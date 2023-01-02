ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collinsville, IL

18-year-old shot and killed Sunday afternoon

By Reggie Lee
FOX 2
FOX 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13N1lp_0k0utrNW00

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – A man was shot and killed Sunday afternoon.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, police got a call about the shooting of a man in a vehicle located on the 3300 block of Princeton Avenue at 2:10 p.m.

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Miguel D. Villegas De-Santiago of Collinsville, Illinois.

De-Santiago was taken to a St. Louis area hospital, where he died from his injuries. Anyone with information is asked to contact Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at 618-296-5544.

