She’s non-ambulatory, categorized as pre-verbal, has 25-plus medical issues listed on her history, including things like epilepsy,” he said. “She’s predominantly tube fed.”
The Hooley Pub & Kitchen to open Strongsville restaurant at SouthPark Mall entrance
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- A Mentor-based restaurant and bar chain plans to open a new location in SouthPark Mall early this year, possibly in February. The Hooley Pub & Kitchen -- formerly Hooley House Sports Pub & Grille -- would fill the space formerly occupied by Bar Louie, next to the mall’s main entrance off Ohio 82.
cleveland19.com
Longtime Lakewood business forced to start over after parts of ceiling collapse
LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakewood staple of almost 100 years is being forced to start from scratch after a burst pipe turned their business into a waterpark. “I walked into a waterpark; it was like a waterfall” said Dennis Tvrdik, director of Pins and Needles. Tvrdik, who heads...
addictedtovacation.com
15+ Ohio Day Trip Destinations & Why They’re The Best!
Ohio can be an interesting place to visit for travelers and even for people within the state. What are the best day trips to take in Ohio?. Ohio has several great day trip destinations, including Cleveland for history and art, Columbus for a great art museum as well as the biggest college in the state, and Athens for a college and a bit older crowd with lots of nightlife and a vibrant waterfront.
cleveland19.com
‘It’s terrifying’: Akron man records gun fight in store parking lot
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are trying to get to the bottom of what started a shootout at 11 in the morning in a mini-mart parking lot Monday. 19 News tracked down a witness who caught the shooting on camera. He shared that video exclusively with 19 News. “You...
Comments / 0