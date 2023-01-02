ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CBS Sports

Cavs' Donovan Mitchell scores 71 in eighth-highest scoring performance in NBA history

Donovan Mitchell has become the seventh player in NBA history to score 70 or more points in a game. The Cleveland Cavaliers star finished the 145-134 win over the Chicago Bulls with an incredible 71 points, joining Wilt Chamberlain, Kobe Bryant, David Thompson, David Robinson, Elgin Baylor, and Devin Booker in the illustrious 70-point club. As Booker scored 70 exactly, Mitchell now has the highest single-game point total of any active player in the NBA. It was the 12th 70-point game in NBA history, as Chamberlain reached that figure six times.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Mitchell's 71 points fuel Cavs comeback

For the seventh time in NBA history, a player scored 70-plus points in a game. Unfortunately for the Chicago Bulls, it came at their expense. Yes, as part of a 145-134 overtime victory, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell exploded for 71 points and 11 assists on 22-for-34 shooting (7-for-15 from 3-point range, 20-for-25 from the line).
CHICAGO, IL
NBA

Preview: Wolves vs. Nuggets

The Minnesota Timberwolves (16-21) look to snap a six game losing streak on Monday night against the Denver Nuggets (23-12) at Target Center. Minnesota Fell to the Detroit Pistons on Saturday night, 116-104. Anthony Edwards posted a game-high 30 points, while D’Angelo Russell had 25 points and Kyle Anderson had 12 points in the game.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell drops 71 on the Bulls

Between field goals and free throws, Donovan Mitchell made 42 shots tonight. But his biggest play may have been a miss. Mitchell had 55 points when Ayo Dosunmu of the Chicago Bulls fouled him with 4.1 seconds left and the Cleveland Cavaliers trailing by three. Mitchell made the first free throw, then intentionally missed and put back his own rebound to send the game to overtime.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis named NBA Players of the Week

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic and Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis have been named the NBA Players of the Week for Week 11. Check out their highlights from the past week of action. Luka Doncic, Dallas Mavericks. The 23-year-old superstar had arguably the best week of his NBA career with...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

Mitchell hits record 71, Cavs take Bulls in OT

Down 21 points with just under two minutes to play in the first half, their team struggling and without two of its starters, Cavalier fans had no idea of the history they were about to witness in the second stanza. Donovan Mitchell provided that historic performance – posting an offensive...
CLEVELAND, OH
NBA

NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Tues., January 3

It will be a quiet night in the NBA on Tuesday with just three games on the schedule. There is the potential for a couple of blowouts, with the Bucks hosting the Wizards and the Celtics taking on the Thunder. We could also see a high-scoring affair when the Jazz host the Kings. The Jazz will be shorthanded, though, with Collin Sexton (hamstring) expected to miss at least the next week. Let’s dig into the options on Yahoo and highlight some players to consider for your entries, as well as a few to possibly avoid.
NBA

Keys to the Game: Nuggets 123, Celtics 111

The Nuggets woke up with hot hands to start off the New Year. As a result, this game was over before it even started. Denver was on fire from the opening tip and never cooled off during its matchup with the Celtics. The Nuggets shot an absurd 66.7 percent from the field and 85.7 percent from 3-point range during the opening frame en route to a 37-point quarter.
DENVER, CO

