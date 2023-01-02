ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylors, SC

Upstate hospital welcomes first baby of 2023

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UwMi8_0k0uu05P00

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One Upstate hospital welcomed the first baby of 2023 early Sunday morning.

Bon Secour St. France Eastside Hospital welcomed a baby girl into the world at 1:42 a.m.

Leoni Thompson weighed in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 21 inches long.

She’s the first child of proud parents, Ben and Susan, from Taylors.

Susan said, “It’s definitely been our most eventful New Year’s ever!”

