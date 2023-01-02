ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachwood, OH

Cleveland Jewish News

Cantor Barr no longer with Celebrating Jewish Life

Cantor Laurel Barr is no longer affiliated with Celebrating Jewish Life. The holiday subscription series was founded in 2018 by Rabbi Rosette Barron Haim alongside Barr, and consists of six Jewish holiday experiences each year. Since its inception, the series also added musician Chuck Fink to its events. Barr is no longer listed on its website, which now only lists information for Haim and Fink.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

JLC to honor Vilensky at 34th anniversary event

Jewish Learning Connection will celebrate its 34th anniversary on Jan. 15 at Young Israel of Greater Cleveland in Beachwood. The event, which will feature an address by guest speaker Rabbi Ephraim Eliyahu Shapiro of Congregation Shaaray Tefilah in North Miami Beach, Fla., will be held in honor of longtime JLC supporter Seth Vilensky. According to its website, JLC works to connect Jews to their Jewish heritage by establishing and maintaining quality learning opportunities for every Jew, regardless of background or affiliation.
BEACHWOOD, OH
actionnews5.com

1-month-old’s father left son covered in bruises, Ohio mom says

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) – A night out to ring in the new year for a young mother in Cleveland ended in catastrophe when she said she came home to find her 1-month-old covered in bruises. An arrest warrant was issued late Tuesday morning for the baby’s father, 24-year-old Jason...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Missing joins search for Huron County mom

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults announced Wednesday they are joining the search for a missing Huron County mom last seen more than five years ago. Amanda Dean was the victim of domestic abuse and was last seen in July 2017 in Collins....
HURON COUNTY, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Dworken, Steven

Steven David Dworken, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 1, 2023. Steven was the beloved husband of the late Barbara “Bobi” Dworken; loving brother of Linda (John) Wright, Ellyn (Dennis) Kless, Sharon Biarsky (deceased, Jerry), Jacqueline (Alva) Rubenstein (both deceased); and cherished uncle to many nieces and nephews.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Luxenburg-Ambrogio

Donna and Tom Luxenburg of Beachwood happily announce the engagement of their daughter, Jennifer Ruth Luxenburg, to Michael William Ambrogio, son of William and Patricia Ambrogio of Willoughby Hills. The bride to be is the granddaughter of Beverly Goldstein of Beachwood and the late Sheldon Goldstein, and Betty Luxenburg of...
BEACHWOOD, OH
cleveland19.com

2 students hurt at Lorain High School

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain High School was placed under a Level 2 Lockdown Wednesday afternoon after two male students were injured in a fight in a hallway. Lorain police said a small folding knife was recovered and one of the students is in custody. School officials issued the Level...
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

B’nai Jeshurun celebrates Brahms’ 103rd birthday

A morning minyan celebration was held in honor of Dr. Malcolm Brahms 103rd birthday on Dec. 1 at B’nai Jeshurun Congregation in Pepper Pike. Brahms has celebrated his birthdays at morning minyan since his 100th birthday, complete with a breakfast with 36 daily minyan attendees. His children, Lauren Resnik...
PEPPER PIKE, OH
WFMJ.com

Lowellville Schools hosting grief counseling seminar for the community

Lowellville Local Schools is partnering with Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church, the Village of Lowellville, and Cornerstone of Hope to host a grief counseling seminar for the community. The event welcomes parents, students, and residents from the community. Julia Ellifritt from Cornerstone of Hope will be presenting on...
LOWELLVILLE, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Mandel Foundation helps Jewish Review of Books continue to tell stories

Ask Bill Kristol or Steven J. Zipperstein what they think of the Jewish Review of Books and their answers are remarkably similar – despite their ideological differences. “JRB is the place to find thoughtful pieces on Jewish thought and Jewish history, and on Jews in America and Israel and around the world,” Kristol, a CNN commentator and editor at large of The Bulwark, wrote the Cleveland Jewish News in a Dec. 12 email. “Which is why it has a unique standing among thoughtful and engaged and well-informed American Jews, and not just Jews. I run into plenty of non-Jews who appreciate JRB’s breadth and depth as well.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area

If you find yourself in Greater Akron, you should check out these local places (this list is not at all comprehensive!). Located in Cuyahoga Falls, this diner offers tasty breakfasts that are a great way to start your morning. You can't go wrong with staples like the country fried steak with sausage gravy and pancakes (the restaurant offers regular, oatmeal, pecan, blueberry, banana, chocolate chip, and coconut pancakes). Patrons also recommend the diner's croissant French toast, pesto tomato provolone omelet, and eggs benedict.
AKRON, OH
wyso.org

An 'alternative education' program in Cuyahoga County nurtures students with multiple disabilities

Chagrin Falls resident John Manning had a hard time finding a place for his four-year-old daughter Mia to get the specialized care and education she needs each day. “She’s non-ambulatory, categorized as pre-verbal, has 25-plus medical issues listed on her history, including things like epilepsy,” he said. “She’s predominantly tube fed.”
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
addictedtovacation.com

15+ Ohio Day Trip Destinations & Why They’re The Best!

Ohio can be an interesting place to visit for travelers and even for people within the state. What are the best day trips to take in Ohio?. Ohio has several great day trip destinations, including Cleveland for history and art, Columbus for a great art museum as well as the biggest college in the state, and Athens for a college and a bit older crowd with lots of nightlife and a vibrant waterfront.
OHIO STATE

