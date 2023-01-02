Read full article on original website
Red Bone
2d ago
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Connection with Burglary in Beauregard Parish
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Suspect in Connection with Burglary in Beauregard Parish. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On January 4, 2023, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that it is attempting to locate Christopher Rainwater, of Dequincy, Louisiana. According to authorities, Rainwater is wanted on multiple...
Results of Annual Robbery Prevention Mobilization for the Holidays Released by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office
Results of Annual Robbery Prevention Mobilization for the Holidays Released by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On January 3, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed the results of their annual Robbery Prevention Mobilization for the Holidays (RPM). Between November 25 and December 26, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deployed the Annual Robbery Prevention Mobilization (RPM) in an effort to deter crime and assist shoppers in the Prien Lake Mall parking lot seven days a week from noon until one hour past mall closing. Deputies also aided shoppers at the Southgate Shopping Center on Ryan Street and the shopping areas on Derek Drive.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect in Robbery at Convenience Store in Sulphur
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspect in Robbery at Convenience Store in Sulphur. Sulphur, Louisiana – On January 2, 2023, the Sulphur Police Department reported that it is investigating a 1st Degree Robbery that occurred at Circle A on North Claiborne Street during the early morning hours of December 30, 2022.
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Setting Two Mobile Homes on Fire in Lake Charles, One with People Inside
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Setting Two Mobile Homes on Fire in Lake Charles, One with People Inside. Lake Charles, Louisiana – A 44-year-old Lake Charles man has been arrested on suspicion of setting fire to two mobile homes, one of which had two people inside at the time of the blaze.
St. Landry Parish deputy arrested after incident; has since resigned
The deputy was placed on leave pending an internal investigation, but he then resigned, a spokesman said.
Results for December 30 DWI Checkpoint Released by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office
Results for December 30 DWI Checkpoint Released by Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Westlake, Louisiana – On January 3, 2023, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that on Friday, December 30, 2022, the CPSO conducted a DWI checkpoint at 3104 Westwood Road in Westlake to target individuals driving under the influence of alcohol or narcotics. Results of the DWI checkpoint have been released.
Eunice News
Deputy charged in bar rampage
A St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s deputy who went on a New Year’s Day rampage at a bar in the Eunice area has been charged and resigned, according to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. Joshua John Courville, 32, of the 1300 block of Baron Avenue, Eunice is charged with sexual battery, simple battery and domestic abuse battery. All of the charges are misdemeanors. His bail was set at $5,000.
50-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested in Ohio in connection with 2022 Murder Investigation in Louisiana
50-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested in Ohio in connection with 2022 Murder Investigation in Louisiana. Terrebonne Parish, Louisiana – A 50-year-old Louisiana man was arrested in Akron, Ohio, in connection with a murder investigation that took place on October 20, 2022. Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet announced the arrest of...
Louisiana officer arrested for role in high-speed car chase that killed 2 teens: "That cop has a lot of questions to answer"
A police officer has been charged over his role in the death of two teenagers during the high-speed pursuit of a home-invasion suspect in Louisiana. Officer David Cauthron, who works for police in the community of Addis, was arrested Sunday evening, WBRZ-TV reported. He is charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring, District Attorney Tony Clayton told the station.
Three Louisiana Men Cited with Hunting Violations In Connection with Hunting From a Vehicle, 23 Animals Seized and Donated to Charity
Three Louisiana Men Cited with Hunting Violations In Connection with Hunting From a Vehicle, 23 Animals Seized and Donated to Charity. Orleans Parish, Louisiana – Three men have been cited in Orleans Parish, Louisiana, for hunting rabbits from moving vehicles, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF)
Louisiana Woman Dies in First Fatal Fire of 2023, Electrical Issues Suspected as Cause
Louisiana Woman Dies in First Fatal Fire of 2023, Electrical Issues Suspected as Cause. St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) announced on January 3, 2023, that deputies are still investigating a mobile home fire near Bush, Louisiana, that killed a female resident. This is the first deadly fire investigation of 2023.
ktalnews.com
Louisiana State Police investigate fatal crash involving Texas woman
MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana State Police Troop G is investigating a fatal crash Tuesday night in DeSoto Parish involving a Mack Truck driven by a woman from Nacogdoches, Texas. According to police, 52-year-old Schanda Roundtree was driving the 2013 Mack Truck north on LA Hwy 513 when her...
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of December 26, 2022 – January 1, 2023
Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office Felony Arrest for the Week of December 26, 2022 – January 1, 2023. Beauregard Parish, Louisiana – On January 2, 2023, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford reported that the following felony arrests were made for the week of December 26, 2022 – January 1, 2023.
WDSU
Amite man accused of wearing bulletproof vest and having guns in a parking lot in Covington
COVINGTON, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reports that a man was arrested after deputies found drugs, weapons, and a bulletproof vest while searching a vehicle. According to deputies, Dustin Everett, 40, of Amite, is being accused of wearing a bulletproof vest and having multiple drugs and weapons in his car.
kalb.com
BPSO asks for help identifying burglary suspect
BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KALB) - The Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office (BPSO) is investigating a burglary and asking for help in identifying a suspect. BPSO responded to a residential burglary on Saturday, Dec. 31, in the 13,000 block of Highway 27, between the Singer and Oretta communities. A suspect was captured on video surveillance around 7 p.m., gaining entry into the home.
Lake Charles American Press
1/3: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. Deangelo Dennis Vaughn-Allen, 26, 3810 Barn Owl Drive — domestic abuse battery, child endangerment. Jessica Hope Leblanc, 35, 710 W. McNeese St. Apt. 24 — domestic abuse aggravated assault; resisting an officer. Kelli Brooke Garrett, 25, 301 Patch...
Rapides traffic stop shooting shines light on window tint enforcement
ALEXANDRIA – James Kittling remembers Nov. 6 starting like many other Sundays during football season. He was going to watch the Saints game with his brother, Derrick. “I was gonna smother some pork chops,” James Kittling said, “make some rice and gravy, string beans, probably put some corn on the side. Before he left, I […] The post Rapides traffic stop shooting shines light on window tint enforcement appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Louisiana man and minor arrested, allegedly burglarized unlocked vehicles
A man and a minor have been arrested following a string of car burglaries in Louisiana.
kogt.com
Another Break In, Vehicle Stolen
For the second morning in a row, someone has broken into a business, stolen a vehicle and has been able to elude police. The call came in around 5am. Someone broke into the office of Frey’s Nursery on I-10, stole a bunch of items inside the office along with keys to one of their vehicles. The suspect then took one of their vehicles and ditched it near Cordrey and 16th Street. They then got away on foot.
NOLA.com
Mandeville man sentenced to 75 years for the death of his 5-month-old son
After pleading guilty to manslaughter and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile in the death of his 5-month-old son, a Mandeville man was sentenced to 75 years in prison, north shore District Attorney Warren Montgomery's Office said Wednesday. Brian Joel Young, 24, confessed that he hit and shook his son while...
Calcasieu Parish News
Lake Charles, LA
Comments / 11