Upstate hospital welcomes first baby of 2023
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – One Upstate hospital welcomed the first baby of 2023 early Sunday morning.
Bon Secour St. France Eastside Hospital welcomed a baby girl into the world at 1:42 a.m.
Leoni Thompson weighed in at 7 pounds, 11 ounces and was 21 inches long.
She’s the first child of proud parents, Ben and Susan, from Taylors.
Susan said, "It's definitely been our most eventful New Year's ever!"
